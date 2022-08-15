ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Power outage in NW Bakersfield impacting PG&E customers

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 3 days ago

Update: Power has been restored, according to PG&E.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage in Bakersfield northwest near Olive Drive and Hageman Road is impacting approximately 1,635 PG&E customers, according to the PG&E outage map.

According to PG&E the power is estimated to restore at approximately 6 p.m.

PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage, according to the website.

KGET

Dangerous heat across Kern County

The weather story for the next several days will continue to be the dangerous heat across Kern County as thousands of students return back to school tomorrow. An Excessive heat warning remains in place until Wednesday at 11 p.m. Today, we reached a high of 105 degrees in downtown Bakersfield, just 4 degrees away from […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Fire causes major damage to SW Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters were called to put out a fire that broke out a home Wednesday in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Fire Department was called to the house fire on Garnsey Avenue near Amberwood Lane just before 11:30 a.m. It took about three hours for crews to get a handle of the flames. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
newsy.com

California Heat Wave Prompts Statewide Energy Conservation Push

Triple-digit temperatures are scorching much of California. At a community center near Santa Rosa, organizers have set up a cooling center to get people out of the dangerous heat. "We know that it’s hot," said Marlo Carreno, with the Sebastopol Community Center. "People are struggling out there.”. California’s Central...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Frontier High School placed on a brief lockdown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School was placed on lockdown after a man was found with a gun near the school, according to the Kern High School District. A campus supervisor found a man in the student parking lot on Thursday around 9:45 a.m. and a KHSD officer responded to the scene, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California

FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Fire burns across two properties, structure in west Bakersfield

A blaze in west Bakersfield burned across two properties Wednesday, leaving a house damaged but causing no injuries, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Garnsey Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a smoke investigation, said BFD Battalion Chief Brian Bowman, spokesman for the department. Upon their arrival, firefighters saw flames scorching old cars and a mobile home in a backyard, he said.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

New CA mandate impacting local school schedules

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This academic school year is coming with significant changes to schedules. A new mandate in California requires middle schools to start classes no earlier than 8 a.m. and high school classes can’t begin anytime before 8:30 a.m. Some parents say the later start times are causing more harm than good. “It’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for woman, last spoke with family on June 9

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Jackie Ruth White, 58, according to the office. White is six-feet tall and weighs 190-pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. White has blonde-hair and blue-eyes. The office said White last spoke with family on June 9 and it […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
