Read full article on original website
Related
$100K reward offered for Valley gang member added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list
A $100,000 reward for information is being offered in the capture of a San Fernando Valley gang member who was added Wednesday to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Omar Alexander Cardenas was identified by the LAPD as the suspect in an Aug. 15, 2019 shooting that killed a man standing outside the Hair Icon Barber Shop on Foothill Boulevard. The man, 46-year-old Jabali Dumas, died from a gunshot wound to the head."Jabali Dumas was gunned down by Omar Cardenas nearly three years ago, and there is still no justice for him or his family," LAPD Chief Michel Moore...
Chilling final message dad sent before ‘shooting himself’ with 12-year-old daughter found dead on dirt road
A FATHER reportedly sent a chilling message before his 12-year-old daughter was found dead on Thursday. Stacia Leigh Collins was discovered on a dirt road in Kentucky hours after her father, Stacy, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, cops said. The schoolgirl's mom said the dad sent a chilling...
CBS News
Caught on Camera: New video shows Irvine doctor allegedly poisoning her husband with Drano
The videos allegedly show Dr. Yue Yu allegedly poisoning her husband's lemonade. Michele Gile reports.
Traveling Nurse Charged With Six Counts of Murder After High-Speed Crash
A traveling Texas nurse is facing multiple murder charges after running a red light and crashing into traffic while allegedly driving 90 mph in Windsor Hills, California.Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash, which left six people dead. Linton faces a 90-year prison sentence if convicted.Police say Linton was driving at high speed in a Mercedes on Thursday when she blew through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. Multiple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carlos Delcid, accused in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park officer, appears in court
The 20-year-old man accused in the fatal shooting of Gardiel Solorio, an off-duty Monterey Park police officer, during a botched bank robbery earlier this week, made a brief court appearance Thursday.Carlos Delcid is expected to answer to charges of murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. The 20-year-old Delcid entered a Downey courtroom in a blue jumpsuit and a surgical mask, just hours after his booking photo was released in connection to Monday's incident, in which he is accused of shooting and killing Officer Solorio as he sat in his car outside a gym. Delcid's public defender immediately asked...
People
Calif. Man Who Was Prepared to Propose to Girlfriend Killed in Hit-and-Run Days Before
A California man with plans to ask his girlfriend to marry him was killed in a hit-and-run just five days before he intended to pop the question. Speaking with KTLA-TV Wednesday, family identified the victim as 30-year-old Freddy Perez. Freddy was riding on his motorcycle in Mission Hills, Calif., on...
People
Calif. Mom Died from E-Bike Collision Injuries as Daughter, 16 Months, 'Miraculously' Survived 'Unscathed'
A California mother died after going on an e-bike ride with her young daughter, who miraculously was not injured. A 35-year-old electric bike cyclist and a 16-month-old child — identified by loved ones as mom Christine Hawk Embree and her daughter Delilah — were involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota 4-Runner at an intersection in Carlsbad on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department.
Authorities seeking couple spotted leaving murder scene in Monterrey Park
Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a couple spotted leaving the scene of a murder in East Los Angeles on Thursday. The man and woman were seen walking away from an apparent homicide that occurred early Thursday morning at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community on East Cesar Chavez Avenue, where a man was found stabbed to death. Detectives with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department discovered the footage of the couple leaving the neighborhood on closed circuit television video surveillance.According to deputies, the man appeared to be forcing the woman to walk with him. Reports of the homicide first came in at around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
Several robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight Thursday and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Southern California casino's parking lot before fleeing with cash, police said.At least two suspects, armed with handguns and a rifle, remained at large hours after the shooting in Gardena, a city about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles.The guard is expected to survive, according to Gardena Police Lt. Chris Cuff. The other guard was not shot but was taken to the hospital for cuts sustained during the violence outside the Hustler Casino. The armored...
Nurse in L.A. Crash That Killed Six Lost Her Olympian Boyfriend to Motorcycle Crash
The nurse allegedly responsible for the Los Angeles crash on Aug. 4 that killed six, including a baby and a pregnant woman heading to a prenatal checkup, had struggled after her Olympian boyfriend passed away in a high-profile motorcycle accident in 2017, the Daily Mail reports. The 37-year-old ICU nurse, Nicole Linton, had a “profound history” with mental illness, according to her attorneys. Linton, who had allegedly been involved in 13 prior accidents, was known among friends for threatening suicide after bad breakups, according to an anonymous source who spoke with Daily Mail. But the nurse hit a low point after Germaine Mason, the Olympic silver medalist she planned to marry, died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Jamaica after a night out with friend and fellow Olympian Usain Bolt, who was one of the first on the scene after the crash. Linton is accused of causing the explosive pile-up after she blew her Mercedes-Benz through a red light last Thursday at 90mph. She faces six charges of murder.Read it at Daily Mail
Arrest made in Rolex robbery outside 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights; second suspect still at large
An arrest has been made in a violent robbery outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights, but police say one suspect remains at large.Demoryie Watts, 21, was arrested Friday and booked on suspicion of felony armed robbery. He is being held on $150,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.Authorities say Watts was arrested at a home in the 45000 block of Avenue in Lancaster after investigators served search warrants there and in Los Angeles early Friday morning. Investigators believe Watts and an accomplice robbed two people who were loading purchases into their car on July 9, a crime that was captured on cell phone video and widely seen on social media. Both suspects were armed, and took the man's Rolex, which was reportedly valued at $60,000.A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s suffered minor injuries in the attack, but did not go to the hospital.Authorities did not release a description of the second suspect.
Armed homeowners open fire on intruders, ending home invasion before it begins
A would-be home invasion in the Hollywood Hills ended before it could begin Wednesday after homeowners welcomed the intruders with bullets, authorities said.
Caught on video: Hollywood business owner tackles man who punched, robbed pizzeria customer
A Hollywood business owner jumped into action when a customer at the pizzeria next door was punched and robbed of his wallet.The dramatic scene went down earlier this month in front of Rafallo's Pizza on La Brea in Hollywood, where residents and workers say crime is getting out of control.A man had walked up to a customer sitting at a table outside the pizzeria, then punched the customer and walked off with his wallet. He was followed by Tim Ratcliff, who owns Shin, a restaurant next to the pizzeria."When you see somebody get assaulted, I can't tell you the feeling...
Man fatally shot in Chino Hills identified by authorities
A man who was fatally shot Monday morning has been identified. Remy Navarro, who was 38-years-old, was located by authorities Monday morning in a breezeway near the 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, which is down the street from Chino Hills High School.Sheriffs Deputies located Navarro after receiving a report of a male victim who was shot at 5:51 a.m. on Monday. Navarro was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not arrested any suspect involved in this homicide and are asking anyone with information related to this crime to call the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908.
80-Year-Old Liquor Store Owner Shoots Armed Robber With His Shotgun
And sometimes, they come in the form of an 80-year-old man. According to ABC News, a robber with a rifle was shot by a quick-thinking convenience store owner in Norco, California, and the store owner just so happened to be 80-years-old. People robbing stores with AR-15s these days, eh? Damn…
LA shooting: Two dead and five injured after ‘multiple shooters’ open fire at Los Angeles park
At least two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting on Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a crowd had gathered for a car show.Seven people were shot at by one or two shooters at Peck Park in Los Angeles’ San Pedro neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, and were rushed to hospital, the Los Angeles fire department said. Two of them later died, authorities said.The LA police department said it was not an active shooting situation when they responded to the shooting around 3.50pm at the park.“Around 3.50pm, Harbor Division officers responded to 911 calls of...
Father of 11-month-old killed by nurse in fiery LA crash demands ‘payback’
The father of an 11-month-old infant who was among six victims of a fiery crash in Los Angeles has called for “justice” for his son.Luis Quintero, who lost his son Alonzo Quintero in the horror crash, told ABC7 ICU nurse Nicole Linton must be punished to the full extent of the law. “I want to see that justice is made. Something for her, payback for what she’s done,” Mr Quintero said. “Maybe then I can forgive her. But not now. She took my son away from me. And I will never see him.”Prosecutors allege Ms Linton caused the...
California woman and ex-boyfriend found dead after vanishing around same time as Kiely Rodni
A California woman and her ex-boyfriend who vanished around the same time and from the same area as missing teenager Kiely Rodni have been found dead.The bodies of Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that a man called 911 shortly after 5pm on Wednesday to report finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. Officers responded to the scene where the caller directed...
thesource.com
California Formally Returns Stolen Land Worth $75M Back To Bruce Family
A pristine stretch of beachfront property in Southern California is being formally returned to the family of a Black couple it was taken from nearly a century ago. Los Angeles county officials presented the deed for the land known as Bruce’s Beach at a dedication ceremony on Wednesday. It...
Burglars wanted in hour-long spree of restaurant break-ins from Calabasas to Westlake Village
Help is needed to identify a team of burglars who broke into several restaurants in Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village in just one hour.The burglars were caught on security video, breaking into a total of seven restaurants between 2:35 a.m. and 3:35 a.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. In at least one break-in, the intruders shattered a glass door to get into the business, and went for the cash registers and safes.Investigators did not identify any of the restaurants that were targeted.A description of the burglars was not given, but they all appeared...
Comments / 1