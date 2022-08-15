Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Related
thesuntimesnews.com
Scio Twp: Planning Commission public hearing Sept 12
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public meeting of the Scio Township Planning Commission will be held via zoom, Ann Arbor, Michigan, on MONDAY, September12, 2022, at 7:00 PM. During this meeting the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the following matters:. Rezoning of 3.582 acres from C-4...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline: City council synopsis Aug 1
The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the agenda as submitted. There were no public comments. There was one presentation. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by Council: Council minutes and synopsis of the July 18, 2022, regular meeting; payment of 100 payees in the amount of $558,175.93; Appointment of Claire Warden to the Environmental Commission; MML Annual Meeting – Election of Trustees; Updated CLEMIS IT Agreement; Investment Report.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Twp: Synopsis of board mtg July 13
The Regular Meeting of the Saline Township Board was called to order by Supervisor Marion on July 13, 2022, 7:00 PM at the Saline Town Hall, 5731 Braun Road, Saline, MI. Members present: Supervisor Marion, Clerk Marion, Treasurer Zink, Trustee R. Marion and Trustee Hammond. Nine other citizens attended. The...
thesuntimesnews.com
Sylvan Twp: Zoning ordinance amendment
TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF SYLVAN TOWNSHIP, WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS:. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the following is a summary of an Ordinance (Ordinance 22-01) that amends the Zoning Chapter/Map to rezone certain properties. The Ordinance was adopted by the Township Board of Sylvan Township at a regular meeting held on August 9, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ann Arbor dissolves requirements for parking lots
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Developers no longer have to worry about parking lots, thanks to an ordinance passed by Ann Arbor City Council this week. An ordinance dissolving parking minimums throughout Ann Arbor passed City Council 10-1 on Monday, Aug. 15, with a single dissenting vote coming from Council Member Jeff Hayner (D-1st Ward).
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline: Notice of ordinance #836 adoption
AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND ARTICLE 12 SIGN REGULATIONS AN DEFINITIONS SECTION 2.07. This ordinance shall be published in the manner required by law and shall become effective August 31, 2022. A TRUE COPY OF SAID ORDINANCES CAN BE INSPECTED AND/OR OBTAINED AT THE OFFICE OF THE SALINE CITY CLERK AT...
thesuntimesnews.com
Lodi Twp: Board of appeals public hearing on Sept 1
Lodi Township Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on September 1, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. For the purpose of hearing all objections to, and support of, the applications of:. Charles & Pamela Hannula, 6326 Hereford Road, Saline, MI 48176. Lodi Township Parcel #M-13-26-101-001. For the purpose of adding a roof to an already existing porch to a non-conforming house (house front yard setback 71’ from the required 100’) the porch will extend another 30’ from the house making the front yard setback 41’ from the required 100’. Lodi Township Zoning Ordinance Article #30.0 Dimensional Standards front yard setback in a R-1 zoned parcel.
thesuntimesnews.com
Freedom Twp: Zoning map amendment
NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF AN OFFICIAL ZONING MAP AMENDMENT. During a regular meeting on August 9, 2022, the Freedom Township Board of Trustees adopted an ordinance (43-G) to amend the Official Zoning Map, by authority of the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act (Public Act 110 of 2006, MCL 125.3101 et. seq., as amended), to rezone the following tract of land from A-R (Agricultural-Resource) to the I-1 (Industrial-Research) zoning district:
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOL-TV
Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time
TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
thesuntimesnews.com
Lyndon Twp: Synopsis of board meeting June 14
LYNDON TOWNSHIP – 17751 N. Territorial Road, Chelsea, MI 48118. Summary of Minutes, June 14, 2022—Meeting called to order at 7:00 PM. During Public Comment, attendees addressed the Unadilla Baseline Cemetery. Items Approved: Agenda; Consent Agenda and Payment of Bills. Zoning Administrator and CAFA Representative submitted their reports...
Ann Arbor OKs $640K contract to eliminate Ellsworth Road sidewalk gap
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving forward with plans to fill another large gap in the city’s sidewalk network. City Council voted unanimously this week to OK a $639,726 contract with Doan Construction Co. for the Ellsworth Road sidewalk gap project. The work consists of installing...
Ann Arbor woman injured stepping in pothole gets $24,500 in settlement
ANN ARBOR, MI — A woman injured from stepping in an Ann Arbor street pothole is getting $24,500 in a legal settlement. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Aug. 15, to authorize the payout to resolve an injury claim brought against the city by Deborah Gordon-Gurfinkel and her husband Elihau Gurfinkel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea appoints interim Police Chief
There’s a new sheriff in town, temporarily. At its August 15, 2022, meeting, Chelsea City Council appointed Sgt. Richard Kinsey as Interim Police Chief. Former Police Chief Ed Toth’s retirement officially occurred earlier in the day. In his recommendation of Kinsey to the council, City Manager Roy Atkinson...
whmi.com
Former Crest Motel To Be Rehabbed & Provide Transitional Housing
A local non-profit has purchased an old motel that it plans to rehab to provide transitional housing in Livingston County. Community Catalysts Development Company is a Livingston County-based non-profit that provides attainable housing for seniors, veterans, the homeless, and other lower-income people. It has purchased the former Crest Motel and plans to rehab it into an extended-stay facility with weekly and monthly rental options.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Township is looking out for the Huron River
Dexter Township is joining with others to demand action to protect the Huron River and other environmental areas. Specifically, Dexter Township wants to prevent any future release of harmful chemicals by Tribar, or any other company, into the Wixom Wasterwater Treatment Plant (WWTP) or any other such facility that might result in the contamination of the environment.
thesuntimesnews.com
Metroparks First Ever Off-Leash Dog Area Now Open
Walking your dog on a trail is a great way to add physical activity to your schedule, and your dog’s, but sometimes dogs need a little more space and freedom to burn off energy, off-leash. Stemming from public feedback during the Stony Creek Metropark Master Plan process, an accessible off-leash dog area was developed by the Huron-Clinton Metroparks to fill that gap in park amenities.
wemu.org
Ann Arbor's marijuana ordinance set to change to create flexibility
The marijuana ordinance in the City of Ann Arbor could be changed to give the local cannabis industry more flexibility. The Ann Arbor City Council will vote on it at tonight’s meeting. The ordinance change will allow marijuana businesses the ability to hold multiple licenses on the same lot....
Uncounted primary ballots found in back room of Ecorse clerk's office after election
Before the members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously certified the results of the recent August primary late Tuesday, a debate over whether to tabulate a batch of uncounted ballots from Ecorse injected some last-minute drama. Jennifer Redmond, Wayne County's deputy director of elections, told the canvassers that the three dozen ballots from the small Downriver city surfaced after it was discovered that the number of absentee ballots recorded as cast in the poll books didn't match the number...
thesuntimesnews.com
MDHHS Update Regarding Huron River Spill
Effective Friday, August 12, 2022, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) lifted its recommendation for no contact with the Huron River between North Wixom Road in Oakland County and Kensington Road in Livingston County based on a review of testing results. While the State of Michigan's departments of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and Health and Human Services (MDHHS) did not issue any public health notices for the Huron River near Dexter regarding the Wixom-area chromium spill, this is still good news for those planning a visit to the Huron River. Based on a press released issued by EGLE, a "MDHHS data review found that:
thesuntimesnews.com
The Paint Dexter Festival visits historic Webster Village
Plein air artists paint outside - “en plein air" - in the open air. Prior to the mid-1800s, artists mixed their own paints as they worked in their studios. When pre-packaged paint in tubes became available they were able to venture out and paint the world that they saw around them.
Comments / 0