Sundays at Scioto concerts offer music for all ages

Several thousand people got that peaceful, easy feeling Aug. 14 when the Dublin Arts Council kicked off its Sundays at Scioto outdoor concert series at Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Drive.

The combination of pleasant weather, the first concert of the series and a popular stage act resulted in capacity crowd that caused the park’s closure for any additional parking.

“We think we will have to close the park for all the (remaining) events, too,” said Janet Cooper, director of engagement for the Dublin Arts Council.

Cooper recommends arriving early for the remaining concerts as there are no plans to provide shuttle services and few parking options, other than Scioto Park, situated off the four-lane Riverside Drive, which lacks sidewalks in the vicinity of the park.

Launched in 1983, Sundays as Scioto grew from an inaugural event, which saw the Columbus Symphony Orchestra play at the dedication of Scioto Park.

“The success of that event caused the creation of the Dublin Arts Council and there have been concerts every year (except 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic),” Cooper said.

Concertgoers bring chairs and typically pack a picnic-style dinner, though food trucks are also available at the concerts.

Roadster and Chilljoy are the concessionaires and proceeds benefit the Dublin Arts Council. Guests can pre-order at streetfoodfinder.com/roadstercbus.

Sundays at Scioto kicked off the 2022 season with a performance by Nashville-based 7 Bridges: The Ultimate EAGLES Experience.

The group, which performs Eagles’ compositions, as well as those by Eagles’ member Joe Walsh from his tenure with the James Gang and solo compositions by Eagles’ co-founder Don Henley, is named after the Eagles’ country-tinged composition, Seven Bridges Road.

“It’s phenomenal Dublin does this,” said Dublin resident Mike Medvedkov, 46, who was attending with his girlfriend, Carly Bragg, and their 3-year-old English yellow lab, Chewy.

Medvedkov, who has seen the Eagles in concert, said he and Bragg were returning to their Bridge Park residence when they passed the earliest concertgoers arriving at Scioto Park.

“We looked it up and saw there was a concert, so we went home, got ready and came back to watch,” Medvedkov said.

Also enjoying the evening was Riley Kearns, 33, his wife, Susan, and their 2-year-old daughter, Margot, who all last year, moved to Dublin from Clintonville.

Susan Kearns’ parents, Dale and Lynne Smallwood, live in Dublin and have attended many past Sundays at Scioto seasons.

“The level of entertainment is astounding and it’s great to see your neighbors here, too,” Lynne Smallwood said.

It was a first visit for the Kearns, who departed a little early for Margot’s bedtime.

“We loved the environment and we’re coming back. Next time, we will bring more food,” Riley Kearns said.

Sundays at Scioto are free but on-site donations for the operation of the Dublin Arts Council are graciously accepted, Cooper said.

If weather conditions appear unfavorable, patrons can call the Dublin Arts Council at 614-889-7444 or visit dublinarts.org for updates.

Three dates remain in the 2022 Sundays at Scioto series.

The Little Mermen, a New York-based band that covers Disney songs while in costume, performs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4.

Central Ohio-based The British Invasion performs at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25.

Alabama-based The Wildflowers, a tribute band to the late Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, performs at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 9.

The Wildflowers were scheduled to perform, but the concert was canceled because of adverse weather and thus have never before played at Scioto Park, Cooper said.

The British Invasion and The Little Mermen are new acts in the series, Cooper said.

