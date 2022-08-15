Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Ann Arbor area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of August 11, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.42%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165.
Dexter Township is looking out for the Huron River
Dexter Township is joining with others to demand action to protect the Huron River and other environmental areas. Specifically, Dexter Township wants to prevent any future release of harmful chemicals by Tribar, or any other company, into the Wixom Wasterwater Treatment Plant (WWTP) or any other such facility that might result in the contamination of the environment.
Candidate Q&A: Michelle Craig, Chelsea School Board
Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.
Saline: Notice of ordinance #836 adoption
AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND ARTICLE 12 SIGN REGULATIONS AN DEFINITIONS SECTION 2.07. This ordinance shall be published in the manner required by law and shall become effective August 31, 2022. A TRUE COPY OF SAID ORDINANCES CAN BE INSPECTED AND/OR OBTAINED AT THE OFFICE OF THE SALINE CITY CLERK AT...
Candidate Q&A: Tim Austin, Saline School Board
Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.
Chelsea Hospital sponsors a second Mood Lifters for Seniors mental health program at the Dexter Wellness Center
Starting on September 6, Dexter area community members 65 years and older will have the opportunity to participate in a novel mental wellness program specifically adapted for seniors by University of Michigan researchers. The in-person group is being offered through the Dexter Senior Center at a minimal cost, thanks to generous sponsorship by Chelsea Hospital as a part of the hospital’s response to increasing mental health needs in Michigan communities and concerns related to access to effective, accessible, timely care.
Candidate Q&A: Ross Greenstein, Chelsea School Board
Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.
Saline Twp: Synopsis of board mtg July 13
The Regular Meeting of the Saline Township Board was called to order by Supervisor Marion on July 13, 2022, 7:00 PM at the Saline Town Hall, 5731 Braun Road, Saline, MI. Members present: Supervisor Marion, Clerk Marion, Treasurer Zink, Trustee R. Marion and Trustee Hammond. Nine other citizens attended. The...
Scio Twp: Planning Commission public hearing Sept 12
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public meeting of the Scio Township Planning Commission will be held via zoom, Ann Arbor, Michigan, on MONDAY, September12, 2022, at 7:00 PM. During this meeting the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the following matters:. Rezoning of 3.582 acres from C-4...
Saline: City council synopsis Aug 1
The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the agenda as submitted. There were no public comments. There was one presentation. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by Council: Council minutes and synopsis of the July 18, 2022, regular meeting; payment of 100 payees in the amount of $558,175.93; Appointment of Claire Warden to the Environmental Commission; MML Annual Meeting – Election of Trustees; Updated CLEMIS IT Agreement; Investment Report.
The Paint Dexter Festival visits historic Webster Village
Plein air artists paint outside - “en plein air" - in the open air. Prior to the mid-1800s, artists mixed their own paints as they worked in their studios. When pre-packaged paint in tubes became available they were able to venture out and paint the world that they saw around them.
Chelsea: City council mtg synopsis Aug 1
Mayor Pacheco called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States. Public Comments (available in person and via Zoom) (submitted by Mayor Pacheco) MOVED Feeney SECONDED Keaton to Appoint Jonathan Curtis to the Downtown Development Authority for a term to expire...
Chelsea appoints interim Police Chief
There’s a new sheriff in town, temporarily. At its August 15, 2022, meeting, Chelsea City Council appointed Sgt. Richard Kinsey as Interim Police Chief. Former Police Chief Ed Toth’s retirement officially occurred earlier in the day. In his recommendation of Kinsey to the council, City Manager Roy Atkinson...
Metroparks First Ever Off-Leash Dog Area Now Open
Walking your dog on a trail is a great way to add physical activity to your schedule, and your dog’s, but sometimes dogs need a little more space and freedom to burn off energy, off-leash. Stemming from public feedback during the Stony Creek Metropark Master Plan process, an accessible off-leash dog area was developed by the Huron-Clinton Metroparks to fill that gap in park amenities.
