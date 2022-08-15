SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gorgeous weather took us through Monday with fair weather clouds a common sight, but plenty of sun in between. A couple of stray showers were able to get going, but they were light and short-lived. There’s a scratch in the record as we’re expecting a repeat in our weather today. We gradually warm towards the end of the week, only by about one or two degrees per day, before more much-needed shower chances for the weekend.

