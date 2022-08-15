MARQUETTE, MI – Michael Joshua Lamb, 45, of Gwinn, was sentenced to prison with the Michigan Department of Corrections on July 28, 2022. On June 24, 2022, he was found guilty by a jury of two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct – 3rd Degree. He was subsequently sentenced in the 25th Circuit Court by the Hon. Roy D. Gotham to serve 3-15 years in prison on each case. Both sentences will run concurrently with each other, and he will not be eligible for parole until April 4, 2025. He is also required to register as a sex offender on Michigan’s public registry for the rest of his life.

