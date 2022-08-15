ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locals perform in Dance Concert in the Park

The Ashland Regional Ballet and Opus II Dance Studio held a Dance Concert in the Park on Sunday at the Guy C. Myers Memorial Bandshell at Brookside Park in Ashland. The dancers presented an eclectic program.

Appearing in the concert were Ashland Regional Ballet members Mira Bechtol, Gisella Blake, Addilyn Bryant, Haylee Cromer, Adley Grabowski, Adra Herrod, Skylynn Heichel, Katrin Parker, Teagan Kime, Samantha Metz, Lyla Metzger, Elise Sabourin, Emma Schaefer, Audrey Smith, Tara Tavallae and Allie Wentworth of Ashland; Megan Harrigan of Nankin; Valerie Raubenolt of Loudonville; Lilly Lehman of Shelby; and Mikayla Jarvis of Wooster.

Making their premiere performance as members of ARB were Aliya Beasley, Sami Crist, Mary Hamilton, Jordyn Honaker, Jackie Metz, Lucy Ronk, Madeline Shenberger and Abigail Shriner.

Appearing as ARB alumna were Ann Marie Benshoff-Todd, Sydney Box, Sarah Cyders, Christina Lindhout and Gabrielle Savka.

Joining the company dancers were Opus II students Annie Bates, Lilliana Benshoff, Abbi Crist, Cora Donatini, Stella Donatini, Autumn Harpster, Rose Jackson, Karsyn Kaeser, Kinsley Kline, Olive Knowlton, Keagan Parker, Milo McDonald, Indica McQuate, Alysia Szasz-Benedek, Adalyn Studer, Nathaniel Studer, Jordyn Thomas, Miriam West and Bailey Wilson.

Ashland Regional Ballet is under the artistic direction of Sarah Cyders. Opus II Dance Studio is under the direction of school Director Ann Marie Benshoff-Todd. Choreography is by founder and Executive Director Hellie Schussler; and ARB alumna Rebekah Brown. All dances are staged by ARB staff/faculty members Ann Marie Benshoff-Todd and Sarah Cyders.

Donations will be used to help Ashland Regional Ballet recoup loss from COVID-19, cover production costs, commission new choreography and purchase costumes and supplies.

Ashland Regional Ballet may be contacted at Opus II Dance Studio 419-289-3581, email annmarieofopusarb@gmail.com or by visiting www.AshlandRegionalBallet.com.

Fall Registration is underway.

