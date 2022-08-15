Read full article on original website
Related
NBC26
Summer Sun Shines: NBC 26 Weather Forecast - August 17, 2022 AM
High pressure is around one more day and holds off all rain chances for 24 more hours! High temperatures will climb to the mid 70s near the lake with upper 70s to near 80 further inland, under light winds around 5 mph from the east. A slow moving area of...
NBC26
NBC 26 Weather Forecast 8/16/22 PM
Clear skies stick around tonight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s with calm winds. High pressure is around one more day for our Wednesday. High temperatures will climb to the mid 70s near the lake with upper 70s to near 80 further inland under light winds around 5 mph from the east.
Comments / 0