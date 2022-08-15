Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Winning Battle of the Bands competition spurred Gem City Music Festival headliner to become singer-songwriter
QUINCY — Like many little boys growing up in southern Indiana, Clayton Anderson wanted to be Larry Bird. A lack of basketball talent ruined that dream, so he eventually went to the University of Indiana with plans to be a chiropractor. The last thing he thought he’d be doing...
muddyrivernews.com
CLUB MUDDY: Sixth Street-a-Palooza
Bobby and Ashley listen to Frankie talk…seriously, a good discussion on the process of how Quincy’s Sixth Street Promenade is coming to life. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Building it so they will come
Ulmus Academy now has its home in the former Adams Elementary School, but how will Quincy’s newest school look when it opens its doors on September 6?. Ashley Conrad talks to the directors of the school. Quincy Warehouse Bargains, Utopia, Harvey’s, The Abbey, The Liquor Booth and Instant Replay...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Insect Safari,’ free nature program for children, set for Saturday in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Parks and Recreation will offer “Insect Safari,” a free nature program, at 10 a.m. Saturday. The program is for children of all ages and will be held at the Huckleberry Park pavilion near the ramp park. Gale Rublee, Hannibal Parks and Recreation nationally...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Cop on a Rooftop’ set for Friday morning at Dunkin’ to benefit Special Olympics Illinois
QUINCY — The 19th annual “Cop on a Rooftop” event is set for 5 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 19. Law enforcement officials will be stationed at more than 300 participating Dunkin’ locations across Illinois, collecting money for Special Olympics Illinois. Quincy law enforcement will be...
muddyrivernews.com
Illinois 4-H Foundation Family Spirit Award given to Vern and Leona Shaffer family
The Vern and Leona Shaffer family is a 2022 Illinois 4-H Family Spirit Award Winner. | Photo courtesy of Melissa Shriver-Hackamack. As a 50-year active Ursa Indian Grave Home Extension club member in Adams County, the late Leona Shaffer sparked a lasting love for Extension and 4-H. Over five generations, 42 Shaffer family members have contributed a combined 346 years of 4-H club membership. Their legacy is honored as the 2022 Illinois 4-H Foundation Family Spirit Award.
globalmunchkins.com
15 Exciting Things To Do In Quincy Illinois
If you’re looking for things to do in Quincy, Illinois, look no further!. Also known as the “Gem City,” Quincy, Illinois is located in western Illinois, near the point where Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois meet. Quincy gained its nickname as a “gem” when it first started to flourish in the 1800s.
muddyrivernews.com
C-SC provides more than 350 students for community service event on Saturday
CANTON, Mo. — More than 350 Culver-Stockton College students, along with Wildcat Welcome Leaders, will deploy into the Canton community on Saturday for the 13th Everyone Doing More annual service event. The event will begin at 9:15 a.m. in the Alexander Campbell Auditorium, where all incoming first-year students will...
Pen City Current
Huddleson takes bike across country in honor of wife
FORT MADISON - It was a journey full of meaning. Nine weeks of reflection, joy, companionship and the angel of his wife Dianne, riding on his shoulders from Seattle to Boston. Fort Madison's Bruce Huddleson made a decision last year to give himself a birthday present of riding his bicycle across the country and dedicating the trek to his wife of 38 years who died in February of 2021 due to complications from COVID.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Vietnam-era boat to greet veterans in Burlington, Keokuk, Fort Madison
This fall, Burlington, Fort Madison and Keokuk will be among 11 cities in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri to get a visit from a refurbished Vietnam War-era combat boat. Retired US Navy Capt. John McClurg, a member of the Combatant Craft Crewman Association, which provides support to veterans and families in times of need, and his team will pilot a fully refurbished 1968 Patrol Boat, Riverine (PBR) 300 miles down the Mississippi River in September, departing from Bettendorf’s Isle of Capri and ending in St. Charles, Missouri.
A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US
A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
muddyrivernews.com
Ask MRN: Why was Amtrak’s Illinois Zephyr train cancelled the past two nights?
You may want to ask Amtrak why for the past two evenings (Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18), the 383 train from Chicago to Quincy (the Illinois Zephyr) was cancelled with no notification to passengers. On Thursday at 6:20 p.m., the station master told passengers to go track one...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Aug. 1-5, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Eric L. and Alison M. Myers of Golden sold a residence...
muddyrivernews.com
JWCC Trustees hear report on upcoming reaccreditation visit
BAYLIS, Ill. — The state’s Higher Learning Commission will visit John Wood Community College in October to evaluate the school for reaccreditation. JWCC Trustees met Wednesday at the college’s Agricultural Education Center in Baylis. The comprehensive evaluation visit by a team representing the Higher Learning Commission of...
tspr.org
Security upgrades in Keokuk & Macomb schools
As a new school year gets underway, districts are taking steps to create a secure environment for students, teachers, and staff members. Students returning to Keokuk High School this fall will have one way in and out of the building. Principal Adam Magliari said the secure entry/exit is located next...
muddyrivernews.com
Private and public dollars are making Quincy’s Sixth Street Promenade a reality
Imagine you look at Quincy’s downtown and you decide you want to be a part of it…personally and professionally…and help in its development. You see all the people who have come before you. You see their successes and failures. So what do you do?. Maybe it’s helping...
KFVS12
Early morning fire destroys Fort Madison home
An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 3...
muddyrivernews.com
Community food distribution box to serve Quincy’s east side
QUINCY — A community food distribution box now stands in front of the Maine Pointe East mobile home park at 3600 Maine thanks to Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences students, faculty and staff; three Quincy businesses; and the Blessing Hospital Construction Department. A pandemic-related project conducted by...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Everything is going to stay the same’: Miller takes over as owner of Vance Clinic of Chiropractic
QUINCY — For the first time since 1958, Vance Clinic of Chiropractic isn’t owned by someone with the last name of Vance. However, that’s the only change with the business at 1420 S. 14th. Miller Property Investments LLC, managed by Dr. Ryan Miller, recently bought the chiropractic...
lewispnj.com
Tragedy Claims Toddler’s Life
Zebulon O’Neal Tasco, 2 years old of Canton, MO, died August 12, 2022 at his home in Canton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the child was struck in Canton, Missouri, by an alleged drunk driver. The MSHP reported that Kimberly D. Hickman, 34, of LaGrange, Mo., was making...
