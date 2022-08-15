Read full article on original website
Brown County 4-H News: Aug. 18
August 22 – Deadline to Order State Lamb & Goat Tags. 22 – Deadline to Order Heifer UINs for Fall Validation. 27 – Brown County 4-H Awards and Kickoff Event at the Texas 4-H Center, Lake Brownwood. 29 – 4-H Club Manager/Adult Leader Training 5:30pm at the...
Class 6A No. 17 San Angelo Central thumps Lady Lions
SAN ANGELO – Facing the 17th-ranked Class 6A volleyball program in the state Tuesday, the Brownwood Lady Lions were given a rude welcome and handed a 25-9, 25-11, 25-8 defeat. “We played a hard game and the stats and score don’t represent how hard the girls played,” said Lady...
Brownwood tennis upends Lubbock All Saints, Snyder
SNYDER – The Brownwood High tennis team picked up two more early pre-district victories Tuesday, knocking off Lubbock All Saints, 13-6, and Snyder, 10-9. The Lions led the charge in the win over All Saints, recording seven wins. The boys swept all three doubles matches with victories belonging to...
HPU football picked to finish third in ASC race
On Wednesday, the American Southwest Conference announced the 2022 ASC Football Preseason Poll, and Howard Payne University was picked to finish third after a vote of the league’s head coaches and directors of sports information. Howard Payne, who finished 7-3 and 6-3 in conference play last season, received 118...
Solidifying starters among goals for Lions in Lampasas scrimmage
In their final dress rehearsal prior to the Aug. 26 football season opener against the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs, the Brownwood Lions on Thursday will cross paths with a familiar foe in the Lampasas Badgers. Scrimmage action, which take place at Lampasas High School, is slated for 5 p.m. for the JV and freshmen teams, and 6:30 p.m. for the varsity squads.
Free GED and ESL classes offered Tuesdays, Wednesdays
Adult Education and Literacy of West Central Texas is offering free GED and ESL classes at Community Connections of Central Texas, located at 901 Avenue B in Brownwood. Classes will be held Tuesdays and Wednesdays, beginning this week, with morning sessions from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and evening sessions from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 325-646-5939.
Class A No. 5 Veribest foils Early volleyball in home opener
EARLY – The Class A No. 5 Veribest Lady Falcons spoiled Early’s volleyball home opener Tuesday, as the Lady Horns were dealt a 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 defeat. “The caliber of their play, they’ve been going to the playoffs for a long time, so it was good to just be able to play against them,” said Lady Horns second-year head coach Missy Vaughn, whose roster is filled with varsity newcomers in 2022. “At times the girls played really well, they started off pretty decent. But there was a couple of times we lost control of the ball and that was at crucial times in the game.”
“Sweet Sisters” Wins Lemonade Day Most Creative Award
The “Lemonade Day” project, sponsored by the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, was held this past Saturday, August 13. The “Most Creative Stand” award was presented to Mia Gomez and Maybellene Ramirez, owners of the “Sweet Sisters” lemonade stand at the Cousins convenience store in Early. Mia and Mabellene made more than $300 with their lemonade stand, and plan to donate a portion of that to an animal shelter.
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Zephyr Bulldogs
ZEPHYR – After four seasons of struggles, the Zephyr Bulldogs are hopeful the move to Class A Division II translates to the program’s first postseason berth since 2017. Aiding in the Bulldogs’ quest for a playoff appearance is the largest varsity roster Zephyr has enjoyed in almost the same period of time.
Donations Sought for George Smith Historical Marker
The Brown County Historical Society has made application to the Texas Historical Commission for a Texas Historical Marker for the grave of George Smith. George Smith was one of the first Black men to move to Brown County. He was born into slavery in Virginia, around 1847. In 1861 he escaped slavery and fled to Washington, D.C., where he lived during the Civil War, helping the U.S. Army to dig protective trenches around the capital city.
Barbara Worley
Barbara Worley passed peacefully on August 15, 2022, at the age of 85, in Brownwood, Texas, her home for more than 40 years. She was the most gracious mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Barbara was the second oldest of five, born in Lebanon, Missouri on July 4th, 1937, and lovingly...
Romantic Retreat Airbnb With 4.95 Rating in Baird, Texas
The first thing I thought when I saw pictures of this small Airbnb in Baird, Texas is that it looked very relaxing. In the busy world we live in it’s nice to slow down. This train car Airbnb looks like a lot of fun and the perfect place to de-stress from the craziness of work and home. This could also be the perfect setting to reconnect with your spouse and spend quality time together. While the train car Airbnb isn’t gigantic it has everything you need with almost a perfect rating from visitors, plus it offers a one-of-a-kind romantic retreat.
Back to School safety tips for motorists and kids
With the pandemic still on everyone’s mind, school has started back up and most children are attending in-person classes. Extra care needs to be taken by motorists now sharing the roads with school buses, children walking or on bicycles, and even lots of new teen drivers taking their first car trip to school.
Brown County Humane Society announces “Clear the Shelter” day on Aug. 27th
The Brown County Humane Society dba The Corrine T. Smith Animal Center is participating in the nationwide “Clear the Shelter” campaign on Saturday August 27, 2022 from 9am-4pm at the animal shelter located at 3016 Milam Dr. in Brownwood. All Pet adoptions & pet microchipping is FREE during...
Ann Richardson, 66, of Santa Anna
Ann Richardson, age 66, of Santa Anna, died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to a...
WATCH: 20,000 bales of hay burn in Rising Star barn fire
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20,000 bales of hay burned during a barn fire in Rising Star overnight. The hay bales caught fire inside a barn off County Road 170 sometime before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rising Star Fire Department officials responded to the fire, with help from the Eastland, Cisco, and Carbon fire departments. It’s […]
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, formerly of Brady
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
Lake Brownwood water update: Aug. 15
The following update on Lake Brownwood water conditions was proved Monday by Brown County Water Improvement District General Manager John Allen:. As of 9:30 am Monday August 15th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 3 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of...
Keep Brownwood Beautiful to relocate beehive on Aug. 27
There will be quite a buzz on August 27th weekend with a bee relocation project early that Saturday morning. Keep Brownwood Beautiful (KBB) is partnering with Neal Nielson with JN Honey to relocate a large hive of bees currently located near the soon-to-be installed contemplation labyrinth adjacent to the Austin Avenue overpass.
KBB announces emergency fundraiser to relocate beehive near labyrinth
There will be quite a buzz on August 27th weekend with a bee relocation project early that Saturday morning. Keep Brownwood Beautiful (KBB) is partnering with Neal Nielson with JN Honey to relocate a large hive of bees currently located near the soon-to-be installed contemplation labyrinth adjacent to the Austin Avenue overpass.
