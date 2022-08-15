Read full article on original website
Jessica Hammaker
2d ago
what election Integrity in North Carolina that is a joke how did a state that carry Donald Trump vote in a democratic Roy Cooper? North Carolinians voted overwhelmingly for voter ID and what did Roy Cooper do he took us to the North Carolina Supreme Court to strike it down so it doesn't matter what you vote for in North Carolina the Democrats will steal your vote at the end of the election
U DogU
2d ago
What election integrity? We NC citizens voted for ID requirements only to be turned down by the Leftists who can't stand the thought of losing power.
John Triplett
2d ago
every American knows the truth we voted for voter requirements but thanks to Cooper that went nowhere won't waste my time or gas to ever vote again Because our vote means nothing
North Carolina attorney general fights campaign ad probe
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The campaign committee for North Carolina’s Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein’s last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting his 2020 Republican challenger, Stein’s campaign filed a motion asking the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to grant a preliminary injunction barring enforcement of the law. Dating to at least 1931, the law makes it illegal to deliberately disseminate a false “derogatory report” that could harm a candidate’s chance of election. The campaign’s motion comes as a Wake County district attorney prepares to empanel a grand jury in the case. The motion urged that the district attorney be blocked from enforcing what the campaign called “an overbroad, poorly tailored criminal libel law” while the court assesses whether it violates the First Amendment right to free speech.
OPINION: State officials move to curb another dangerous virus that threatens North Carolina
As the global pandemic has reminded us with tragic ferocity in recent years, viruses can, despite our best efforts, be enormously destructive and hard to contain — especially as our world has grown ever-more-crowded and interconnected. And sadly, that goes not just for physical viruses like COVID-19, but viruses...
Beasley ignites Forsyth County Democrats during annual fundraiser
While addressing nearly 400 fellow Democrats, Cherie Beasley, who is looking to become the first Black woman to represent the state in the U.S. Senate, said during the November election they must stand together to fight for democracy and the state of North Carolina. Beasley’s address was the highlight of...
After multiple complaints, North Carolina tightens rules for partisan poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After receiving more than a dozen reports of conduct violations by party-appointed poll watchers during the May primaries in North Carolina, the state elections board has voted to tighten regulations for precinct observers to prevent partisan interference in the November general election. The board unanimously...
WRAL
Fake Trump electors ask judge to disqualify Atlanta DA from election probe
CNN — Eleven of the "fake electors" who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College have asked a judge to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her probe into the Republican effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The group argued in a...
Planned Parenthood backing Beasley in North Carolina Senate race
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Planned Parenthood, the family planning organization often in the maelstrom of the debate about abortion rights, is planning to drop some serious cash in North Carolina’s midterm election. Planned Parenthood announced that it would spend $50 million to support candidates who advocate for continuing abortion rights, which is projected to be […]
Cheri Beasley campaigning across North Carolina ahead of high-stakes Senate race
NBC's Antonia Hylton joined Cheri Beasley as she campaigned in rural North Carolina ahead of a competitive Senate race in November. She discussed how her campaign is hoping to reach out to communities across the state to give them an edge.Aug. 18, 2022.
How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm
In a fight for control of Congress, political campaigns are vying for the support of a new group of voters with the numbers to influence the midterm. Consider the math: The total number North Carolinians newly naturalized over four years comes close to the margin in the state’s last presidential race. By the numbers: From […] The post How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
North Carolina treasurer wants state Supreme Court to examine state's certificate of need laws
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell wants the state Supreme Court to look at how the state's certificate of need laws benefit healthcare monopolies at the expense of consumers and taxpayers. Folwell submitted an amicus (friend of the court) brief to the state's highest court on...
Voter registrations in North Carolina continue to trend mostly unaffiliated and slightly Republican
(The Center Square) — North Carolina's latest voter registration data shows most of the 8,937 new registrations last week were unaffiliated, while Republicans picked up hundreds and Democrats lost voters. Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at The John Locke Foundation, highlighted the latest numbers...
North Carolina & race to be No. 1: We’re on way to become ‘envy of the world,’ says commerce secretary
RALEIGH – Economic development announcements, and announcements of new jobs coming to North Carolina, underscore just how important workforce development programs are, and will be, for the state, said North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Machelle Baker Sanders during a closing keynote address at a recent conference in Durham. “We...
NC governor signs order officially ending COVID-19 emergency
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s state of emergency giving extraordinary powers to state government to address the COVID-19 pandemic is ending Monday as Gov. Roy Cooper officially concluded it nearly 2 1/2 years after he entered his first order. The Democratic governor announced last month that he would lift the emergency order Monday, citing provisions in the latest state budget bill he signed that would allow health care providers and regulators to keep responding robustly to the virus. His termination order said the emergency ends late Monday night. The executive orders issued during the emergency “protected public health and helped us save lives and livelihoods,” Cooper said in a news release. “North Carolina is emerging even stronger than before and my administration will continue to work to protect the health and safety of our people.” Cooper’s initial emergency order, issued on March 10, 2020, and subsequent orders based on that declaration, led to public school closings, mask requirements, and restrictions on commerce and restaurants.
Attorney wants Wake DA off the ballot, seeks injunction against NC Board of Elections
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman didn’t sign her notice of candidacy. Should that keep her off the November ballot?
WRAL Investigates whistle blower claims of Medicaid misspending in North Carolina
Raleigh, N.C. — As the debate continues over Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, there are new questions about how millions of federal dollars were spent to upgrade, update and streamline the current Medicaid system in the state. The state Department of Health and Human Services is the state government’s...
How long will North Carolina remain an abortion ‘safe haven’?
Featured photo: Dozens of people gathered to express their rage after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade at the Greensboro rally for reproductive rights in Greensboro N.C., on June 24, 2022. (photo by Juliet Coen) This story was originally published by Rachel Crumpler of North Carolina Health...
Will North Carolina Congress Approve Gas Rebate Checks When They Return?
Photo Courtesy of iheart/Gas Stimulus Checksiheart. Gas prices are going down but North Carolinians still need help. Gas prices are going down in North Carolina for the past two weeks, but North Carolinians still need help due to inflation. According to AAA, North Carolina's average gas price is now $3.66 and the National average is $3.956. Still, a lot of North Carolina residents are struggling to pay their bills. In May, Senate Bill 897, proposed by Senators Michael Garrett, Dan Blue, and Sydney Batch, would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 gas tax rebates to all North Carolina residents over the age of 18 with a valid state driver’s license. The intent "is to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs," according to the bill.
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
Judge says plea deal was ‘strikingly deficient’ for couple arrested in West Virginia after trying to sell nuclear secrets
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife withdrew their guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about American nuclear-powered warships after a federal judge rejected plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty in February […]
Advocacy group aims to engage North Carolina college students ahead of 2022 election
For the next few weeks, college students across the country will return to campus to start the fall semester. During that stretch, NextGen America will try to register as many students as possible to vote, with a particular focus on the battleground states. The group's welcome week is a voter...
State Awards $30M in Grants to Expand Internet Access in 11 North Carolina Counties
More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) awarded the following Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants to expand broadband infrastructure:
