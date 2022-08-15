RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s state of emergency giving extraordinary powers to state government to address the COVID-19 pandemic is ending Monday as Gov. Roy Cooper officially concluded it nearly 2 1/2 years after he entered his first order. The Democratic governor announced last month that he would lift the emergency order Monday, citing provisions in the latest state budget bill he signed that would allow health care providers and regulators to keep responding robustly to the virus. His termination order said the emergency ends late Monday night. The executive orders issued during the emergency “protected public health and helped us save lives and livelihoods,” Cooper said in a news release. “North Carolina is emerging even stronger than before and my administration will continue to work to protect the health and safety of our people.” Cooper’s initial emergency order, issued on March 10, 2020, and subsequent orders based on that declaration, led to public school closings, mask requirements, and restrictions on commerce and restaurants.

