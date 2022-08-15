ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 2

Barbie A
3d ago

PSTD is real. Thank You for sharing his story. Definitely traumatizing for students to back to the school. I would have him meet the dogs that provide some comfort. He also has his older siblings to help ( great awesome brother and sister ).

Reply
4
ClickOnDetroit.com

Parents of Oxford High School shooting survivor file lawsuit pushing for accountability, change

OXFORD, Mich. – The parents of an Oxford High School shooting survivor have filed a lawsuit. They said they waited for the system to work, but it didn’t. Aiden Watson was shot in the leg during the Nov. 30, 2021, mass shooting at Oxford High School that wounded seven people and killed four students. His parents, Linda and Jarrod Watson, said they’re frustrated with the school.
Linda Watson
The Flint Journal

Police identify woman, girl in case of mysterious deaths at Michigan home

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – The identities of a woman and girl have been released after they were found dead at their Macomb Township home earlier this month. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released the names of 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind, WXYZ Detroit reports. They were found dead during a welfare check on Aug. 3. Foul play is not suspected in the mysterious deaths, the report said.
#School Shooting#Mass Shooting#Watson Family#Violent Crime#Oxford High School
whmi.com

Hartland Man Charged In Cold Case Murder Due In Court

A Hartland Township man charged in the 1997 cold case murder of a St. Clair County woman is due in court today. 54-year-old John Germain was arrested by Michigan State Police at his home in connection with the May 1997 slaying of 79-year-old Virginia Cecelia Farrell. She was discovered brutally beaten and stabbed to death in her Clay Township home.
fox2detroit.com

Man's body could be moved over burial plot dispute at Redford cemetery

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - Bryon Webb was buried at Detroit Memorial Park Cemetery in Redford in 2019. Despite being buried there for years, his sister Yvonne Patterson recently received a letter from the attorney representing the association that runs the cemetery, telling her that a dispute has arisen with another family who says Webb is in their plot.
REDFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
NewsBreak
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis County man and woman charged after baby ingests fentanyl

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County woman and her boyfriend are facing child abuse charges after a baby girl they were caring for ingested fentanyl, authorities said. Jerome Jones, 22, of the 1000 block of Jennings Station Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors, and Destini McConnell, 21, of the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive in the Glasgow Village area of St. Louis County, each were charged Aug. 12 with child endangerment-serious physical injury.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man sentenced for targeting members of LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A 35-year-old man from Indiana was sentenced on Wednesday on charges that he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit. Diabolique Paris Johnson committed multiple offenses from September through December 2020. According to Michigan’s attorney general, the two offenses during this period involved victims from dating apps who were part of the LGBTQ community.
Detroit News

Biometric scanning kiosks added to Oxford High entrances, district says

Biometric scanner kiosks are being installed at three entrances at Oxford High School this week as part of the school district's beefed-up response to school security in the wake of the Nov. 30 school shooting that killed four students and injured seven other people. Oxford Community Schools officials held a...
Oxford Leader

Welcome home Ava!

Ava “Swiss” Swieczkowski performed live last week on America’s Got Talent television show. The 2022 Oxford High School graduate did not receive enough votes to continue competing. on the national show. After a nearly four hour flight from Hollywood, CA to Detroit, Swiss and. family were driven...
