Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Related
thesuntimesnews.com
Scio Twp: Planning Commission public hearing Sept 12
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public meeting of the Scio Township Planning Commission will be held via zoom, Ann Arbor, Michigan, on MONDAY, September12, 2022, at 7:00 PM. During this meeting the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the following matters:. Rezoning of 3.582 acres from C-4...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline: City council synopsis Aug 1
The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the agenda as submitted. There were no public comments. There was one presentation. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by Council: Council minutes and synopsis of the July 18, 2022, regular meeting; payment of 100 payees in the amount of $558,175.93; Appointment of Claire Warden to the Environmental Commission; MML Annual Meeting – Election of Trustees; Updated CLEMIS IT Agreement; Investment Report.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Twp: Synopsis of board mtg July 13
The Regular Meeting of the Saline Township Board was called to order by Supervisor Marion on July 13, 2022, 7:00 PM at the Saline Town Hall, 5731 Braun Road, Saline, MI. Members present: Supervisor Marion, Clerk Marion, Treasurer Zink, Trustee R. Marion and Trustee Hammond. Nine other citizens attended. The...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline: Notice of ordinance #836 adoption
AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND ARTICLE 12 SIGN REGULATIONS AN DEFINITIONS SECTION 2.07. This ordinance shall be published in the manner required by law and shall become effective August 31, 2022. A TRUE COPY OF SAID ORDINANCES CAN BE INSPECTED AND/OR OBTAINED AT THE OFFICE OF THE SALINE CITY CLERK AT...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlen.com
Two Local Primary Election Recounts Scheduled
Adrian, MI – There will be two recounts from the August Primary in Lenawee County…and those have been scheduled. Lenawee County Clerk Roxann Holloway told WLEN News in an email that she did receive confirmation from the Bureau of Elections that the recount for State Representative and County Commissioner District 7 will be held Thursday, August 25th and Friday, August 26th.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea appoints interim Police Chief
There’s a new sheriff in town, temporarily. At its August 15, 2022, meeting, Chelsea City Council appointed Sgt. Richard Kinsey as Interim Police Chief. Former Police Chief Ed Toth’s retirement officially occurred earlier in the day. In his recommendation of Kinsey to the council, City Manager Roy Atkinson...
Uncounted primary ballots found in back room of Ecorse clerk's office after election
Before the members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously certified the results of the recent August primary late Tuesday, a debate over whether to tabulate a batch of uncounted ballots from Ecorse injected some last-minute drama. Jennifer Redmond, Wayne County's deputy director of elections, told the canvassers that the three dozen ballots from the small Downriver city surfaced after it was discovered that the number of absentee ballots recorded as cast in the poll books didn't match the number...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a Wayne County police department is responding to losing officers at an alarming rate
MELVINDALE, Mich. – Staffing shortages are common right now, but officers in Melvindale said they are losing officers at an alarming rate. Police said they believe it’s because of benefits and pay package that is not competitive with fellow Downriver communities. The city of Melvindale has determined that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOL-TV
Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time
TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
Ann Arbor dissolves requirements for parking lots
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Developers no longer have to worry about parking lots, thanks to an ordinance passed by Ann Arbor City Council this week. An ordinance dissolving parking minimums throughout Ann Arbor passed City Council 10-1 on Monday, Aug. 15, with a single dissenting vote coming from Council Member Jeff Hayner (D-1st Ward).
Ann Arbor OKs $640K contract to eliminate Ellsworth Road sidewalk gap
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving forward with plans to fill another large gap in the city’s sidewalk network. City Council voted unanimously this week to OK a $639,726 contract with Doan Construction Co. for the Ellsworth Road sidewalk gap project. The work consists of installing...
wlen.com
Displaced Riverview Terrace Residents Already Moving to Adrian Inn; City to Close on Property Friday
Adrian, MI- There are many questions surrounding the Riverview Terrace Apartments situation in Adrian…and the City Commission took a step towards answering one of them at their pre-meeting study session Monday night. City Administrator Greg Elliott was seeking direction on what to do next…with the City days away from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wemu.org
The City of Ypsilanti reports the resignation of its police chief
For the second time in a month, a police chief in Washtenaw County has resigned. Last month, it was Ann Arbor’s police chief. This week comes word that Ypsilanti’s police chief is stepping down. Word about the resignation of police chief Tony DeGiusti came from the City Administrator,...
Ann Arbor woman injured stepping in pothole gets $24,500 in settlement
ANN ARBOR, MI — A woman injured from stepping in an Ann Arbor street pothole is getting $24,500 in a legal settlement. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Aug. 15, to authorize the payout to resolve an injury claim brought against the city by Deborah Gordon-Gurfinkel and her husband Elihau Gurfinkel.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Township is looking out for the Huron River
Dexter Township is joining with others to demand action to protect the Huron River and other environmental areas. Specifically, Dexter Township wants to prevent any future release of harmful chemicals by Tribar, or any other company, into the Wixom Wasterwater Treatment Plant (WWTP) or any other such facility that might result in the contamination of the environment.
wlen.com
4th of July Gady Road Murder Suspect Case Moved to Circuit Court
Adrian, MI – The husband charged with killing his wife on the evening of the 4th of July in Raisin Township has been bound over to Lenawee County Circuit Court. Michael Allison has been charged by the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office with Open Murder and Felony Firearms charges…stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Updates District Court Online Records Service
Adrian, MI – The online Lenawee County District Court case records-keeping service has been updated. The process to search for specific cases within the court system used to be available on courts.lenawee.mi.us. For a while, when the updates were taking place, it was not possible to access district court...
Leader of Michigan hate group ‘The Base’ resentenced for harassing Dexter family
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – The self-proclaimed leader of a white supremacist group called “The Base” has been resentenced to prison for his role in harassing a Dexter family in a case of mistaken identity. Washtenaw County Trial Judge Patrick Conlin Jr. resentenced Justen Watkins on Monday, Aug....
nbc25news.com
Clarkston woman charged with auto insurance fraud
OKALAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County woman charged with auto insurance fraud has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. 32-year-old Brittany Brown of Clarkston was arraigned on the following felonies:. one count of false pretenses $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, punishable by 15 years and/or...
WILX-TV
Woman charged with posing as health professional at Brighton clinic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at a clinic in Brighton has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. The Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton offers specialized treatments for a variety of ailments, including providing therapists for children with...
Comments / 0