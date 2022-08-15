ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Woman found in Oakland home with multiple gunshot wounds

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was found in an Oakland home Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said officers responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue just before 5:00 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the woman before she was taken to […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
EL CERRITO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

At-risk woman safely located after reported missing in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - An at-risk woman has been safely located after she went missing in Oakland on Wednesday, police said Thursday. Harriet Jones, 83, had been last seen along Coronado Avenue Wednesday evening. Police said Thursday morning Jones was located. : Kiely Rodni missing: Couple who disappeared nearby on same...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Woman shot multiple times at home in Oakland's Little Saigon

OAKLAND – Multiple gunshots hit a woman inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of 10th Street, just outside the city's Little Saigon neighborhood, which has disproportionately suffered from crime.  Officers went to the home where they provided first aid until paramedics arrived, according to police. Paramedics took the woman to a hospital where she was in stable condition, police said. Oakland police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with more information about it is urged to call the police department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man charged in deadly shooting of 35-year-old in downtown Oakland

OAKLAND – A man is facing charges alleging he shot and killed another person following an argument in downtown Oakland earlier this month, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Eric Warrick, 37, allegedly shot 35-year-old Oakland resident Joshua Barnes at 3:16 a.m. on Aug. 6 in the 1900 block of Broadway, Oakland Police Officer Kevin Godchaux wrote in a probable cause statement. Barnes was found in a vehicle and taken to Highland Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:50 a.m., Godchaux wrote. Police arrested Warrick at about 3:55 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Hillside Street...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot, injured in West Oakland near Market Street

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot early Tuesday morning in West Oakland about a block from Market Street, police said. Police received an alert from the city’s gunshot detection system at 1:14 a.m. when gunshots went off in the 1500 block of Myrtle Street. Citizens told police that the victim went to the […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

17-year-old charged for fatal shooting at Brentwood gym

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old has been charged with murder by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for a fatal shooting that took place at a Brentwood gym last week. One person was killed and three were injured in the shooting, which took place at a 24 Hour Fitness, 5961 Lone Tree Way. […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Oakland Police#Violent Crime#Highland Hospital
KTVU FOX 2

Woman shot several times inside Oakland home

OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman is recovering after being shot several times inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and found a woman with multiple gunshot...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: San Jose bakery robbed, employees held at knifepoint

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police are looking for five suspects who robbed a bakery off Alum Rock Avenue early Wednesday morning. An owner at Peters’ Bakery told KRON4 that the robbers entered the shop around 1:30 a.m. The robbers held some of their employees at knifepoint as the staff was preparing food […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose fire captain loses three of his children in crash

HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 loss his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

2 residences, cars struck by gunfire in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Two separate residences, including one with a 3-year-old child present, were struck by gunfire overnight in Stockton, police said Tuesday. Police received reports shortly before midnight that a home had been shot at in the 6400 block of West Lane in the city’s Valley Oak District. A man and woman, ages […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man shot, killed at apartment complex near Contra Costa College

RICHMOND (CBS SF) -- Police were investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near Contra Costa College.It happened around 4 p.m., Tuesday, in the 2400 block of Aberdeen Way.The shooting prompted several 911 calls. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.The victim was identifed as 32-year-old Antonio Wright, a resident of Richmond.Investigators spoke to witnesses at the sene, but so far, there is no suspect and no arrests have been made.This is the city's 14th murder of the 2022.
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in custody for Lake Merritt shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot near Lake Merritt Monday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department said. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Police were called to the shooting just before 1:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue. That address is near the Bonsai Garden. “It’s depressing but […]
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy