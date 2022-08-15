ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Why you need to know Colorado's bus stop arm law before heading back to school

By Miles Blumhardt, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 3 days ago

On a single day, Colorado bus drivers report they witness motorists illegally passing their school buses between 500 and 1,000 times, according to the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services .

With Poudre School District back in session Tuesday, here is what you need to know regarding the state's school bus stop arm law.

What Colorado's law says

Drivers must stop at least 20 feet before reaching a school bus that is stopped with its red lights flashing and its stop arm extended, whether it is on your side of the road, the opposite side of the road or at an intersection.

You must remain stopped until the flashing red lights are no longer operating. Wait and watch for children near the school bus and children crossing the roadway before proceeding.

You are not required to stop if the school bus with its red lights flashing is on a roadway opposite of you that is separated by a median or other physical barrier.

But what about when a bus flashes yellow lights?

Bus drivers are supposed to use their yellow lights 200 feet before a stop. When those yellow lights are active, the speed limit is reduced to 20 mph — regardless of what street signs say — and drivers should prepare to stop.

60,000 students are getting ready for school in Fort Collins. How does the school year change the city?

Who has the right of way when the bus lights turn off?

After turning off their visual signal lights and once all children who have embarked or disembarked the bus are safe from traffic, the driver of a stopped school bus should allow time for any vehicles that have stopped behind it to pass — as long as such passing is legal in the area the bus stopped.

There are fines for violating the law

Your first offense is a Class 2 misdemeanor with a fine up to $300, mandatory court appearance and six points on a driver's license. A second offense within a five-year period escalates to a Class 1 misdemeanor with a fine up to $1,000.

Does Colorado law allow for cameras on school bus stop arms?

Colorado is among about half the states that do not have a law in place to allow for cameras on the arms, which can aid in catching violators of the law, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

More: Liberty Common Charter school adds a third Fort Collins location

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Why you need to know Colorado's bus stop arm law before heading back to school

