Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel 25
A West Texas coffee shop owner is giving away Plan B for free as fight over contraception access takes hold
WOLFFORTH — "A West Texas coffee shop owner is giving away Plan B for free as fight over contraception access takes hold" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Lubbock’s Citibus Will Be an Awesome Example to All of Us
Citibus is receiving a grant for buses with low to no emissions. As you have seen recently, the entire world can be on fire and there are ding-dongs out there who will say, "no, it ain't." Having our bus fleet upgraded is a great rolling example of how we can transition to something cleaner and no one has to get worked up about it.
everythinglubbock.com
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Triple D Winery
LUBBOCK, Texas- Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares the story of Triple D Winery. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. You can also catch the 30 minutes show that will air every weekend on KLBK through Jan 1st.
everythinglubbock.com
World-known pitmasters are coming to Lubbock this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Raider Red Meats and Raider Rumble is happening this weekend and its open to the public. Raider Red Meats will be providing the meat and H-E-B is providing the side dishes for this competition. The public is encouraged to come out. You can meet these celebrity pitmasters, ask them questions, have some fun and learn something about grilling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
Salsa & Sangrias at Llano Estacado Winery
LUBBOCK, Texas— LUBBOCK, Texas— Join Llano Estacado Winery for a day of live music, salsa tasting and house-made Sangrias. The sixth annual Sangria and Salsa fest will be held on August 27 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visit the website to purchase a ticket. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
Lubbock ISD hits the books again
LUBBOCK, Texas – It was an exciting day in the Hub City Wednesday, as Lubbock ISD welcomed students back into the classrooms. At Wester Elementary, staff and administration were greeted by eager faces and happy to reunite by saying their hellos and giving plenty of hugs. Kathy Rollo, Lubbock ISD Superintendent said the district has […]
everythinglubbock.com
Western Bank breaks ground on new Lubbock location
LUBBOCK, Texas— Western Bank broke ground on their new location Thursday morning. The new location is on to take place on 118th street and Slide Road. Western Bank has three other locations in Lubbock and several other locations in the state of Texas.
everythinglubbock.com
Pocketlab is new to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas—Pocketlab is new to Lubbock and very popular. There will be a happy hour on August 18 so you can learn more for educators and local science advocate. You can get more info by emailing Kristina at kristina@pocketlabcom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tipsy’s Sets Opening for Lubbock, Offering Kids Eat Free
Back in June, I told y'all about a new authentic Mexican restaurant that is aiming to help others, it's time we can finally check it out. The owner and chef Paulina Madrid is actually finishing up her culinary school right now so she can perfect her restaurant and serve the community right.
everythinglubbock.com
United Family looking to hire new employees with weekend hiring events
LUBBOCK, Texas— The United Family announced Thursday, the company will host Back to School hiring events on August 19 and 20. United told EverythingLubbock.com the hiring events will take place at all its locations, hiring will be for “multiple departments.”. According to a press release, there will be...
everythinglubbock.com
Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
Contemporary Meets Retro: Take a Look Inside This Unique Lubbock Home
The Lubbock Parade of Homes officially ended this past weekend, and there were so many stunning homes being showcased. One of those homes includes this north Lubbock house that’s somehow modern and retro at the same time. Maybe it’s the bright orange vintage-inspired fridge or the light wood finishes,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
Free ‘Auto VIN etching’ with Slaton PD, August 19
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the South Plains Theft Auto Task Force will be permanently etching Vehicle Identification Numbers into window glass. The event will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Slaton Tiger Stadium on 700 West Dickens Street. “Auto VIN etching,” makes it difficult for...
Is Lubbock’s Signature Chilton Finally ‘Breaking Out’?
It's a right of passage. A young Lubbockite goes out of town, visits a bar, and attempts to order their favorite drink- the salty, bright, refreshing and perfect cocktail. "I'll have a Chilton, please." And they are answered with a blank stare. Because the cocktail that should be everywhere is...
Will there be a second H-E-B in Lubbock?
LUBBOCK, Texas— It has been nearly two years since the first H-E-B store opened in Lubbock. According to reports, H-E-B purchased land near 19th Street and West Loop 289 in September 2020. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to H-E-B on Wednesday for updated information and was provided with a statement from the store’s public affairs team. “We […]
Part of My Childhood Died When The Disney Store Closed in Lubbock’s South Plains Mall
Alright, maybe that's a bit dramatic, but... When The Disney Store closed down in the South Plains Mall, it almost felt like a little piece of my heart was ripped out of my body, never to return. I vividly remember dragging my mother by the hand toward the store. I knew the best route to take to get there the fastest. I also knew that if I behaved myself and didn't jump in the stuffed animal pile, I just might get to take one of them home with me.
everythinglubbock.com
Countdown to Classroom, sponsored by Casey Carpet One
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s back to school time and LCISD Superintendent, Keith Bryant joins us for our Countdown to Classroom, sponsored by Casey Carpet One. From an administration point of view, he shares great tips on how to make the beginning of the new school year a smooth one.
everythinglubbock.com
Dr. Azab shares the correct posture for technology use
LUBBOCK, Texas— Did you know there is a correct posture when using your phone, laptop or even your tablet? Dr. Andrew Azab with All Family Chiropractic shares the right way to use these devices. To book your appointment call All Family Chiropractic at 806-785-7246.
This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock
I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
everythinglubbock.com
Hub City Ink has been awarded a $10,000 scholarship
LUBBOCK, Texas—Hub City Ink operates under a non-profit organization serving individuals with disabilities. All proceeds are returned to the organization, furthering our mission of empowering people with disabilities. You can get more information at hubcityink.com or liferun.org.
Comments / 0