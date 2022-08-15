ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

WNEM

A chance to see northern lights tonight, another pleasant day Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wash, rinse, repeat! That seems to be a theme with our weather this week. We’ve had a beautiful summer stretch for most of this week, but some occasional showers and thunderstorms have passed through, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing considering our rain situation. We’ve seen more of the same today, and just like the last few days, we should see a similar progression tonight with clearing skies.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Repeat performance Tuesday as pleasant weather continues

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gorgeous weather took us through Monday with fair weather clouds a common sight, but plenty of sun in between. A couple of stray showers were able to get going, but they were light and short-lived. There’s a scratch in the record as we’re expecting a repeat in our weather today. We gradually warm towards the end of the week, only by about one or two degrees per day, before more much-needed shower chances for the weekend.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Replica of flagship docks in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A replica flagship has arrived in Bay City and is open for tours this weekend. The Nao Trinidad docked on Thursday by E. Main Street. It started the Great Lakes tour ‘22 in Brockville, ON and has been in a new port every week in both Canada and America.
BAY CITY, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
WNEM

New thrift store coming to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18

An old Toys R’ Us in Saginaw County is now officially a Value City Furniture store. TV5s David Custer is live in downtown Flint as the Back to the Bricks cruise continues for the second night. TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Aug. 18th. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here...
#Interactive Radar
MLive

Value City Furniture opening soon in Saginaw

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Value City Furniture is opening soon in Saginaw County. The new 43,315-square-foot furniture store, located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, formerly Toys R Us, in Kochville Township, will open its doors for the first time Thursday, Aug. 18. This is the first store American Signature Inc.,...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Tridge closed for staining, painting

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland announced the Tridge will be closed starting Tuesday until 5 p.m. on Friday. Crews will be working on staining and painting portions of the iconic structure. The city said the Tridge will still be open for weekend activities. Officials hope the work...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Major Boost to state train route

ANN ARBOR, Mich., (WNEM) – The proposed train route that links Ann Arbor to Traverse City is receiving a major boost. The first study of the proposed route will cost $120,000 according to the Ground-work Center for Resilient Communities, which is partnering with Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) as well the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

Scouting troop spots wildfire on hiking trip

SAGINAW, Mich., (WNEM) – A scouting troop was uprooted soon after discovering a wildfire while hiking in Isle Royal National Park on Saturday which prompted evacuations for nearby campgrounds and shutdown several trails to help crews fight the flames. ‘We came up to the fire and immediately knew we...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Swartz Creek delays start of school

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - Swartz Creek Community Schools is delaying the start of the school year due to construction projects. The first day of class in the district was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23. However, the district’s construction projects – including parking lots - will not be completed by then. The district announced Monday, Aug. 29 will now be the first day of class. That day will be a half day in the afternoon, the district said.
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
WNEM

Gas leak reported in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A gas leak has been reported in the area of Ashman Street and W. Allen Street in the city of Midland, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. Natural gas odors may be in the area due to the incident, central dispatch said. Consumers Energy and firefighters are responding to the scene.
MIDLAND, MI
100.7 WITL

The 5 Most Iconic Oldsmobiles to Roll Out of Lansing

For more than 100 years, Lansing was home to Oldsmobile. Millions of cars rolled off the assembly lines in Michigan's capital city, destined to make their ways into dealerships and driveways around the nation and around the world. Beginning in 1901 and continuing until 2004, more than 35 million Oldsmobiles...
LANSING, MI
My Magic GR

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
thelascopress.com

New Restaurant Downtown Teases Taste In Fenton Visitors

UPDATE: Yes, we sometimes make mistakes, Sorry. The Vault Downtown is not expected to open until September. Please accept our apology and we will be sure to double-check our information and announce the correct date as soon as it is announced. But, you can still look in the windows. The...
FENTON, MI

