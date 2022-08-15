Sailor Brinkley Cook got bangs, ya’ll! The 24-year-old daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley took a break from modeling stunning bikinis, and instead shared a brand-new look in a new social media post. Sailor shared a collection of four photos of her new look via Instagram — but of course, she kept her platinum color. “Sometimes you just gotta bang,” she cheekily captioned the August 14 post. In the pics, the model showed off various angles of her new look, which entailed soft bangs framed around her face. She rocked a delicate necklace, small gold hoops, and a white camisole for the mini selfie shoot. A natural makeup palette allowed the radiant beauty to show off her Pacific blue eyes, as well.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO