Quincy, IL

muddyrivernews.com

CLUB MUDDY: Sixth Street-a-Palooza

Bobby and Ashley listen to Frankie talk…seriously, a good discussion on the process of how Quincy’s Sixth Street Promenade is coming to life. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

DAILY MUDDY: Building it so they will come

Ulmus Academy now has its home in the former Adams Elementary School, but how will Quincy’s newest school look when it opens its doors on September 6?. Ashley Conrad talks to the directors of the school. Quincy Warehouse Bargains, Utopia, Harvey’s, The Abbey, The Liquor Booth and Instant Replay...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Illinois 4-H Foundation Family Spirit Award given to Vern and Leona Shaffer family

The Vern and Leona Shaffer family is a 2022 Illinois 4-H Family Spirit Award Winner. | Photo courtesy of Melissa Shriver-Hackamack. As a 50-year active Ursa Indian Grave Home Extension club member in Adams County, the late Leona Shaffer sparked a lasting love for Extension and 4-H. Over five generations, 42 Shaffer family members have contributed a combined 346 years of 4-H club membership. Their legacy is honored as the 2022 Illinois 4-H Foundation Family Spirit Award.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
globalmunchkins.com

15 Exciting Things To Do In Quincy Illinois

If you’re looking for things to do in Quincy, Illinois, look no further!. Also known as the “Gem City,” Quincy, Illinois is located in western Illinois, near the point where Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois meet. Quincy gained its nickname as a “gem” when it first started to flourish in the 1800s.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

C-SC provides more than 350 students for community service event on Saturday

CANTON, Mo. — More than 350 Culver-Stockton College students, along with Wildcat Welcome Leaders, will deploy into the Canton community on Saturday for the 13th Everyone Doing More annual service event. The event will begin at 9:15 a.m. in the Alexander Campbell Auditorium, where all incoming first-year students will...
CANTON, MO
Pen City Current

Huddleson takes bike across country in honor of wife

FORT MADISON - It was a journey full of meaning. Nine weeks of reflection, joy, companionship and the angel of his wife Dianne, riding on his shoulders from Seattle to Boston. Fort Madison's Bruce Huddleson made a decision last year to give himself a birthday present of riding his bicycle across the country and dedicating the trek to his wife of 38 years who died in February of 2021 due to complications from COVID.
FORT MADISON, IA
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Vietnam-era boat to greet veterans in Burlington, Keokuk, Fort Madison

This fall, Burlington, Fort Madison and Keokuk will be among 11 cities in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri to get a visit from a refurbished Vietnam War-era combat boat. Retired US Navy Capt. John McClurg, a member of the Combatant Craft Crewman Association, which provides support to veterans and families in times of need, and his team will pilot a fully refurbished 1968 Patrol Boat, Riverine (PBR) 300 miles down the Mississippi River in September, departing from Bettendorf’s Isle of Capri and ending in St. Charles, Missouri.
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Aug. 1-5, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Eric L. and Alison M. Myers of Golden sold a residence...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

JWCC Trustees hear report on upcoming reaccreditation visit

BAYLIS, Ill. — The state’s Higher Learning Commission will visit John Wood Community College in October to evaluate the school for reaccreditation. JWCC Trustees met Wednesday at the college’s Agricultural Education Center in Baylis. The comprehensive evaluation visit by a team representing the Higher Learning Commission of...
BAYLIS, IL
tspr.org

Security upgrades in Keokuk & Macomb schools

As a new school year gets underway, districts are taking steps to create a secure environment for students, teachers, and staff members. Students returning to Keokuk High School this fall will have one way in and out of the building. Principal Adam Magliari said the secure entry/exit is located next...
KEOKUK, IA
KFVS12

Early morning fire destroys Fort Madison home

An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 3...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Community food distribution box to serve Quincy’s east side

QUINCY — A community food distribution box now stands in front of the Maine Pointe East mobile home park at 3600 Maine thanks to Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences students, faculty and staff; three Quincy businesses; and the Blessing Hospital Construction Department. A pandemic-related project conducted by...
QUINCY, IL
lewispnj.com

Tragedy Claims Toddler’s Life

Zebulon O’Neal Tasco, 2 years old of Canton, MO, died August 12, 2022 at his home in Canton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the child was struck in Canton, Missouri, by an alleged drunk driver. The MSHP reported that Kimberly D. Hickman, 34, of LaGrange, Mo., was making...
CANTON, MO

