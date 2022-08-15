Read full article on original website
Barbie A
3d ago
PSTD is real. Thank You for sharing his story. Definitely traumatizing for students to back to the school. I would have him meet the dogs that provide some comfort. He also has his older siblings to help ( great awesome brother and sister ).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Parents of Oxford High School shooting survivor file lawsuit pushing for accountability, change
OXFORD, Mich. – The parents of an Oxford High School shooting survivor have filed a lawsuit. They said they waited for the system to work, but it didn’t. Aiden Watson was shot in the leg during the Nov. 30, 2021, mass shooting at Oxford High School that wounded seven people and killed four students. His parents, Linda and Jarrod Watson, said they’re frustrated with the school.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vigil held for 6-year-old who died due to complications after Redford Township hit-and-run
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Family and friends came together Wednesday to remember a boy that was killed in a hit-and-run. Police say six-year-old Chase Young was dragged by a car last week by Brady and Vassar Drive. A week later, Young passed away due to complications from the incident.
fox13news.com
Parents of East Lake High teen who died by suicide sounds alarm on mental health needs
McKenna Brown was just days away from the start of her senior year at East Lake High. At the age of 16, she took her own life. Her parents are bringing awareness to what led up to her untimely death and hopes her story inspires kindness and encourages other teens to have more empathy.
FBI: Macomb County nurse practitioner exchanged 1,000+ text messages with agent posing as 15-year-old boy
A nurse practitioner who lives in Macomb County is in custody, accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for sex after exchanging more than one thousand text messages with an FBI agent/Michigan State Police trooper posing as the teen.
Police identify woman, girl in case of mysterious deaths at Michigan home
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – The identities of a woman and girl have been released after they were found dead at their Macomb Township home earlier this month. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released the names of 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind, WXYZ Detroit reports. They were found dead during a welfare check on Aug. 3. Foul play is not suspected in the mysterious deaths, the report said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Pure evil’: Dog found struggling to stay alive after being shot several times in Metro Detroit
WARREN, Mich. – A Warren animal rescue is taking donations to help save a dog that was found struggling to stay alive after being shot several times. I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven has already raised around $5,000 to help the dog, but they expect the treatments will cost between $10,000 to $15,000 total.
Names released in case of Macomb Twp. mysterious deaths
We have new information on the mystery deaths of a mother and daughter found in their home earlier this month in Macomb Township.
Family and friends mourn the loss of 12-year-old shot to death in Kentucky
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — On Monday, dozens of Stacia Collins’ closest friends and family members were in tears as they said their final goodbyes to the young 12-year-old girl they say was taken from them too soon. “It’s sad, you can’t ever deal with it,” said Collins’ best friend Hayley Oiler. “I miss talking […]
‘I just want my wife back,’ says husband of woman impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Michael Perreault says he and his wife Tammy were enjoying a “regular” day on the beach in Garden City when tragedy struck on Wednesday. “It was just a regular day,” Michael Perreault said. “{Then} someone yelled duck, and we all ducked, and she was in the line of fire. I […]
whmi.com
Hartland Man Charged In Cold Case Murder Due In Court
A Hartland Township man charged in the 1997 cold case murder of a St. Clair County woman is due in court today. 54-year-old John Germain was arrested by Michigan State Police at his home in connection with the May 1997 slaying of 79-year-old Virginia Cecelia Farrell. She was discovered brutally beaten and stabbed to death in her Clay Township home.
fox2detroit.com
Man's body could be moved over burial plot dispute at Redford cemetery
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - Bryon Webb was buried at Detroit Memorial Park Cemetery in Redford in 2019. Despite being buried there for years, his sister Yvonne Patterson recently received a letter from the attorney representing the association that runs the cemetery, telling her that a dispute has arisen with another family who says Webb is in their plot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Leader of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced in Washtenaw County on gang membership charges
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – The self-proclaimed leader of the white supremacist group “The Base,” who apparently ran a “hate camp” in Michigan for members to prepare to violently overthrow the government, was re-sentenced by a Washtenaw County judge. Justen Watkins was sentenced to 56 months...
West Michigan family escapes close call in 'zipper merge' road rage incident
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE has documented four road rage incidents involving guns since roughly mid-July. Weapons or no weapons, however, tempers boiling over on the freeway remains a dangerous problem. While this latest act didn’t involve a gun, the West Michigan driver on the receiving...
West Virginia Deputies warn against sharing back-to-school photos on social media
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Before you take back-to-school pictures with your child, make sure you do so safely. Ron Holt is the School Safety Coordinator and a Lieutenant with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. He said there may be dangers on social media and the internet we do not see. He said he understands parents are […]
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis County man and woman charged after baby ingests fentanyl
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County woman and her boyfriend are facing child abuse charges after a baby girl they were caring for ingested fentanyl, authorities said. Jerome Jones, 22, of the 1000 block of Jennings Station Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors, and Destini McConnell, 21, of the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive in the Glasgow Village area of St. Louis County, each were charged Aug. 12 with child endangerment-serious physical injury.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man sentenced for targeting members of LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A 35-year-old man from Indiana was sentenced on Wednesday on charges that he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit. Diabolique Paris Johnson committed multiple offenses from September through December 2020. According to Michigan’s attorney general, the two offenses during this period involved victims from dating apps who were part of the LGBTQ community.
Detroit News
Biometric scanning kiosks added to Oxford High entrances, district says
Biometric scanner kiosks are being installed at three entrances at Oxford High School this week as part of the school district's beefed-up response to school security in the wake of the Nov. 30 school shooting that killed four students and injured seven other people. Oxford Community Schools officials held a...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police seek person of interest after Upper Peninsula murder
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are searching for a person of interest after a murder Sunday night in the Upper Peninsula. Police said they want to question 49-year-old Jared Woodgate in connection with the death. Woodgate is from the Sault Ste. Marie area. A 42-year-old...
Oxford Leader
Welcome home Ava!
Ava “Swiss” Swieczkowski performed live last week on America’s Got Talent television show. The 2022 Oxford High School graduate did not receive enough votes to continue competing. on the national show. After a nearly four hour flight from Hollywood, CA to Detroit, Swiss and. family were driven...
Woman charged with abuse in St. Louis County toddler’s death
A woman faces criminal charges in the death of a St. Louis County toddler several months ago.
