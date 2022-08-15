ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Adams cites ‘9/11 hero’ as he tries to wave off criticism of hiring ex-casino pal

By Nolan Hicks, Bernadette Hogan
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39z02e_0hIIvWz300

Mayor Eric Adams tried to counter a new barrage of questions about ethics at City Hall Monday after hiring his close friend Timothy Pearson as a public safety adviser while allowing him to keep his job at a Queens gambling operation seeking approvals to expand its business — with Hizzoner claiming at one point that “We need to lift up our 9/11 heroes.”

Adams spoke just hours after Resorts World, which runs the slots at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, parted ways with Pearson following a string of stories that revealed his simultaneous work in city government and as the security chief at the facility.

“He’s a 9/11 hero,” Adams told reporters in The Bronx after he was pressed on allowing Pearson to maintain dual employment while he was in city service. “When the [World Trade Center] buildings collapsed, he was inside one of the buildings and led people to safety.”

“We need to lift up our 9/11 heroes,” the mayor added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084fyB_0hIIvWz300
Mayor Eric Adams defended his close friend and new public safety adviser Timothy Pearson as a “9/11 hero” when questioned about the ethics of hiring him.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Adams also claimed on Monday that City Hall has “nothing to do with the placement of casinos” — even though the mayor appoints one of the voting members to the panel that must approve any new casino license in the five boroughs.

The Malaysia-based Genting Group, the parent company of Resorts World, is fighting hard for one of those new licenses so it can add lucrative table games like craps and roulette to its racetrack operation, which is currently limited to slots and other computer games.

The New York Times first reported last week that Pearson was still employed full time by Resorts World even after taking an adviser position at the city’s Economic Development Corporation on matters of public safety and COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PmtN2_0hIIvWz300
Resorts World casino parted ways with Pearson as their security director after reports revealed his city jobs.
AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, File

Good government watchdogs also flagged another apparent conflict of interest: The EDC, which officially pays Pearson’s salary, would likely be involved with any casino project in the Big Apple as the city’s economic development agency.

On Thursday, The Post published an expose that showed Pearson had been “volunteering” as an EDC adviser for months before officially joining the city payroll — while he was still being paid by Resorts World.

The Post also revealed that Adams’ decision to add yet another adviser on crime had further muddled an already murky chain of command around public safety matters — all as City Hall attempts to battle back against a 37% increase in crime.

The mayor attempted to answer all those criticisms on Monday, claiming that Pearson “would recuse himself” in any casino conversations — and implied the city’s Conflicts of Interest Board had approved the arrangement.

“We have something to city called the Conflict of Interest Board. That’s where we go to,” said Adams. “Everyone out there that is giving their opinions, that’s fine.”

“But in order for opinions not to get in the way of how to run a city, we created something called COIB. You are aware of that,” he added. “They make a determination, not people who are giving their opinions. We go by the rules. There is no conflict with Tim Pearson.”

“We followed all the rules and the EDC followed all the rules,” the mayor insisted.

COIB guidelines explicitly bar city employees from maintaining outside employment without the permission of their agency head and a waiver from the agency. Such waivers typically contain strict guidance on what employees can and cannot do.

Spokesmen for the agency have repeatedly told The Post that Pearson has not been granted any waiver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NY1

Mayor endorses state Senate candidate with history of controversy

While avoiding weighing in on races for Congress, Mayor Eric Adams is not staying on the sidelines of critical state Senate races this election cycle. This week, he threw his weight behind a controversial candidate in a Brooklyn state Senate race. The mayor endorsed Rev. Conrad Tillard, a political newcomer...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Queens, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
City
Adams, NY
Queens, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
Daily News

Mayor Adams insists ‘no conflict of interest’ in putting casino executive on NYC payroll

Mayor Adams waved off concerns Monday over his decision to put a casino executive on the municipal government’s payroll — but refused to divulge whether the city’s ethics watchdog ever cleared the unusual arrangement. Timothy Pearson, an ex-NYPD officer and a close friend to Adams, quietly landed a job at the city’s Economic Development Corp. in May, allowing him to collect a taxpayer-funded ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Vacant MTA Parking Lot to Become Affordable Housing as City Council Approves The Lirio

A long-vacant MTA parking lot in Hell’s Kitchen is officially set to become affordable housing after the City Council voted to approve construction on The Lirio project — and Stile’s Farmers Market will be offered the retail space at the site. “My administration is committed to making New York a ‘City of Yes’ for all […] The post Vacant MTA Parking Lot to Become Affordable Housing as City Council Approves The Lirio appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting

New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to protect New York tenants by cracking down on “tenant blacklisting,” or when landlords use housing court records as a basis to deny a potential tenant’s rental application. Tenant blacklisting was made illegal in 2019 following changes to the Real Property Law, which outlawed efforts to deny housing to renters with a history of landlord-tenant court cases. As a part of her efforts to eliminate tenant blacklisting in New York, Attorney General James took action against, and secured a settlement with, Clipper Equity, LLC (Clipper Equity), a New York City real estate company that denied applicants with past housing court records and violated city and state Human Rights Laws by requiring applicants to disclose their marital status. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has also launched an online complaint form for New Yorkers to report instances in which landlords have engaged in tenant blacklisting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#City Hall#Conflict Of Interest#Politics Local#Resorts World#Genting Group
Wiredpr News

New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC comptroller denies all 4,703 claims over flooding from Ida

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s comptroller’s office shot down the thousands of people who filed financial claims against the city in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Historic flooding from the drenching downpours destroyed the homes of many in 2021. In the aftermath, 4,703 people filed complaints with the city because of the flooding, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theforumnewsgroup.com

Adams Announces Investment in NYC Workers and Employers

Photo Courtesy of Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office. “All New Yorkers deserve to earn a living wage and share in our city’s prosperity,” Mayor Adams said. Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced the launch of New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), a new talent development initiative that will help place nearly 2,300 low-income New Yorkers on the trajectory to careers in two high-growth sectors of the city’s economy over the next three years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Ethics
norwoodnews.org

NYS Department of Labor Announces Recruitment Drive for 25 Carpenter Apprenticeships

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Carpenters (JATC) of New York City and Vicinity will conduct a recruitment drive from Sept. 14, 2022 through August 9, 2023 for 25 carpenter (piledriver/dockbuilder) apprentices. New York State Department of Labor (DOL) officials made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 17, adding that the apprenticeships include 20 linoleum, resilient tile, and carpet layer apprentices; 10 cabinet maker apprentices; and 10 millwright apprentices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

NYC Office Assistant Accused of Stealing $4M for Wedding, Plastic Surgery, Jimmy Choos

An office assistant working for a New York City business management firm handling clients in the entertainment industry is accused of pilfering more than $4 million then spending it on cosmetic surgery, travel, amusement park tickets, parties, “luxury items from Jimmy Choo,” and her own wedding, according to a complaint unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Carmen “Millie” Miranda, 50, was hired as an account manager at the unnamed firm in 2013, the complaint states. She soon added herself as an authorized user on two credit cards belonging to a client, used two cards issued to another client’s employees, and passed checks improperly drawn on clients’ accounts, the feds say. The alleged scam came to an end in January, when the firm’s owner was told by a bank that one of his clients’ accounts was overdrawn. When he reviewed a pending check, he realized it had been written from another client’s account and that his signature had been forged. Miranda faces one count each of wire fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.Read it at Department of Justice
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police in NYC seize trucks being used to sell cannabis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. Officials on Tuesday said 20 trucks had been seized, but on Wednesday said the number was 19. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Nine Members and Associates of Genovese and Bonanno Organized Crime Families Charged with Racketeering and Illegal Gambling Offenses

Earlier this week, in federal court in Brooklyn, two indictments were unsealed charging nine defendants with racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and related offenses. As alleged, charged with racketeering are: Anthony Pipitone, a captain and soldier in the Bonanno organized crime family of La Cosa Nostra; Vito Pipitone, Bonanno soldier; Agostino Gabriele, Bonanno associate; Carmelo Polito, acting captain in the Genovese organized crime family of La Cosa Nostra; Joseph Macario, Genovese soldier; and Genovese associates Salvatore Rubino and Joseph Rutigliano.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy