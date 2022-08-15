Power outage in NW Bakersfield impacting PG&E customers
Update: Power has been restored, according to PG&E.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage in Bakersfield northwest near Olive Drive and Hageman Road is impacting approximately 1,635 PG&E customers, according to the PG&E outage map.
According to PG&E the power is estimated to restore at approximately 6 p.m.
PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage, according to the website.
