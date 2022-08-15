Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life
Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'
SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
Perseverance spotted a mysterious object on Mars last month. It turned out to be the rover's own space litter.
NASA suspects spaghetti-like debris captured by Perseverance's cameras in July is shredded Dacron netting from gear that landed the rover on Mars.
Scientists build a magnet in China that is a million times stronger than Earth's magnetic core
China started using the world's most powerful magnet for scientific research. The magnet is roughly the size of a coin, but creates an impressive 45.22-tesla magnetic field. The world's most powerful magnet ever (45.5 tesla) was developed by the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory in the U.S. China reportedly launched...
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
The Aerocon Wingship: 7 stunning images of DARPA's 'huge' answer to the Russian Ekranoplan
The Aerocon Wingship would have been giant, high-speed flying hotel. DARPA once considered building a bigger, meaner version of the famous Russian Ekranoplan. It would have been enormous and would carry helicopters, tanks, and troops. A commercial variant was also considered, but the entire project was scrapped due to its...
The temperature threshold the human body can’t survive
The following transcript has been edited for clarity. There’s a temperature threshold beyond which the human body simply can’t survive — one that some parts of the world are increasingly starting to cross. It’s a “wet bulb temperature” of 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees C).
Scientists Believe There's a 10 Percent Chance Space Debris Will Kill One of Us in the Next Decade
Not since the 1960s space race has the world been as enthusiastic about space travel. Privatized efforts from the likes of Blue Origin and SpaceX are creating new opportunities for civilians to leave the planet. There is a small but significant chance, however, those of us left behind will get...
Artemis Mission: Here's everything you need to know about NASA's Space Launch System
Officials at NASA have announced a late August launch date for their new "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to put humans back on the moon for the first time in 50 years. NASA officials have tentatively pegged Aug. 29 as the launch day for the most powerful rocket ever created to take a trip to the far side of the moon and back, Live Science previously reported. This first mission will be uncrewed, but later expeditions will put the first woman and first person of color on our lunar companion.
‘Plasma’ breakthrough could let humans live on Mars
A new plasma breakthrough could help humans live on Mars, according to the scientists who made it.Scientists hope to build a system that would help support life as well as make the chemicals needed for processing fuels, making materials forbidding and fertilising plants.Numerous space agencies and experts hope to send humans to live on Mars in the coming years. But the planet is hostile: it does not have the oxygen for humans, or the fuel for the machinery and equipment they will require to live.Engineers hope that could be overcome with technology that would produce the oxygen and other...
Scientists find simple, safe method to destroy 'forever chemicals'
"Forever chemicals" used in daily items like nonstick pans have long been linked to serious health issues –- a result of their toxicity and extreme resistance to being broken down as waste products. PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, were first developed in the 1940s and are now found in a variety of products, including nonstick pans, water-resistant textiles and fire suppression foams.
This dual-powered submarine isn't like anything you have seen before
It can be used to silently transport troops and be deadly when needed.
An Out-of-Control Chinese Rocket Is Going to Crash Into Earth Tomorrow
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Fragments of a gigantic Chinese rocket are expected to fall to Earth this weekend during an uncontrolled reentry from space, potentially exposing people to dangerous falling debris, though the risk of anybody getting hurt is low. The...
We won't be the first civilization to collapse — but we may well be the last
CAHOKIA MOUNDS, Illinois — I am standing atop a 100-foot-high temple mound, the largest known earthwork in the Americas built by prehistoric peoples. The temperatures, in the high 80s, along with the oppressive humidity, have emptied the park of all but a handful of visitors. My shirt is matted with sweat.
Spacewalk cut short by issue with Russian cosmonaut's spacesuit: 'Drop everything and start going back right away'
A Russian cosmonaut was repeatedly ordered to drop what he was working on and return to the International Space Station's airlock because of an issue with his spacesuit. The spacewalk was cut short.
Graphics show how new Chinese space station compares to the International Space Station
The new manned space station Tiangong, to be completed in December, is part of China's plan to lead in space exploration.
Touching Space Debris Could Land You In Jail
If a piece of space junk falls from the sky and lands on your property, can you legally keep it? If one were to fall on your front lawn, perhaps you’d like to turn an old rocket fuel tank into a planter for your petunias?
Hackers prove it doesn’t take much to hijack a dead satellite
Space satellite orbiting the earth. Elements of this image furnished by NASA. Deposit PhotosThe decommissioned satellite was used to broadcast movies and a conference.
Scientists Achieved Self-Sustaining Nuclear Fusion… But Now They Can't Replicate It
Scientists have confirmed that last year, for the first time in the lab, they achieved a fusion reaction that self-perpetuates (instead of fizzling out) – bringing us closer to replicating the chemical reaction that powers the Sun. However, they aren't exactly sure how to recreate the experiment. Nuclear fusion occurs when two atoms combine to create a heavier atom, releasing a huge burst of energy in the process. It's a process often found in nature, but it's very difficult to replicate in the lab because it needs a high-energy environment to keep the reaction going. The Sun generates energy using nuclear fusion – by...
Phys.org
Want to colonize Mars? Talk to this outer space anthropologist first
Maybe infinity and beyond should wait. Prominent physicists and wealthy tycoons envision life scattered across the solar system. Elon Musk wants humans to become a multiplanetary species. Jeff Bezos pictures floating space colonies home to billions. Simulated-gravity ecosystems powered by the sun. Giant corporations drilling into moons and Mars. Children...
