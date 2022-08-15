Former Galesburg council member, Hillery, sentenced to 180 days in jail

GALESBURG — Former Galesburg City Council member Lindsay Hillery was sentenced Aug. 8 to serve 180 days in the Knox County Jail, according to a release from Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin.

The sentence was punishment for committing the offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. She was also placed on probation for two years.

Hillery trial:Former Galesburg city council member found guilty of possessing meth

She was found guilty by Judge Richard Gambrell after a trial in May. At the trial the state presented evidence of a May 7, 2021, traffic stop of Hillery during which the police found a cigarette container in her purse which held less than a gram of methamphetamine. Hillery testified that the drugs were not hers.

Hillery was elected as a Third Ward City Council member in 2019. The council received various calls for Hillery’s resignation in 2021 after she was arrested three separate times that year.

On July 20, 2021, Mayor Peter Schwartzman, the Galesburg City Council and city administration announced that they had received a letter from Hillery that tendered her resignation from the council, effective immediately.

Ward 3:Mayor announces pick for Ward 3 alderman to replace Hillery

Schwartzman picked current city council member Kevin Wallace to fill Hillery’s seat for Ward 3.