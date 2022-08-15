Read full article on original website
Thogarma Manzo
2d ago
It is the simple law of socialism take every once to help those can not help themselves…. However, in the process destroy the economical status of everyone average citizen.
Johonnie Mongolia
2d ago
For next elections we know who to vote out because it’s obvious that nobody Is doing anything for the constituents. We can barely keep up with the economic hikes.
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new study
The real estate market in El Paso is officially hot. That's according to the latest study released by the website realtor.com which listed the 50 hottest zip codes in the United States.
El Paso residents to save millions with electric settlement
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council has approved a settlement in the El Paso Electric Advanced Metering System that will save residents $15.6 million dollars. The settlement will also replace outdated electric meters with smart meters. The original proposal included an advanced metering system surcharge of $2.65 per month for the first […]
Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?
If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
iheart.com
School Public District Ratings Released
The Texas Education Agency's ratings for public school districts are out. The T-E-A released school district and campus ratings for the first time in three years yesterday. The T-E-A ratings measure five categories including student achievement and school progress to determine a school's status. Districts and campuses were graded on an A-to-C scale this year instead of A-to-F in accordance with Senate Bill 1365. Among the top rated districts is Ysleta I-S-D in El Paso which earned an A. Austin I-S-D was given a B.
rejournals.com
Four-building industrial portfolio in the El Paso MSA sells
JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of a four-building industrial portfolio totaling 326,166 square feet in El Paso, Texas and Santa Teresa, New Mexico. JLL marketed the portfolio on behalf of Blue Road Investments. STAG Industrial acquired the portfolio. The portfolio comprises four-buildings of infill distribution space that is...
Love Your Block invites EP residents to apply
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is one of the eight cities to be selected to participate in the Love your Block Program. According to the LYB program, they are a two year grant program that supports driven change within targeted neighborhoods. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is said […]
Parents dread pick up and drop off at new Harmony school in Northeast
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parents picking up their children at the newly opened Harmony Middle and High School in Northeast are concerned about safety of pick up and drop offs at a busy street. The school is located of Dyer Street and was just opened on August 15. Illiana Macias, parent of a middle […]
KFOX 14
Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
Californians Are Migrating to 10 Top Texas Areas & El Paso Makes the List
Californians are on the move and they're coming to Texas. And who can blame them? Texas has an abundance of Whataburger, H-E-B, it's the home of Dr. Pepper and Big Red, and, according to this study, homes in Texas are 59% less expensive compared to California. So, that may be the big driving force as to why Californians are desperately trying to call Texas home.
Why Are Hundreds of Court Cases About to Be Dismissed in El Paso?
If you were charged with a crime in El Paso within the last year or so, you may have a get out of jail free card coming. A backlog of cases in the El Paso court system have missed, or are about to miss, a critical, legal deadline. If you've been busted, charged and posted bond, you still need to be indicted.
El Paso News
City to ask public to OK $272M in bonds for streets, parks, green energy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council approved placing three ballot measures on the Nov. 8 ballot. The city is asking residents to pass $272.48 million in bonds that will fund road improvements, parks and recreation facilities and renewable energy and efficient resource initiatives. Under the...
KVIA
El Paso Electric explains what to do before and during a power outage
EL PASO, Texas - A power outage can happen anytime and to anybody. Wednesday's storms knocked out the power of one west El Paso apartment complex for several hours. Do you know what to do if the power goes out at your place? Here are some tips and tricks. With...
The Largest & Coolest 3-Story Go-Kart Attraction Is Here In Texas
For those who love to ride go-karts, there is a place to enjoy a unique track in Texas. We know of the places to ride go-karts in El Paso but aren't built the way one track is in Texas. When you or your kids want to ride go-karts in El...
inforney.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives from Waco, Houston and El Paso captured
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested Aug. 9 in Waco. Texas 10 Most...
Socorro ISD Board terminates district police chief’s contract
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Tuesday night the Socorro ISD Board decided to terminate the Chief of Police Jose Castorena’s contract. The motion passed, two to four. According to the SISD website, Castorena has been an employee of the district for 26 years and with the police department for 10 years. The board went […]
KFOX 14
El Paso IDEA Public Schools receives 'A', 'B' ratings from TEA
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The IDEA Public Schools received its rating as reported by the Texas Education Agency A-F accountability ratings. As a district, 109 schools in Texas—or 95 percent of schools--received an A or B rating, with 31 schools receiving 100 percent of eligible distinctions. This...
Top 10 Diners’ Choice Winners In El Paso According To Open Table
We are sharing the top ten restaurants preferred by diners according to Open Table in El Paso, Texas. If you've made online dining reservations, chances are you've probably used Open Table, and now the convenient online service is sharing the top ten hot spots preferred by diners in the Sun City.
KVIA
Family of Walmart shooting victim must now communicate through private attorney
EL PASO, Texas -- The family of Walmart shooting victim Alexander Hoffman must now communicate through a private attorney with anything having to do with the case. 409th district court judge Sam Medrano issued an order today requiring the Hoffmans to work with lawyer Justin B. Underwood. The Hoffman's surviving...
¡Órale! Charlie Clark Pays For Customers Meals At Amar Restaurant & Leaves $2,000 Tip
A few lucky customers at Amar Restaurant in west El Paso got a pleasant surprise in the form of a free meal this past Monday. In a video shared on FitFam of El Paso, customers and employees at Amar Restaurant can be seen cheering and celebrating after finding out that Mr. Charlie Clark of Charlie Clark Nissan, had picked up the tab for every customer AND he even paid for the employees meals as well.
Popular All Female Mariachi ‘Flor De Toloache’ To Play In El Paso
The award-winning all-female mariachi group, Flor de Toloache, will perform in El Paso this fall. Latin Grammy winners, Flor De Toloache have extended their North American tour to include dates in Arizona, New Mexico, California, and Texas, which includes El Paso. The all-female powerhouse Mariachi group will perform in town...
