Saline, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Scio Twp: Planning Commission public hearing Sept 12

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public meeting of the Scio Township Planning Commission will be held via zoom, Ann Arbor, Michigan, on MONDAY, September12, 2022, at 7:00 PM. During this meeting the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the following matters:. Rezoning of 3.582 acres from C-4...
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline: City council synopsis Aug 1

The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the agenda as submitted. There were no public comments. There was one presentation. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by Council: Council minutes and synopsis of the July 18, 2022, regular meeting; payment of 100 payees in the amount of $558,175.93; Appointment of Claire Warden to the Environmental Commission; MML Annual Meeting – Election of Trustees; Updated CLEMIS IT Agreement; Investment Report.
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Twp: Synopsis of board mtg July 13

The Regular Meeting of the Saline Township Board was called to order by Supervisor Marion on July 13, 2022, 7:00 PM at the Saline Town Hall, 5731 Braun Road, Saline, MI. Members present: Supervisor Marion, Clerk Marion, Treasurer Zink, Trustee R. Marion and Trustee Hammond. Nine other citizens attended. The...
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline: Notice of ordinance #836 adoption

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND ARTICLE 12 SIGN REGULATIONS AN DEFINITIONS SECTION 2.07. This ordinance shall be published in the manner required by law and shall become effective August 31, 2022. A TRUE COPY OF SAID ORDINANCES CAN BE INSPECTED AND/OR OBTAINED AT THE OFFICE OF THE SALINE CITY CLERK AT...
SALINE, MI
City
Saline, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Lodi Township, MI
Saline, MI
Government
wlen.com

Two Local Primary Election Recounts Scheduled

Adrian, MI – There will be two recounts from the August Primary in Lenawee County…and those have been scheduled. Lenawee County Clerk Roxann Holloway told WLEN News in an email that she did receive confirmation from the Bureau of Elections that the recount for State Representative and County Commissioner District 7 will be held Thursday, August 25th and Friday, August 26th.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea appoints interim Police Chief

There’s a new sheriff in town, temporarily. At its August 15, 2022, meeting, Chelsea City Council appointed Sgt. Richard Kinsey as Interim Police Chief. Former Police Chief Ed Toth’s retirement officially occurred earlier in the day. In his recommendation of Kinsey to the council, City Manager Roy Atkinson...
CHELSEA, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Uncounted primary ballots found in back room of Ecorse clerk's office after election

Before the members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously certified the results of the recent August primary late Tuesday, a debate over whether to tabulate a batch of uncounted ballots from Ecorse injected some last-minute drama.  Jennifer Redmond, Wayne County's deputy director of elections, told the canvassers that the three dozen ballots from the small Downriver city surfaced after it was discovered that the number of absentee ballots recorded as cast in the poll books didn't match the number...
ECORSE, MI
WTOL-TV

Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time

TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
ADRIAN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor dissolves requirements for parking lots

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Developers no longer have to worry about parking lots, thanks to an ordinance passed by Ann Arbor City Council this week. An ordinance dissolving parking minimums throughout Ann Arbor passed City Council 10-1 on Monday, Aug. 15, with a single dissenting vote coming from Council Member Jeff Hayner (D-1st Ward).
ANN ARBOR, MI
News Break
Politics
wemu.org

The City of Ypsilanti reports the resignation of its police chief

For the second time in a month, a police chief in Washtenaw County has resigned. Last month, it was Ann Arbor’s police chief. This week comes word that Ypsilanti’s police chief is stepping down. Word about the resignation of police chief Tony DeGiusti came from the City Administrator,...
YPSILANTI, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Township is looking out for the Huron River

Dexter Township is joining with others to demand action to protect the Huron River and other environmental areas. Specifically, Dexter Township wants to prevent any future release of harmful chemicals by Tribar, or any other company, into the Wixom Wasterwater Treatment Plant (WWTP) or any other such facility that might result in the contamination of the environment.
DEXTER, MI
wlen.com

4th of July Gady Road Murder Suspect Case Moved to Circuit Court

Adrian, MI – The husband charged with killing his wife on the evening of the 4th of July in Raisin Township has been bound over to Lenawee County Circuit Court. Michael Allison has been charged by the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office with Open Murder and Felony Firearms charges…stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident.
RAISIN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
wlen.com

Lenawee County Updates District Court Online Records Service

Adrian, MI – The online Lenawee County District Court case records-keeping service has been updated. The process to search for specific cases within the court system used to be available on courts.lenawee.mi.us. For a while, when the updates were taking place, it was not possible to access district court...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Clarkston woman charged with auto insurance fraud

OKALAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County woman charged with auto insurance fraud has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. 32-year-old Brittany Brown of Clarkston was arraigned on the following felonies:. one count of false pretenses $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, punishable by 15 years and/or...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Woman charged with posing as health professional at Brighton clinic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at a clinic in Brighton has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. The Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton offers specialized treatments for a variety of ailments, including providing therapists for children with...
BRIGHTON, MI

