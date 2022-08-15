ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Galesburg council member, Hillery, sentenced to 180 days in jail

By Tom Martin, Galesburg Register-Mail
 3 days ago

GALESBURG — Former Galesburg City Council member Lindsay Hillery was sentenced Aug. 8 to serve 180 days in the Knox County Jail, according to a release from Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin.

The sentence was punishment for committing the offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. She was also placed on probation for two years.

Hillery trial:Former Galesburg city council member found guilty of possessing meth

She was found guilty by Judge Richard Gambrell after a trial in May. At the trial the state presented evidence of a May 7, 2021, traffic stop of Hillery during which the police found a cigarette container in her purse which held less than a gram of methamphetamine. Hillery testified that the drugs were not hers.

Hillery was elected as a Third Ward City Council member in 2019. The council received various calls for Hillery’s resignation in 2021 after she was arrested three separate times that year.

On July 20, 2021, Mayor Peter Schwartzman, the Galesburg City Council and city administration announced that they had received a letter from Hillery that tendered her resignation from the council, effective immediately.

Ward 3:Mayor announces pick for Ward 3 alderman to replace Hillery

Schwartzman picked current city council member Kevin Wallace to fill Hillery’s seat for Ward 3.

aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg Police catch vandals inside former Churchill Junior High

GALESBURG — Seven juveniles were arrested after breaking into and vandalizing the former Churchill Junior High School early Saturday, according to a police report. Officers responded to the former school, located at 905 Maple Ave., at 12:48 a.m. due to a burglary alarm being triggered. According to the report, the building had been broken into several times in the past week, with fire extinguishers being set off.
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Arrest made after attack at Juvenile Detention Center

PEORIA (25 News Now) - An 18-year-old is now in the Peoria County Jail after police say he attacked a staff member at the Juvenile Detention Center. Peoria police say it happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Monday. A police report says a sheriff’s deputy was called to the Juvenile...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

East Peoria imposes new rules on smoke shops

EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Smoke shops now have to be farther away from schools in East Peoria following action taken Tuesday night by the city council. Commissioners passed an ordinance putting new restrictions on smoke shops in an effort to curb teen smoking. Until now, smoke shops...
KWQC

Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property

MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Sherrard woman was arrested Friday after deputies say nearly 200 dogs were found on her property. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.
SHERRARD, IL
KBUR

Burlington Police Department investigating shooting

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Monday, August 15th. According to a news release, At about 12:10 PM Monday, Burlington Police and Ambulance responded to the 800 block of 9th Street in reference to a 25-year-old male who had been shot in the leg.
BURLINGTON, IA
