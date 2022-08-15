Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
2 dead, 8 injured injured after house explosion in Wyatt
WYATT, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people died and eight others were injured after a house exploded in Wyatt on Monday, August 15. A three-year-old girl died Aug. 18 from her injuries. Her father Corey Coleman also died from his injuries. The mother and a 6-month-old baby are in critical...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office confirms name of victim killed in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, KY — Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a Monday morning propane gas explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. Mississippi County Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Morgan says 23-year-old Corey Coleman Sr. died because of his injuries Monday. Morgan says Coleman had burns on 100% of his body.
KFVS12
Man arrested after chase in Ballard County, Ky.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A LaCenter man accused of driving at a high-rate of speed and endangering others on a Kevil road was arrested Wednesday night, August 18. According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Joe Ed Scott around 8:45 p.m. after observing him allegedly driving at a high-rate of speed.
westkentuckystar.com
Industrial incident leaves one dead in Calvert City
An industrial incident in Calvert City that claimed one man's life is under investigation. The incident happened at CC Metals & Alloys on Tuesday morning. Calvert City Police and Fire Department were called to a report of a man down at the facility. They arrived to find 53-year-old Eric Osborne...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police name suspect arrested in Paducah shooting that injured 2
PADUCAH — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Five Star gas station across from Noble Park in Paducah. Wednesday afternoon, police released the name of the suspect arrested in connection to the incident. The shooting happened at the Five Star on H.C. Mathis Drive...
KFVS12
Carbondale Police investigating porch theft
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department wants your help identifying a suspect in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects were recorded Friday, Aug. 12 on a property on the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch as the other...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff's deputies investigating incidents at two schools
Two incidents at schools in McCracken County are under investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday morning, a man, described as behaving suspiciously, tried to get in the main doors at Lone Oak Intermediate School. Staff recognized the man as a former student. Allegedly, the man claimed to be seeking employment and wanted to meet with former teachers. The school staff called 911, and the man left before police arrived.
westkentuckystar.com
Benton man wanted for questioning arrested after pursuit
A Benton man wanted for questioning was arrested after authorities said he led them on a pursuit through two counties. Marshall County dispatch requested authorities be on the lookout for 37-year-old Kevin Ray Rushing, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a felony. Rushing had last been seen heading...
kbsi23.com
Glenallen man faces charges after vehicle stolen
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Glenallen man faces charges after the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office investigated a stolen vehicle. Thomas W. Womack Jr., 37, faces a Class D felony of burglary and a Class C felony of stealing. On Aug. 4 the sheriff’s office received...
KFVS12
Discovery of extension cord leads to investigation in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a theft not often reported. Caruthersville officers were called to the 700 block of West Third Street in reference to a theft of electricity on Wednesday, August 17. Police said a caller told them he found an extension cord connected to an...
WALB 10
1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Missouri
WYATT, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt to a report of a house explosion on Monday morning. Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker confirmed at least one person was killed in the blast. Parker said the victim passed away at...
thunderboltradio.com
South Fulton Police Arrest Fulton Man on Outstanding Warrant and Assault Charges
South Fulton police made an arrest of an individual wanted on an outstanding warrant. Police Chief Mitchell Maynard said officers arrested 25 year old Dequan Coleman Green, of Fulton, at a residence on Stovall Street. Green was wanted on a warrant in Obion County for probation violations. Chief Maynard said...
westkentuckystar.com
LaCenter man arrested after pursuit
A pursuit in Ballard County ended with the arrest of a LaCenter man Wednesday night. The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said a deputy saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in Kevil. The driver, 62-year-old Joe Ed Scott of LaCenter, reportedly began passing other vehicles when the deputy attempted to stop him.
mymoinfo.com
Sedgewickville Woman Dead At The Scene Of A Crash In Bollinger County
(Bollinger County) A woman from Sedgewickville died Wednesday morning in a car accident in Bollinger County. 62-year-old Ena Mayberry was traveling north on Highway ‘B’, three miles south of Scopus, when she ran her vehicle off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Mayberry was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:20 a.m.
thunderboltradio.com
Silver Alert issued for Weakley County woman
A TBI Silver Alert has been issued for a Weakley County woman. Seventy-one-year-old Charlene Ferrell was last seen around 5:00 Thursday morning at the Dresden McDonald’s and may be driving a 2018 white Chevrolet Cruze with Tennessee license plate #889-BCDY. According to the TBI alert, Ferrell has a medical...
KFVS12
McCracken County student charged after threatening to bring weapons to school
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A student at McCracken County High School has been charged after allegedly threatening to bring a knife and gun to school. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the male student was in an argument with another student on the bus when he threatened to bring the weapons.
westkentuckystar.com
Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge
A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
westkentuckystar.com
Trigg sheriff warns of attempts to steal cattle
The Trigg County Sheriff's Office is advising farmers to count their cattle after learning of attempts to steal the animals from a local farm. Sheriff Aaron Acree said a bullet and shell casing were recovered from a farm after someone attempted to steal cattle. After reports of cattle thefts in...
westkentuckystar.com
Meth bust nets six Paducah residents
An ongoing investigation into meth trafficking netted six Paducah residents. McCracken County detectives said it was discovered that illegal drug activity was taking place at a home on North 6th Street. A vehicle leaving the home was stopped Sunday afternoon. The passenger, identified as 50-year-old Michael W. Stewart, was arrested...
KFVS12
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday evening, August 14. The crash happened at 6:25 p.m. on Highway C, one mile south of Pocahontas, in Cape Girardeau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year old Brian P....
