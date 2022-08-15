Read full article on original website
Related
Guest opinion: Turning Alabama’s challenges into opportunities
Every ten years the U.S. Census Bureau coordinates an extensive effort to determine how many people are living in this country. Each person counts when the census is taken for many reasons, such as planning purposes and state representation in Washington. Last year’s numbers revealed some disturbing news for Alabama...
Want to change the world and make money? Alabama Launchpad is looking for you
The long-running pitch competition for Alabama startups is now looking for entrepreneurs with a social vision. Applications are now open for Alabama Launchpad: Social Impact Competition through Sept. 15. A partnership between the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama and the Alabama Power Foundation, the social impact competition is open to applicants who are looking to make a positive impact on society, as well as a profit.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Legendary Alabamians: Howell Heflin
The longer I continue to write about Alabama politics, the more I realize that Alabama really is a “Big Front Porch” – a saying made famous by our legendary Alabama storyteller, Kathryn Tucker Wyndham. I have been involved in the world of Alabama politics for 60 years....
Time running out for Alabama to expand Medicaid: ‘Not happening on my watch,’ opponents say
As time runs out for Alabama to decide whether to expand Medicaid, some lawmakers have doubled down on their opposition to the move. State Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Josephine) said Friday that “it is absolutely not happening on my watch.”. Alabama is one of 12 states that has not expanded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A look at how Alabama schools are spending COVID relief funds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Schools in Alabama have received an unprecedented amount of money to combat learning loss and other impacts of the pandemic over the past two years. The state got roughly $3.14 billion through three rounds of federal funding. “That’s an enormous amount of money. That’s about 12 times the amount of Title […]
California Gov. Gavin Newsom calls out Alabama for using COVID funds to build prisons
California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out Alabama’s plans to build prisons with COVID relief money on Monday. “Lotta talk about education and choice from these GOP governors,” he posted in a tweet. “Let’s look at the choices they’re making. When states received new federal money, CA gave 3.5...
New York landmark helps Alabama workers ‘pay their retirement’: TikTok shines light on RSA’s 55 Water St.
A popular TikTok account gave viewers a look at a New York City office building, which happens to be owned by the state of Alabama. ”If you know anyone that works or has worked for the state of Alabama, this building helps pay their retirement,” the TikTok says. The...
alreporter.com
Report: Alabama abortion law could impact Space Force decision
Alabama’s draconian abortion law, which doesn’t provide exceptions for rape or incest, regardless of age, is now being used by Colorado lawmakers and others in attempt to prevent the Air Force Space Command, known as STARCOMM, from being relocated from Colorado and placed permanently in Huntsville. According to...
Striking Alabama mine workers, Amazon organizers speak at union convention
A national union convention this week got a double dose of Alabama as members of the American Postal Workers Union heard from striking miners and Amazon organizers. The convention, in National Harbor, Md., brought together members of a union representing more than 200,000 employees and retirees of the United States Postal Service, as well as private sector mail workers.
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
What does it take to earn an Alabama high school diploma?
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. With Alabama education officials considering changing high school graduation requirements, Alabama Education Lab took a look at the state’s current requirements. Alabama currently requires 24 credits to graduate from high school,...
wtvy.com
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
Alabama considers adding new high school graduation requirement
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama’s high school seniors may have one more box to check before they graduate. The state Board of Education is considering a requirement that every Alabama public school student prove they...
Alabama Republican county chair won’t resign from school board over Ku Klux Klan image
A new Alabama county chairman of the local Republican Party, embattled after posting a racially-tinged image to Facebook, said he will not give up his seat on the local school board. Shanon Terry issued a statement Thursday insisting he will not resign from his elected position on the Lawrence County...
aldailynews.com
Steve Flowers: Legendary Alabamians
The longer I continue to write about Alabama politics, the more I realize that Alabama really is a “Big Front Porch” – a saying made famous by our legendary Alabama storyteller, Kathryn Tucker Wyndham. I have been involved in the world of Alabama politics for 60 years....
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
Back to school 2022: Universal free school meals end in Alabama, how to apply
Alabama schools are encouraging eligible families to apply for free and reduced-price meals this year following the end of a federal government program to provide universal free meals to students during the pandemic. In June, federal waivers that provided children free meals through their schools beginning in March 2020 expired....
Guest opinion: The Market at Pepper Place brings economic impact but it doesn’t just happen
What comes to mind when you think of a “farmers market”? If you’ve ever been to the Market at Pepper Place, chances are you’ve seen colorful flowers, handmade jewelry and art, ripe and seasonal produce, freshly baked bread and even live music. Local farmers markets not only have a direct positive impact on your Saturday morning, but also make a huge impact on our broader community and local food system.
What is the most dangerous animal in Alabama?
Alabama is home to some truly terrifying creatures, but which one of them is the state's most dangerous animal?
Louisiana hospital: No abortion for woman whose fetus has no skull
At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1