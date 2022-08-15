Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
A chance to see northern lights tonight, another pleasant day Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wash, rinse, repeat! That seems to be a theme with our weather this week. We’ve had a beautiful summer stretch for most of this week, but some occasional showers and thunderstorms have passed through, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing considering our rain situation. We’ve seen more of the same today, and just like the last few days, we should see a similar progression tonight with clearing skies.
WNEM
Repeat performance Tuesday as pleasant weather continues
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gorgeous weather took us through Monday with fair weather clouds a common sight, but plenty of sun in between. A couple of stray showers were able to get going, but they were light and short-lived. There’s a scratch in the record as we’re expecting a repeat in our weather today. We gradually warm towards the end of the week, only by about one or two degrees per day, before more much-needed shower chances for the weekend.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
WNEM
Replica of flagship docks in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A replica flagship has arrived in Bay City and is open for tours this weekend. The Nao Trinidad docked on Thursday by E. Main Street. It started the Great Lakes tour ‘22 in Brockville, ON and has been in a new port every week in both Canada and America.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What’s Going On This Weekend: Classic Cars, Dogs, Fairs & More
Summer's nearing its end, but there's still time to get out and enjoy what Mid-Michigan has to offer this season!. Here's a look at what's happening around the region the weekend of August 20-21, 2022. Danish Festival. Danish Festival 2022 is happening in Greenville through Sunday (August 18-21). The event...
WNEM
New thrift store coming to Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
WNEM
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18
An old Toys R’ Us in Saginaw County is now officially a Value City Furniture store. TV5s David Custer is live in downtown Flint as the Back to the Bricks cruise continues for the second night. TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Aug. 18th. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Value City Furniture opening soon in Saginaw
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Value City Furniture is opening soon in Saginaw County. The new 43,315-square-foot furniture store, located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, formerly Toys R Us, in Kochville Township, will open its doors for the first time Thursday, Aug. 18. This is the first store American Signature Inc.,...
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
WNEM
Tridge closed for staining, painting
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland announced the Tridge will be closed starting Tuesday until 5 p.m. on Friday. Crews will be working on staining and painting portions of the iconic structure. The city said the Tridge will still be open for weekend activities. Officials hope the work...
WNEM
Major Boost to state train route
ANN ARBOR, Mich., (WNEM) – The proposed train route that links Ann Arbor to Traverse City is receiving a major boost. The first study of the proposed route will cost $120,000 according to the Ground-work Center for Resilient Communities, which is partnering with Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) as well the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
Scouting troop spots wildfire on hiking trip
SAGINAW, Mich., (WNEM) – A scouting troop was uprooted soon after discovering a wildfire while hiking in Isle Royal National Park on Saturday which prompted evacuations for nearby campgrounds and shutdown several trails to help crews fight the flames. ‘We came up to the fire and immediately knew we...
Ojibway Island restrictions still sore spot; Saginaw leaders remain firm on policy
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after first closing Ojibway Island to motorists, Saginaw leaders continue to defend the move despite complaints the restriction interrupted community traditions there. “There’s a lot of talk about the community wanting Ojibway back open (to motorists),” said Autumn Scherzer, a Saginaw City Council member....
michiganradio.org
SE Michigan Water main break larger than thought; boil water advisories expected until September
Officials said Tuesday that the break in a massive water main in southeast Michigan is larger than originally thought. The weekend break disrupted water service for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders. The Great Lakes Water Authority said it's ordered more lengths of 120-inch diameter pipe to complete the repairs to...
WNEM
Swartz Creek delays start of school
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - Swartz Creek Community Schools is delaying the start of the school year due to construction projects. The first day of class in the district was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23. However, the district’s construction projects – including parking lots - will not be completed by then. The district announced Monday, Aug. 29 will now be the first day of class. That day will be a half day in the afternoon, the district said.
WNEM
Gas leak reported in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A gas leak has been reported in the area of Ashman Street and W. Allen Street in the city of Midland, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. Natural gas odors may be in the area due to the incident, central dispatch said. Consumers Energy and firefighters are responding to the scene.
The 5 Most Iconic Oldsmobiles to Roll Out of Lansing
For more than 100 years, Lansing was home to Oldsmobile. Millions of cars rolled off the assembly lines in Michigan's capital city, destined to make their ways into dealerships and driveways around the nation and around the world. Beginning in 1901 and continuing until 2004, more than 35 million Oldsmobiles...
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
thelascopress.com
New Restaurant Downtown Teases Taste In Fenton Visitors
UPDATE: Yes, we sometimes make mistakes, Sorry. The Vault Downtown is not expected to open until September. Please accept our apology and we will be sure to double-check our information and announce the correct date as soon as it is announced. But, you can still look in the windows. The...
Comments / 0