Guest opinion: Turning Alabama’s challenges into opportunities

Every ten years the U.S. Census Bureau coordinates an extensive effort to determine how many people are living in this country. Each person counts when the census is taken for many reasons, such as planning purposes and state representation in Washington. Last year’s numbers revealed some disturbing news for Alabama...
Want to change the world and make money? Alabama Launchpad is looking for you

The long-running pitch competition for Alabama startups is now looking for entrepreneurs with a social vision. Applications are now open for Alabama Launchpad: Social Impact Competition through Sept. 15. A partnership between the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama and the Alabama Power Foundation, the social impact competition is open to applicants who are looking to make a positive impact on society, as well as a profit.
Opinion | Legendary Alabamians: Howell Heflin

The longer I continue to write about Alabama politics, the more I realize that Alabama really is a “Big Front Porch” – a saying made famous by our legendary Alabama storyteller, Kathryn Tucker Wyndham. I have been involved in the world of Alabama politics for 60 years....
A look at how Alabama schools are spending COVID relief funds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Schools in Alabama have received an unprecedented amount of money to combat learning loss and other impacts of the pandemic over the past two years. The state got roughly $3.14 billion through three rounds of federal funding. “That’s an enormous amount of money. That’s about 12 times the amount of Title […]
Report: Alabama abortion law could impact Space Force decision

Alabama’s draconian abortion law, which doesn’t provide exceptions for rape or incest, regardless of age, is now being used by Colorado lawmakers and others in attempt to prevent the Air Force Space Command, known as STARCOMM, from being relocated from Colorado and placed permanently in Huntsville. According to...
Striking Alabama mine workers, Amazon organizers speak at union convention

A national union convention this week got a double dose of Alabama as members of the American Postal Workers Union heard from striking miners and Amazon organizers. The convention, in National Harbor, Md., brought together members of a union representing more than 200,000 employees and retirees of the United States Postal Service, as well as private sector mail workers.
WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants

Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
What does it take to earn an Alabama high school diploma?

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. With Alabama education officials considering changing high school graduation requirements, Alabama Education Lab took a look at the state’s current requirements. Alabama currently requires 24 credits to graduate from high school,...
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
Alabama considers adding new high school graduation requirement

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama’s high school seniors may have one more box to check before they graduate. The state Board of Education is considering a requirement that every Alabama public school student prove they...
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
Guest opinion: The Market at Pepper Place brings economic impact but it doesn’t just happen

What comes to mind when you think of a “farmers market”? If you’ve ever been to the Market at Pepper Place, chances are you’ve seen colorful flowers, handmade jewelry and art, ripe and seasonal produce, freshly baked bread and even live music. Local farmers markets not only have a direct positive impact on your Saturday morning, but also make a huge impact on our broader community and local food system.
