ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

BU Men’s Soccer look to rebound after tough end to 2021 season

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iR5SM_0hIIwG8s00

VESTAL, NY – After a 2021 campaign that ended at a rather low point for the team, the Bearcats are back looking to correct the mistakes they made.

After a 7-2 start to the season, BU had an injury riddled second half of the year in which they failed to make the conference playoffs and finished the year on a 7 game losing streak.

This year, with a focus on staying healthy, the team is off to a strong start in camp.

“Great excitement in the team,” Head Coach Paul Marco said. “Good leadership with the group and the fitness levels are pretty good as they returned. Very good showing for the first week.”

The Bearcats do still have another 10 days before they have to be game ready.

The team will open up the season with the James Madison Tournament which begins 1 week from this Thursday and they will open up at home with Colgate on Friday, September 2nd at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vestal, NY
Vestal, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
WETM 18 News

Wade Boggs coming to Hornell Sports Night

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Sports Night is coming back for the first time in three years. A night dedicated to local sports and raising money for The Special Olympics, Hornell Sports Night returns after COVID-19 postponed the event in 2020 and 2021. And, they’re coming back with one of the greatest baseball players in […]
HORNELL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bu Men S Soccer#Colgate#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
96.1 The Breeze

Rare Opportunity For Famous WNY Business At Watkins Glen

The racing world will be watching this weekend as the top racers in NASCAR will compete on the top track in New York State! Watkins Glen will be buzzing with the race fans and horsepower as the best weekend of racing of the summer returns to the Empire State. Western...
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Television Pioneer Passes Away

A giant of local broadcasting has passed away. According to an obituary placed by the family, former WSKG Station manager and local television pioneer Phillip Jackson of Vestal passed away August 7, just shy of his 89th birthday. According to the obituary, Johnson began his broadcasting career in the 1960s...
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy