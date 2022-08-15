Read full article on original website
Green Bay Police Seek Person Behind Damage to ‘Eagle Eye’ Surveillance Trailer
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay Police are looking for whoever damaged a new piece of equipment. The Green Bay Police Department has recently purchased the “Eagle Eye”, a hybrid powered surveillance trailer to help combat gun violence, drug activity, and social disorder which negatively impacts the quality of life for our citizens in our community.
Two Arrested, One Rescued in Anti-Human Trafficking Operation in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Two men were arrested and one victim was rescued as part of an operation against human trafficking in the Green Bay area on Thursday. Green Bay Police say as part of a follow-up to a recent nationwide enforcement effort, they investigated and ultimately arrested two men for solicitation.
Former Car Dealer Agrees to Guilty Plea in Fraud Case
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A former Suamico and Kaukauna car dealer has agreed to plea guilty to mail fraud, and is expected to be convicted Friday afternoon. John Solberg faces 15 charges of conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud. Solberg operated dealerships under the names: Standard PreOwned, Backwoods Bargains, Suamico Investment Group and Bella Investments, LLC. In documented complaints, car owners say Standard PreOwned sold their used vehicles for them, but the owners were never paid.
Phoenix women slate set
The Green Bay Phoenix Women’s basketball schedule is set. Last year’s club went 19-8 on the year, finishing third in the Horizon League race. The Green Bay ladies will open at home with an exhibition against UW-Oshkosh on October 26. They’ll also host Northern Michigan before opening the regular season at Drake on November 7. Green Bay will take part in the St. Pete’s Showcase tournament in Florida over the Thanksgiving holiday and they’ll also host the Wisconsin Badgers this year at the Kress Events Center on December 14.
NWTC President Announces Retirement
GREEN BAY, WI (WLUK) — The longtime president of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has announced his retirement. After 25 years, Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn, will step down effective July 1, 2023. “It has been a distinct honor and privilege to lead Northeast Wisconsin Technical College,” said Dr. Rafn. “Over...
Phoenix hoops schedule set
The Green Bay Phoenix Men’s basketball schedule is complete. Head Coach Will Ryan will lead the Phoenix onto the floor with a pair of exhibitions to start, against St. Norbert College on October 25, followed by Northern Michigan. The regular season opener will be on the road at Indiana State on November 7. Five days later, GB travels to the nation’s capital to face Georgetown and they’ll renew their rivalry with the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center on November 15. The Phoenix will spend the Thanksgiving Holiday week in Jamaica, taking part in the Jersey Mike’s Classic for the second year in a row. Other non-conference games in December include trips to Pac 12 schools Stanford and Oregon State before diving into Horizon League play after the first of the year.
