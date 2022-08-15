ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Carl Lawson addresses growing chippiness at Jets camp: ‘Protect the team’

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Observations from Jets camp on Monday.

Two Good

Breece or Bryce? How about both? RB Breece Hall turned a swing pass into a 10-yard touchdown to complete a drive from midfield and keep pace with sure-handed RB Michael Carter. DE Bryce Huff had two “sacks” in team periods and twice beat OT Max Mitchell in one-on-one reps.

Gardner Groans

CB Sauce Gardner let an easy interception of a poor pass by QB Joe Flacco slip through his hands. He knew it, too. Gardner jogged away from the play with his hands on his helmet in the universal expression for “What just happened?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4hqP_0hIIzuXr00
Carl Lawson told his teammates to “protect the team” after a number of chippy incidents at Jets camp.
Bill Kostroun
Caught My Eye

After a second straight chippy practice that included a scuffle ignited by OT Grant Hermanns , who wound up on the bottom of the pile, OLB Carl Lawson addressed the team. “Protect the team,” coach Robert Saleh said of Lawson’s message. “We try not slinging each other to the ground. Too many bodies on the ground today, which is not healthy for people standing around the pile.”

Medical Report

DT Quinnen Williams (ankle) and K Eddy Piniero (back tightness) were not on the field, but Saleh doesn’t think either injury is serious. CB D.J. Reed (hamstring) took a step forward as he was in individual drills. CB Brandin Echols, FB Nick Bawden and DE Vinny Curry worked to the side with trainers.

