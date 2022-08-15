ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Vermont women arrested for holding man against his will

WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — Police arrested two women after being accused of holding a man against his will. Vermont State Police received a report on Wednesday night that Oscar Delgado, 38, of Burlington, was being held against his will in a vehicle. Troopers were able to locate...
WATERBURY, VT
Police: Man arrested for assault, stealing firearm

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Colchester man is facing multiple charges, including assault, after he stole a firearm in Burlington. Police say that Michael Gbenusola, 39, texted a person that he was in trouble and hurt on Wednesday. When he arrived at the person’s home to be taken to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
Burlington police use of force incident under review

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A police use of force incident is under review in Burlington. The incident has some residents and city councilors questioning whether the city has made progress on police reforms. The incident occurred downtown late Saturday night. It was a busy weekend for Burlington Police who had...
BURLINGTON, VT
City
Burlington, VT
Crime & Safety
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
Police: Man committed 'hate-motivated crime' against state troopers

LYNDON, Vt. — A Vermont man has been charged with a hate-motivated crime following an encounter with state police. Vermont State Police arrested Jeremy Bathalon, 34, on Tuesday after investigating reports of a suspicious impaired man in Lyndon. According to reports, Bathalon, who is homeless, was being aggressive with...
LYNDON, VT
Bad crash in Brookfield kills Barre City woman, one arrested

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A bad crash claims the life of a Barre City woman and results in an arrest. Vermont State Police say it happened at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 89 in Brookfield. Police say Seth Edson,28 of Barre City was driving south -- when his car went...
BARRE, VT
#Shooting#Patrolling#Vermont State Police#Vsp#Burlington Police
38 headstones vandalized at Franklin County cemetery

38 headstones vandalized at Franklin County cemetery
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
Driver in fatal crash taken into custody

BROOKFIELD, Vt. — A man has been taken into custody following a fatal car crash in Brookfield. Vermont State Police say the driver, Seth Edson, 28, of Barre, was driving south on I-89 around 2 p.m. on Tuesday when he drove off the road, hit a rock outcropping and flipped the car onto its roof.
BROOKFIELD, VT
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
Lengthy investigation yields indictment and felony arrest

PLATTSBURGH | A Franklin County man is facing several charges following an investigation into alleged threats of violence and the violation of a court order. Dennis V. Burnor, who is currently incarcerated at Bare Hill Correctional Facility, was arraigned on a felony indictment in Clinton County Court Aug. 16. According...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
Two arrested in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Two people are facing charges following an incident in Waterbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that Jennie Galway, 35, of Washington, and Joseph Llano, 23, of Springfield, MA, were at a home they were told not to be. Following an investigation, police allege that Galway and...
WATERBURY, VT
Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison

DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
UTICA, NY
Police arrest four people after burglary, robberies in Barre

BARRE, Vt. — Police arrested four people on Tuesday morning following a string of burglaries and robberies in Barre. Barre City police first received a call just before midnight on Tuesday about a break-in at the North End Deli Mart on North Main Street. While investigating, police were diverted...
BARRE, VT
Police identify Burlington officer involved in Saturday shooting

Police identify Burlington officer involved in Saturday shooting
BURLINGTON, VT
Mineville woman charged with two counts of fraud

MINEVILLE | Following an Essex County Welfare Fraud Unit investigation, State Police arrested Tonya M. Karkoski, 37, of Mineville Aug. 12. She has been charged with one count of third-degree welfare fraud, a felony, and one count of first-degree offering a false statement for filing, also a felony, according to a police report.
MINEVILLE, NY

