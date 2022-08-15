Quincy’s Sixth Street Promenade to get $2.4 million state Main Street grant; Pittsfield getting $2.8 million for work on Monroe Street

Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Private and public dollars are making Quincy’s Sixth Street Promenade a reality
Imagine you look at Quincy’s downtown and you decide you want to be a part of it…personally and professionally…and help in its development. You see all the people who have come before you. You see their successes and failures. So what do you do?. Maybe it’s helping...
muddyrivernews.com
CLUB MUDDY: Sixth Street-a-Palooza
Bobby and Ashley listen to Frankie talk…seriously, a good discussion on the process of how Quincy’s Sixth Street Promenade is coming to life. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Aug. 1-5, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Jessica D. Howland of Pittsfield sold a residence at 418 E....
tspr.org
Security upgrades in Keokuk & Macomb schools
As a new school year gets underway, districts are taking steps to create a secure environment for students, teachers, and staff members. Students returning to Keokuk High School this fall will have one way in and out of the building. Principal Adam Magliari said the secure entry/exit is located next...
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: Allowing officers to reside in Missouri would help staffing issues with Quincy Police Department
Nickolas Eddy | Photo courtesy of Quincy Police Department. This letter is in response to an article published Aug. 10 by WGEM titled “Quincy Police Department looks to fill ten open positions.”. The Quincy Police Department’s manpower issues emerged in 2020 when fewer applicants applied to become police officers....
muddyrivernews.com
Franke back at Hannibal City Council; presses on with legislative issues
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal City Council Tuesday night tabled two items proposed by third ward council member Stephan Franke. Franke’s attempt to present the items earlier this year led to his being suspended from council and facing impeachment. The two proposals deal with personnel issues that Franke says will help council members deal with labor issues.
KFVS12
Early morning fire destroys Fort Madison home
An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 3...
muddyrivernews.com
Warsaw man in Hancock County Jail after Quincy teen, missing for nearly three months, is found
WARSAW, Ill. — A Warsaw man is in the Hancock County Jail after a teenage girl from Quincy was located. The Quincy Police Department took a missing person report on May 22 regarding a 14-year-old girl. A news release was sent May 26 requesting the public’s assistance in locating the girl.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Vietnam-era boat to greet veterans in Burlington, Keokuk, Fort Madison
This fall, Burlington, Fort Madison and Keokuk will be among 11 cities in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri to get a visit from a refurbished Vietnam War-era combat boat. Retired US Navy Capt. John McClurg, a member of the Combatant Craft Crewman Association, which provides support to veterans and families in times of need, and his team will pilot a fully refurbished 1968 Patrol Boat, Riverine (PBR) 300 miles down the Mississippi River in September, departing from Bettendorf’s Isle of Capri and ending in St. Charles, Missouri.
muddyrivernews.com
Public defender given $2,500 budget to find psychiatrist in case against Quincy man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash
QUINCY — Judge Amy Lannerd approved for public defender Todd Nelson to spend as much as $2,500 for an expert witness in the case against a Quincy man charged in a fatal Memorial Day crash. Breeden Wike, 20, appeared Thursday afternoon for a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy City Council hears from housing advocates
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council heard from members of the public Monday night about the status of the rental and housing in the city. Lisa Wigoda and Aaron Coffman appeared before aldermen to discuss a rental house located on the south side of 16th and Ohio. Wigoda, an...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 16, 2022
Brittany Patterson,31, Quincy, for TOF for Violation of No Contact No Stalking Order at 1218 North 8th on 8/8/22. Lodged 109. Isaiah Powers,19, Quincy, for Malicious Mischief at 4700 Broadway Madison Park Christian Church on 7/31/22. NTA 101. Troy Hedges,27, Quincy, for Threatening a Public Offical and Resisting at 1005...
muddyrivernews.com
Community food distribution box to serve Quincy’s east side
QUINCY — A community food distribution box now stands in front of the Maine Pointe East mobile home park at 3600 Maine thanks to Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences students, faculty and staff; three Quincy businesses; and the Blessing Hospital Construction Department. A pandemic-related project conducted by...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy School District ‘not mandating anything’ in regard to COVID, but Quincy doctor asks for public statement
QUINCY — Superintendent Todd Pettit and School Board President Shelley Arns both said Wednesday night the Quincy School District’s policies about COVID are … well, back to what they were before anyone had ever heard of COVID. “We’ve posted on our website our typical flu criteria and...
khqa.com
Shootout in Macomb damages property
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police are investigating a reported shots fired incident from early Monday. We're told it happened at approximately 2:19 a.m. at Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St. Police say the shooting took place between two people who had fled the scene before they arrive. No...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Cop on a Rooftop’ set for Friday morning at Dunkin’ to benefit Special Olympics Illinois
QUINCY — The 19th annual “Cop on a Rooftop” event is set for 5 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 19. Law enforcement officials will be stationed at more than 300 participating Dunkin’ locations across Illinois, collecting money for Special Olympics Illinois. Quincy law enforcement will be...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Insect Safari,’ free nature program for children, set for Saturday in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Parks and Recreation will offer “Insect Safari,” a free nature program, at 10 a.m. Saturday. The program is for children of all ages and will be held at the Huckleberry Park pavilion near the ramp park. Gale Rublee, Hannibal Parks and Recreation nationally...
Pen City Current
Cigarette believed to be cause of morning blaze
FORT MADISON - Local firefighters battled a house fire Tuesday morning that was apparently caused by a cigarette. According to Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren, the fire which destroyed a home at 215 Avenue G was caused by an occupant who fell asleep with a lit cigarette. "What the...
muddyrivernews.com
Kansas City man in Marion County Jail after allegedly threatening someone with hammer
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Kansas City man is in the Marion County Jail after allegedly threatening someone with a hammer. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Michael G. Beach, 37, on Thursday, Aug. 18. He is charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
fourstateshomepage.com
Toddler struck, killed in northeast Missouri during U-turn
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. – A driver struck and killed a toddler late Thursday night in northeast Missouri while making a U-turn. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a two-year-old boy from Canton, Missouri, died in the crash. MSHP reports a 34-year-old woman from Canton, Missouri, is at fault and has been arrested, but prosecutors have not yet formally filed charges.
