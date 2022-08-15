Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
SkySports
Usyk vs AJ: Evander Holyfield says Anthony Joshua must fight Oleksandr Usyk like a 'big brother' in rematch
Heavyweight great Evander Holyfield believes Anthony Joshua must fight Oleksandr Usyk like he is the Ukrainian's 'big brother' when the pair meet in Saturday's world title rematch. If analysis surrounding Joshua's hopes of reclaiming his WBO, WBA and IBF belts has felt slightly repetitive, it is because it has been,...
CBS Sports
Deontay Wilder next fight: Former WBC heavyweight champion to face Robert Helenius in October
After two straight knockout losses to Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder is ready to return to the ring in pursuit of getting back on the winning track. Wilder will face Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Oct. 15, Premier Boxing Champions announced on Wednesday. The fight will air live on Fox PPV.
Billboard
50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather Squash Long-Running Beef: ‘Big Bags Coming Out’
50 Cent has squashed one of his longest-running beefs. The raptrepeneur dropped by The Breakfast Club on Monday morning (Aug. 15) and revealed that during this year’s Super Bowl weekend actress/comedian Mo’Nique called him out during her set in Las Vegas and insisted he settle a long-running public battle with former boxing champ Floyd Mayweather.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Looking at the Size of Uysk, He’s Going to Try and Walk Joshua Down
Anthony Joshua should not be surprised if he ends up encountering a far more aggressive version of Oleksandr Usyk than anticipated, according to Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing believes his star client will need to account for the possibility that Usyk, the Ukrainian southpaw who holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, may attempt to fight more on the front foot in their heavyweight title unification bout this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman draws line at calling for a Jon Jones fight ... but would ‘try my luck’ if ‘the money’s right’
Kamaru Usman wants to do things that have never been done before in mixed martial arts (MMA) ... but some possibilities may be even a bit too extreme for the current pound-for-pound king. In 2022, Usman has played with the idea of challenging top boxer, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, in a...
Khamzat Chimaev says he’s surprised Nate Diaz is fighting him at UFC 279: “I can smash that guy, easy”
Khamzat Chimaev didn’t expect Nate Diaz to actually fight him. Chimaev is set to headline UFC 279 against Diaz in a pivotal fight for both men, as it also serves as the final bout of Nate’s existing UFC contract. With that, Chimaev admits he is surprised Diaz wants him as his final fight as he believes it’s a terrible matchup for the Stockton, native.
UFC・
hotnewhiphop.com
Ryan Garcia Supports Adrien Broner Backing Out Of Fight, Gervonta Davis Seemingly Disagrees
Reactions to Adrien Broner's announcement yesterday (August 15) have been a mixed bag. The champion boxer was slated to go head-to-head with Omar Figueroa Jr. this Saturday (August 20), but he shared that he decided not to move forward due to mental health concerns. In a post to Instagram, Broner wrote, "Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder takes on Robert Helenius on FOX PPV on Oct.15th
By Huck Allen: Deontay Wilder will be battling the dangerous puncher Robert Helenius on October 15th in his comeback fight in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the co-feature bout, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant fights...
Bodybuilding Legend Phil Heath Looks Massive in Recent Update: “I Ain’t Done Yet, I’m Only Getting Started
Despite having no plans to compete any time soon, bodybuilding legend Phil Heath is looking massive. In a recent post made to Instagram, Heath showed off his huge biceps while hitting some dumbbell curls. Phil Heath etched his name in the history books with a successful bodybuilding career. He earned...
Boxing Scene
40 Years Gone: The Greatness of Salvador Sanchez
Long before there was a Canelo Alvarez, there was a Salvador Sanchez. Sanchez was born in 1959 in Santiago Tianguistenco, a city of 60,000-plus residents in south central Mexico that sits about 325 miles from Tlajomulco de Zuniga – where Alvarez arrived in 1990. Both men became championship-level boxers...
BoxingNews24.com
Vasiliy Lomachenko to fight Jamaine Ortiz in October
By Craig Page: Vasily Lomachenko will be back in action in October for a fight against unbeaten lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz in a tune-up to prepare him to challenge undisputed 135-lb champion Devin Haney in the first quarter of 2023. (Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank) #1 WBC, #1 WBO lightweight...
411mania.com
Paige VanZant Is Not Happy After Being Pulled From Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships Fight
MMA Junkie reports that Paige VanZant has been pulled from her fight with Charisa Sigala at Bare Knuckle FC 27 this Saturday in London. At this this time, the plan is to move the fight to October 15, but MMA reporter John Morgan noted that it could be as late as November. He added the fight was moved due to “logistical concerns” in London.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder: “Anthony Joshua looks more broken”
By Allan Fox: Deontay Wilder says Anthony Joshua looks broken from his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last September. Wilder feels that Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs looks like he’s changed since the defeat. For that reason, Wilder is picking unified heavyweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) to beat Joshua again...
BoxingNews24.com
Johnny Nelson says he’d have beaten Usyk
By Sam Volz: Former WBO cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson threw fuel on the fire today by saying that he’d have beaten unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk if the two had fought during his day in the 1990s to 2005. Nelson had already created a lot of noise with his...
BoxingNews24.com
Callum Smith picking Canelo to trounce Golovkin
By Dan Ambrose: Callum Smith expects Canelo Alvarez to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin in a “one-sided” fight on September 17th, and he feels sad about that. Smith feels that Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) should have fought the trilogy match against Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) shortly after their rematch in 2018.
BoxingNews24.com
Luis Ortiz not worried about Andy Ruiz Jr’s speed
By Robert Segal: Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz said today that he’s not worried about the hand speed that Andy Ruiz Jr possesses. Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs) believes that he’s got the boxing skills needed to counter the former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) and knock him out when they meet on September 4th at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.
BoxingNews24.com
Tony Bellew wants Anthony Joshua to “hold & maul” Oleksandr Usyk to get the win
By Charles Brun: Tony Bellew says he feels that Anthony Joshua must use his size to “hold and maul” unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to get the victory on Saturday night. The 6’6″ Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) is expected to come into the fight in the low 240s,...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez wants to end Gennadiy Golovkin’s career says Eddie Hearn
By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez wants to knockout Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th and stand over him, knowing that he’s ended his career. Hearn states that Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) doesn’t just want to beat the 40-year-old Golovkin. He wants to destroy him utterly. It’s...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua: “My power will not fade,” ready to knock out Oleksandr Usyk
By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Joshua feels confident that he won’t gas out and lose his punching power in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) insists that he’ll be punching with full strength throughout the contest against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia.
