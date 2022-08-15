Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Governor McMaster announces nominations to Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Thursday nominations to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force. The task force was created in the General Assembly in reaction to teacher shortages and other issues in South Carolina’s educational system. Nationwide, districts report shortages of teachers, substitutes...
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gov. McMaster signs Law Enforcement Accreditation Bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is ceremonially signing the Law Enforcement Accreditation Bill, H. 3050. The event happened Thursday morning at 5400 Broad River Rd. The law requires noncertified officers work alongside certified officers when they are on duty, forbidding them from performing law enforcement duties...
WIS-TV
Governor McMaster signs U.S. Army partnership for job placement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A new partnership is coming to South Carolina to help Veterans and service members. Wednesday afternoon Governor Henry McMaster will sign the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) at Fort Jackson. The PaYS program is a partnership between the U.S. Army and multiple companies and other...
WIS-TV
California man sentenced in South Carolina in veteran fraud scam conspiracy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A California man was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina for his role in a nationwide Ponzi scheme. Investigators from the FBI and the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Protection and Remediation Division and the Defense Finance Accounting Service said Scott Kohn, 68, of California was the ringleader of a fraud scam that exploited military veterans and elderly investors. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Hendricks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
Bill to ban almost all abortions in SC advances to House floor for debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Legislation that would outlaw abortion in South Carolina except under extremely limited circumstances will soon face its first major fight at the State House. The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday advanced the restrictive bill to the House of Representatives floor for debate, which is scheduled to...
WIS-TV
Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 is being released by the state’s parole board. Gov. Gavin Newsom asked the board to reconsider paroling 70-year-old Frederick Woods on...
WIS-TV
5 wild horses found shot, killed in Nevada
JAKES VALLEY, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – Five wild horses were found shot and killed in Nevada. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Officials with the BLM said the fatal shootings happened...
WIS-TV
North Carolina man’s search for lost and forgotten graves
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blair Tormey is on a decade-long mission to help find forgotten graves in North Carolina. “Just about every cemetery that you can think of has some section or some portion that they know people are buried there, but they don’t know who they are. The graves have at least lost their markings or markings were damaged, or the headstones were removed,” he explained.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
SLED: Anderson Co. attempted murder suspect fled state, committed more crimes
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an attempted murder suspect is back in the Upstate after committing multiple crimes in another state. Brian Stoltie was arrested in April 2019 after a deputy-involved shooting in Anderson County. Deputies said they were looking for a...
