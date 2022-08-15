The Green Bay Phoenix Men’s basketball schedule is complete. Head Coach Will Ryan will lead the Phoenix onto the floor with a pair of exhibitions to start, against St. Norbert College on October 25, followed by Northern Michigan. The regular season opener will be on the road at Indiana State on November 7. Five days later, GB travels to the nation’s capital to face Georgetown and they’ll renew their rivalry with the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center on November 15. The Phoenix will spend the Thanksgiving Holiday week in Jamaica, taking part in the Jersey Mike’s Classic for the second year in a row. Other non-conference games in December include trips to Pac 12 schools Stanford and Oregon State before diving into Horizon League play after the first of the year.

