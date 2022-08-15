ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Children found shot during traffic stop, police say

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Three underage gunshot victims were discovered during a routine traffic stop in Decatur on Aug. 13, according to law enforcement officials.

According to Decatur Police, an officer noticed a car driving recklessly on Point Mallard Drive SE around 8:40 p.m. The vehicle was stopped and the officer noticed three people, all juveniles, had been shot.

More officers arrived on-scene and began giving aid. Decatur Fire and Rescue as well as ambulances arrived shortly after.

All three victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital due to the severity of their injuries. They are all expected to survive. The victims in the case will not be identified due to their age.

Police say a suspect has been identified in relation to the incident, but the investigation is ongoing.

Robert Schafer
2d ago

read the article and some of these comments. come on folks! what does it matter what they did and the time!?! I would guess they were driving trying to escape the shooter!?! I know if I was being shot at, I would look for anyway out. No, we don't know the whole story with every detail but, come on use your brain a little for some common sense. To the kids... I pray for a speedy, healthy recovery.

