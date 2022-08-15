Read full article on original website
UPDATE: James Green Arrested in Georgia For Killing His Uncle and Aunt in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police announced on Wednesday that police in Georgia have made an arrest connected to the double murder case on Tanglewood Lane. Authorities say Pooler Georgia Police Department responded to a suspicious person call at the First Baptist Church of Pooler (204...
Police: Nephew named person of interest in deaths of aunt, uncle at their Melbourne home
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A brother and sister were found dead in a Melbourne home and the investigation stretches all the way to Georgia. Melbourne police identified the victims and the person of interest Wednesday in a double homicide. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said 63-year-old...
OBITUARY: Ralph Keith Baxley, 91, of Rockledge, Florida Passed Peacefully at Home Aug. 13
Ralph Keith Baxley, age 91 of Rockledge, Florida passed peacefully at home and went to be with the Lord on August 13, 2022. He was born in Summerfield, Florida, on January 26, 1931. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Ralph Dennis and Dora Belle (Tyler) Baxley;...
WATCH: Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville Celebrating One-Year Anniversary – Official Home of Hey Dudes and FL Camo!
WATCH: Come celebrate with Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville during their exciting one-year anniversary sale. Check out the popular styles in this local Titusville Southern Apparel store, located across from Titus Landing at 2400 South Hopkins Ave. Woods 2 Water Apparel is now the official home of HEY DUDE and FL Camo, your local retail store for Southern apparel and accessories. Cheyenne the general manager and owner/operator Tiffany Box look forward to serving you, whether you want to make a custom order or need help finding the perfect hat for this weekend, with so many new items coming in weekly, there is always something new.
Entire Florida police department quits in this small town
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
Georgia authorities lead local police to 2 bodies in Melbourne home
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne police department has launched a double homicide investigation after two people were found dead in a local home Tuesday morning. Melbourne police say they were contacted by a police department in Georgia just after 10 a.m. with a request to perform a “wellbeing check” on a home at 1052 Tanglewood Lane.
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
Police: 2 killed in Melbourne; suspect detained in Georgia
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police are investigating a double homicide in Melbourne on Tuesday. They said they found two people dead at 1052 Tanglewood Lane where the scene remains active into the evening hours. Melbourne police said they got a call around 10 a.m. from a police department in Georgia...
Opossum found in girl’s bathroom at Brevard elementary school
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An opossum was found in a girl’s bathroom at Indialantic Elementary School Tuesday, prompting a school resource deputy to take action, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said School Resource Deputy Matt Swartz arrived at the school Tuesday morning, assuming “it...
Florida police investigating incident between GOP tracker and Demings security team
The unidentified tracker told a deputy with the Brevard County sheriff’s office that he had encountered Demings and her detail numerous times and had never had any issues with them until the Aug. 6 incident.
Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
Central Florida boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack
ORLANDO, Fla. – An 10-year-old Central Florida boy was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. According to FWC, Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling at Looe Key Reef around 4:30 p.m. when he was bitten on the leg by the shark.
Casting Call Press Release – Florida’s Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast Tourism Offices Announce Open Casting Call for Podcast Host. The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of an open casting call to find contestants to host their “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast and video series that launched in 2021. The podcast completed its first season releasing 14 episodes and garnering over 2,100 downloads, over 3,000 views on YouTube and growing. With its second season on the horizon, the offices are looking for the next great podcast host to star in the series.
VIDEO: Drone spots hundreds of sharks swimming near shore of Florida beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A man flying his drone at a Florida beach spotted what appeared to be hundreds of sharks swimming near shore!. Garrett Zendeck was at Cocoa Beach last week enjoying the day. He sent his drone up to capture footage of the ocean water – and says he was shocked at how many sharks he saw swimming less than 1,000-feet from shore.
Melbourne Police Criminal Investigations Division Working On Suspected Double Homicide
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department is currently working on a double homicide investigation at 1052 Tanglewood Lane in Melbourne. According to Melbourne Police Commander Heath Sanders, Melbourne Police Department, MPD received a request from a Georgia police department to conduct a wellbeing check at 1052 Tanglewood Lane.
OBITUARY: Marva R. Campbell, 75, of Palm Bay, Passed Away Aug. 10
BREVARD COUNTY – Marva R. Campbell, 75, of Palm Bay, passed away on August 10, 2022. She was born July 3, 1947, in Samson, Alabama. She married Rev. Millard Campbell in 1967 and together they moved to Milton, Florida. Marva worked as a beautician, seamstress instructor and home interior...
Brevard County Resident Beth York Finishes Second Runner-Up at Ms. Petite USA Pageant in Wisconsin
ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite. Beth will compete for Ms. Petite USA next week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Space Coast Daily’s Zach Clark interviews Beth in an exclusive one-on-one interview. ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite....
Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
Video shows arrest of Florida sheriff’s son
Body camera video taken during the arrest of Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son, Chase, was obtained by News Channel 8 Tuesday after deputies reportedly found him asleep behind the wheel with two open beers.
Robert Willis (Democrat for Governor): The Interview
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist aren't the only Democrats running for their party's nomination in the Governor's Race. CBS12 News sat down with teacher Robert Willis in Brevard County, in Cocoa. Here is our full un-edited interview with Willis.
