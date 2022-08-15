Read full article on original website
WDTV
WVU Medicine warns of scam calls
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine received a report that a patient received a scam call from someone saying he worked for WVU Medicine. According to a post on Twitter, the patient’s phone number was displayed on the caller ID. Officials said the caller asked the patient to verify...
Daily Athenaeum
Big Daddy fundraising campaign cut short
Over the summer, Protect Morgantown has battled with firearms retailer Big Daddy Guns over the opening of the company’s new storefront downtown. The group of residents has continually expressed safety concerns with the location of the business. Earlier this month, the gun company challenged Protect Morgantown to a fundraising...
Mon Power outage planned for parts of Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown has announced that there will be a planned power outage in one area of the city next week. Mon Power customers who are in the area of Park and Grands streets in Morgantown will be without power from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. […]
WDTV
Kim Legg announced as Director of Prevention for GameChanger
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WDTV) - GameChanger, West Virginia schools’ Substance Misuse Prevention Movement, welcomes Kim Legg as their Director of Prevention. Legg, a Nationally Certified School Psychologist from Cabell County Schools, is a West Virginia local and Marshall University graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology, a Masters in Psychology, and an Education Specialist Degree.
WVU Medicine warns scammers impersonating employee
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU Medicine is warning patients about a scammer who is pretending to be one of its employees in an attempt to get people’s Social Security numbers. In a Twitter thread Wednesday, the healthcare system said the caller ID displayed the patient’s phone number, and the scammer told the patient he worked […]
Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help. The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling. Veterans can go to the site […]
WDTV
Heston Farm holds estate sale to benefit WV hospice
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Heston Farm is holding a large estate sale until the 27th, or while supplies last. They may not last long. Dozens of people showed up Thursday to take a look through the items. This sale consists of a series of housewares donated by farm owners,...
WDTV
More than $200k announced for NCWV housing authority
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A housing authority in north-central West Virginia will receive more than $200,000 to specifically support households that include a non-elderly person with disabilities. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced a total of $221,419 in funding for two housing authorities. The Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority...
wajr.com
Morgantown plans careful review of firearm, ammunition zoning code
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Planning Commission recently tabled a request from a local group to change where firearms and ammunition can be sold in city limits. Protect Morgantown opposes the Big Daddy Gun store slated to open on University Avenue at “The Deck” and has asked for some changes to city zoning code for retail firearms locations. The group wants the commission to add a definition for a firearms sales establishment. That definition would be an “establishment engaged in the sale, manufacture for sale, or repair of firearms, ammunition and ammunition components, and hunting and shooting equipment.”
Daily Athenaeum
More than half of WVU's blue lights out of service
Haley Jones is one of many prospective students who were told about WVU’s blue light emergency call system last year while touring campus. During her tour, Jones and her family noticed a number of the blue lights were broken. She said her tour guide assured the lights would be fixed and operational by the time she returned as a freshman.
WDTV
Crews respond to structure fire on Bridgeport, woman flown to the hospital
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A call initially for a smoke investigation turned into a working structure fire Thursday afternoon in Bridgeport. Multiple emergency crews responded to the structure fire on Westwood Avenue just after 2 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said one woman is being flown...
WDTV
Velma R. Cowger Bender Jordan
Velma R. Cowger Bender Jordan, 88 of Hacker Valley went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 following an extended illness. She was born September 3, 1933 on Lick Run, near Hacker Valley, to Ernest and Effie Hamrick Cowger. She was Treasurer of the Hacker Valley Senior Citizens and a faithful member of the Hacker Valley Baptist Church where she had taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and was Church Treasurer. She knew God and made sure her children and grandchildren knew him as well. Velma was an excellent cook and grew one of the largest gardens around, canning everything she could. She was fun and fun loving; telling jokes, playing in the rain, and enjoying her family spending time with her and with each other at her home. She is survived by four sons: Edward (Brenda) Bender of Chesterfield, VA, Ernie Bender of North Chesterfield, VA, Marvin (Rebecca) Bender and Andrew (Heather) Bender both of Hacker Valley; six daughters: Linda (Dewayne) Mayle of Clarksburg, Geretta (Wallace) Pugh of Hacker Valley, Connie (Tom) Clark of Charleston, Renita (Bobby) Crowe of South Chesterfield, VA, Joan (Frankie) Williams of Hacker Valley, and Desta (Dalton) Harvey of Frederick, MD; daughters-in-law: Alice Bender of Hobbs, NM and Betty Bender of Belington; two step-sons: Rodney (Terri) Jordan of Lewisburg and Randall (Vickie) Jordan of Hacker Valley; one brother, Emery Cowger of Nutter Fort; three sisters: Vauna Cogar of North Canton, OH, Vada Barnett of Mogadore, OH and Anetha Woods of Buckhannon; 38 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; her special little friend Coco; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends to mourn her passing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jearl Curt Bender; second husband, Edward Jink Jordan; sons, Herbert Bender and Ervin David Bender; daughter, Mary Mills; son-in-law Jeff Mills; two grandsons, TJ Clark and Landon Levi Garrett, III. The family would like to thank WV Hospice of Buckhannon for their special care during the last ten months as well as our sister-in-law, Heather Bender, who was her caregiver for the last few years. Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 11:00 to 1:00 at Hacker Valley Baptist Church. Funeral Services to celebrate Velma’s life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday at the Church with Pastor John Elbert and Pastor Ed Groves officiating. Interment will follow in Cutlip Cemetery, Hacker Valley. For the safety of everyone, the family requests facial coverings be worn during all services. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Velma’s family.
West Virginia man killed in fiery crash
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 71-year-old man from Bridgeport was killed in the fiery crash on I-79 South in Marion County on Tuesday. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 132.5. In a press release Wednesday morning, West Virginia State Police Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Maddy said Larry Lee Atha […]
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate arrested at Wheeling restaurant
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested Tuesday and taken to jail on charges of writing a bad check. Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says Haas was picked up on one charge of ‘felony fraudulent scheme.’ Stahl says the charge was pending for a […]
Metro News
The ‘mountain has been moved’; development continues at the North Central West Virginia Airport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A celebration was held Tuesday at the North Central West Virginia Airport for the completion of Phase I excavation work for the Aerotech Business Park. The $10.5 million project moved a mountain to level land for the business park, new terminal building and additional aprons to include lighting.
WVNews
2-vehicle accident injures one Monday morning on Bridgeport Hill in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One was transported to United Hospital Center after a two-vehicle collision occurred Monday just before 10 a.m. on top of Bridgeport Hill in the eastbound lane of U.S. 50. Harrison County EMS provided transport and the Clarksburg Police Department and Fire Department responded to...
Power outage planned for parts of Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that nearly 300 homes will be without power for a seven-hour planned outage next week. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, 284 Mon Power customers in Farmington and Fairmont near Pine Grove, Katy Road and Husky Highway will be without power from about 7 […]
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Aug. 16
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses must-have income in retirement. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Lane of Rt. 50 in Clarksburg to close through Oct.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane and shoulder both eastbound and westbound on Rt. 50 in Clarksburg will be closed through Oct. 31. The closure will be from the Joyce Street exit to the Second Street exit. It begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 17. Crews will be working in the area...
