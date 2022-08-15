Read full article on original website
Challengers Sports Bar shooting in Aurora now a homicide investigation
A shooting that left a man seriously injured in the parking lot of an Aurora sports bar earlier this week is now being investigated as a homicide, the Aurora Police Department said Thursday.
Student stabbed during fight at Greeley high school
A student at Jefferson High School in Greeley is facing charges after stabbing another student during a fight on Monday. The stabbing occurred around 11:45 a.m., and the student who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening. The student who brandished...
Juvenile turns himself into police, facing 1st-degree murder charge
A 17-year-old is in custody after turning himself in Tuesday night and is facing a first-degree murder charge, the Aurora Police Department said.
2 injured, 1 arrested after Fort Collins police chase
A short police chase in Fort Collins ended with one suspect apprehended and two bystanders injured.
Possible plea deal in high-profile Denver murder case
On February 20, 2021, 32-year-old Pamela Cabriales was shot in the head while stopped at a light at Colfax and I-25. She died two days later.
Man arrested in armed robbery at Fort Collins convenience store
A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in Fort Collins. Police handcuffed 18-year-old Ephraim Debisa last week. Debisa faces charges of felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and menacing. Police said he entered the convenience store near West Horsetooth Road and South Shields Street in broad daylight on August 6, held up a semi-automatic rifle and screamed at store patrons to leave the store while he demanded cash from the registers. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Now, he’s behind bars at the Larimer County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Aurora Police: Man dies after hit-and-run on Peoria
A man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross N Peoria Street in Aurora on Tuesday night. Aurora Police Department says the driver of a vehicle never stopped, and investigators are searching for both now. According to the APD press release, police responded to the deadly hit-and-run on Peoria near E 17th Ave just before 11 p.m. The victim was found lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. Investigators initially determined the victim was trying to cross the street just north of 17th when he was hit by a black or gray Honda Pilot that was speeding south on Peoria. The driver of the Honda did not stop and continued south on Peoria.Tipsters can anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and could be eligible for up to $2,000 reward.APD says this was the 31st traffic-related death in the city in 2022.
Greeley police need help identifying bank robbery suspect
The Greeley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect following a bank robbery Saturday.
Deceased person pulled from South Platte River in Denver
A deceased person was found in the South Platte River near the intersection of W. 13th Avenue and Zuni Street on Thursday morning, according to Denver police.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.
Student stabbed multiple times at Jefferson High School in Greeley
A student at Jefferson High School in Greeley was stabbed multiple times Monday morning. Parents have been notified and the school has been placed on lockdown status, officials said.
Denver caretaker charged after victim found in 'horrific' state
Denver prosecutors on Wednesday charged a caregiver who was responsible for an intellectually and developmentally disabled man with criminal negligence after police found the victim severely malnourished, naked and covered in feces in 2019. Michael R. Hill, 40, was the host home provider and caretaker for the victim from October...
As family, friends hold vigil, mystery deepens a week after 14-year-old's violent death in Denver
Over one hundred people kept a drizzling rain from extinguishing their candles for 14 minutes Monday night – one minute for each year that Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon lived. Aragon was brutally murdered last Monday, two days before his 15th birthday, near a dusty ballfield behind the Southwest Recreation Center in Denver.
Colorado shooting: Masked suspect fires ‘dozens of rounds’ into crowd outside bar, police say
GREELEY, Colo. — A masked shooter fired “dozens of rounds” at a crowd outside a Colorado bar over the weekend, striking two people, authorities said. According to KDVR-TV and KMGH-TV, police said the incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday outside Rancho El Corazon bar on East 18th Street in Greeley.
RAW: Body camera video in LoDo shooting released
The shooting involving three Denver Police officers in last month left 6 bystanders injured. CONTENT WARNING: This video shows at least one person being shot.
Friend and colleague remembers Loveland woman killed in I-25 crash
CSP said a truck hauling an excavator smashed into an I-25 overpass. The debris hit Arneson's car killing her and hurting her son.
Masked suspect opens fire on Greeley bar patrons; still at large
An unidentified masked individual pulled up to a bar in Greeley late Saturday night, exited their vehicle, and began shooting dozens of rounds at those standing outside of the establishment before fleeing the scene.
Weld County deputies investigate missing horses
Weld County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding missing horses. They said the horses may have been stolen from Aristocrat Ranchettes near Fort Lupton. Officers were called to the 7500 block of Patrick Street late Thursday morning after the owner called to the report two horses were missing. The owner believes the horses were taken when he had left the property between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday. One horse is all white while the other is brown with black hooves. Anyone who sees the horses or knows anything about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS.
