Another East Bay business burglarized overnight
The Oakland Police department is investigating yet another burglary, according to a statement from OPD.
Woman found in Oakland home with multiple gunshot wounds
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was found in an Oakland home Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said officers responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue just before 5:00 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the woman before she was taken to […]
Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
At-risk woman safely located after reported missing in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - An at-risk woman has been safely located after she went missing in Oakland on Wednesday, police said Thursday. Harriet Jones, 83, had been last seen along Coronado Avenue Wednesday evening. Police said Thursday morning Jones was located. : Kiely Rodni missing: Couple who disappeared nearby on same...
Woman shot multiple times at home in Oakland's Little Saigon
OAKLAND – Multiple gunshots hit a woman inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of 10th Street, just outside the city's Little Saigon neighborhood, which has disproportionately suffered from crime. Officers went to the home where they provided first aid until paramedics arrived, according to police. Paramedics took the woman to a hospital where she was in stable condition, police said. Oakland police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with more information about it is urged to call the police department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
Man charged in deadly shooting of 35-year-old in downtown Oakland
OAKLAND – A man is facing charges alleging he shot and killed another person following an argument in downtown Oakland earlier this month, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Eric Warrick, 37, allegedly shot 35-year-old Oakland resident Joshua Barnes at 3:16 a.m. on Aug. 6 in the 1900 block of Broadway, Oakland Police Officer Kevin Godchaux wrote in a probable cause statement. Barnes was found in a vehicle and taken to Highland Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:50 a.m., Godchaux wrote. Police arrested Warrick at about 3:55 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Hillside Street...
Man shot, injured in West Oakland near Market Street
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot early Tuesday morning in West Oakland about a block from Market Street, police said. Police received an alert from the city’s gunshot detection system at 1:14 a.m. when gunshots went off in the 1500 block of Myrtle Street. Citizens told police that the victim went to the […]
17-year-old charged for fatal shooting at Brentwood gym
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old has been charged with murder by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for a fatal shooting that took place at a Brentwood gym last week. One person was killed and three were injured in the shooting, which took place at a 24 Hour Fitness, 5961 Lone Tree Way. […]
Oakland shooting near Lake Merritt prompts Children's Fairyland to be closed off
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland police evacuated employees at Children's Fairyland after a man was shot near Lake Merritt. Several people called 911 just before 1:45 p.m. to report the shooting, which occurred in the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue. Sky7 was overhead as police searched the area near Bellevue Avenue...
Woman shot several times inside Oakland home
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman is recovering after being shot several times inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and found a woman with multiple gunshot...
Concord police respond to fatal crash on Monument Boulevard
Police in are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard, according to a tweet from Concord Police Department.
VIDEO: San Jose bakery robbed, employees held at knifepoint
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police are looking for five suspects who robbed a bakery off Alum Rock Avenue early Wednesday morning. An owner at Peters’ Bakery told KRON4 that the robbers entered the shop around 1:30 a.m. The robbers held some of their employees at knifepoint as the staff was preparing food […]
Concord police respond to ‘significant’ vehicle crash
Police in are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard, according to a tweet from Concord Police Department.
San Jose fire captain loses three of his children in crash
HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 loss his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
13-year-old Oakland teen safely located after going missing Saturday
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police said they have safely located a 13-year-old girl who went missing Saturday. Daisey Lancaster had been last seen Saturday afternoon at an extended stay hotel in Alameda. Police said Wednesday that Daisey had been located and is safe. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.
2 residences, cars struck by gunfire in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Two separate residences, including one with a 3-year-old child present, were struck by gunfire overnight in Stockton, police said Tuesday. Police received reports shortly before midnight that a home had been shot at in the 6400 block of West Lane in the city’s Valley Oak District. A man and woman, ages […]
What will a DUI cost you in the Bay Area? A lot, says one police department
Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can be a very dangerous choice, but how much will navigating a DUI charge cost you in California? A lot, says one police department.
Man shot, killed at apartment complex near Contra Costa College
RICHMOND (CBS SF) -- Police were investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near Contra Costa College.It happened around 4 p.m., Tuesday, in the 2400 block of Aberdeen Way.The shooting prompted several 911 calls. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.The victim was identifed as 32-year-old Antonio Wright, a resident of Richmond.Investigators spoke to witnesses at the sene, but so far, there is no suspect and no arrests have been made.This is the city's 14th murder of the 2022.
Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
Suspect in custody for Lake Merritt shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot near Lake Merritt Monday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department said. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Police were called to the shooting just before 1:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue. That address is near the Bonsai Garden. “It’s depressing but […]
