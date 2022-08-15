ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Speed

Ford Pays Tribute To The Original 1966 Bronco In the Best Way Possible

Ford made the best decision it could have made when it decided to bring back the Bronco name. The compact off-road SUV instantly made an impression and put competitors in a lot of trouble. But, at the same time, it’s hard to overlook how modern the new Bronco is compared to the original 1966 Bronco. It seems that Ford feels the same, as while customers are still waiting for their first orders, the company announced the special Bronco and Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited editions. There will only be 1966 units built - as a tribute to the year the original Bronco debuted.
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides Icons: The History of Stutz, Stop and Go Fast (Part XIX)

Today we find ourselves in the 19th chapter of Stutz historical coverage. In the early Eighties Stutz (somewhat) successfully branched out from its Blackhawk-only product line, and made the Bearcat targa, the Bearcat II convertible, some SUVs for dictatorial armament and parade usage, as well as sedans and limousines. We’re...
MotorTrend Magazine

Naturally Aspirated 604-inch Ford Big-Block Makes Over 1,300 HP on Westech’s Dyno!

If you like your Ford engines on the big side, you're going to love this massive 604-inch, high-compression, max-effort mill. No blower, no nitrous, all-motor, and it makes over 1,300 hp! Westech dyno-wrangler and co-host of Engine Masters Steve Brule was impressed, so he made sure to shoot over all the info on this big-inch, big-power Ford big-block. (btw, sign up for a free trial to MotorTrend+ today and start watching every episode of Engine Masters!)
Autoweek.com

Get Ready for the Last Gas-Engine Ford Mustang—and an EV

AutoForecast Solutions report the last ICE Mustang begins production in March 2023 as a 2024 model—a similar timeline for the departing Dodge Challenger and Charger. Industry sources say a battery-electric Mustang based on the Mach-E’s platform will debut about mid-2028 to replace what will be the last internal-combustion model.
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
fordauthority.com

Ford Trucks Suffer From Distinct Axle Noise Due To Specific Issue: Video

Seasoned Blue Oval technician, Brian, known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has had plenty of Ford trucks end up in his bay presenting strange issues that need solving. Trucks with the Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine under the hood are common customers of his, and he’s made plenty of videos regarding necessary roller follower maintenance requirements, as well as how to diagnose ticking noises, why only Motorcraft spark plugs should be used, and discussing why aftermarket parts can be problematic. Now, yet another Ford F-Series pickup ended up in his shop, this time giving off a mysterious axle noise that a dealership claimed to be unable to diagnose.
Motorious

Honda Unleashes The Accord Hellcat

This bad boy is pushing a monstrous 270-horsepower…. Back in 2014 Dodge made one of the most epic car commercials ever by trolling the Volkswagen Passat and everyone who chooses such a car. As the camera pans around the Charger, an announcer talks about the available Hemi V8 with up to 470-horsepower, which was a lot before the Hellcats stormed onto the scene. After that buildup, the announcer says it’s the Volkswagen Passat, then says he’s joking. It irked a lot of straight-laced VW fans, but we’re wondering if it didn’t inspire a few Honda people, given that one of them slapped a Hellcat graphic on their Accord.
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV Overpriced?

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer is an upcoming GM electric SUV. The electric SUV vehicle class is becoming one of the most competitive vehicle classes in the automotive industry. Several popular automakers are producing models to compete with segment leaders like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E. Is the 2024 Chevy Blazer overpriced?
Motorious

Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection

Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
CarBuzz.com

Jay Leno Drives Cadillac's V16-Powered Bugatti Chiron

Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."
FanSided

NASCAR: Notable omission from Watkins Glen entry list

One entry which was to have competed in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International will not do so. For the third time this summer, Team Stange Racing will not compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race in which they were initially slated to field the #79 Chevrolet.
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides Icons: Lamborghini's Front-Engine Grand Touring Coupes (Part VIII)

We return to our Rare Rides Icons coverage of Lamborghini’s front-engine coupes at a moment of relative triumph. After three earlier design proposals failed to pass muster with Ferruccio Lamborghini, a fourth received approval and was chosen as the 400GT’s replacement. Part of an in-house collaborative effort between Mr. Lamborghini, Carrozzeria Marazzi, and Lamborghini’s engineers, the resulting coupe was sedate, elegant, and not that removed from the outgoing 400GT 2+2.
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Chevy Silverado 1500’s 3.0-Liter Duramax Gets a 10-Percent Power Bump

Nestled deep within details we received about Chevrolet's 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison is equally exciting information on the 3.0-liter Duramax I-6 diesel engine that's available next year as an option, ironically, for all Silverado trims except ZR2 Bison. Chevy officials say the second-generation L70 turbodiesel is being assembled at...
The Associated Press

Original Venice Crew Unveils Stunning New “OVC Shelby G.T.350 Roadster” Heritage Mustang During Monterey Collector Car Week

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Original Venice Crew, the official licensed builder of the continuation Competition Model Shelby Mustang G.T.350 cars, today will unveil their gorgeous heritage 1965 OVC Shelby G.T.350 Roadster preproduction prototype during Motorlux at the Monterey Jet Center in California. Based on the first-generation Ford Mustangs transformed by OVC, the roadster incorporates both original styling by Shelby American designer Peter Brock and modern touches by 2005 Ford GT designer Camillo Pardo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005727/en/ OVC will unveil their gorgeous heritage 1965 OVC Shelby G.T.350 Roadster preproduction prototype during Motorlux at the Monterey Jet Center in California. (Photo: Business Wire)
insideevs.com

Watch This Homemade E-Bike Drag Race A Ford Mustang GT

Electric bicycles are really cool and can be really fast, especially when modified for the purpose of speed. Indeed, most e-bikes must conform to rules and regulations out of the factory. However, at present, there's little stopping backyard mechanics and adrenaline junkies from juicing up their e-bikes and scooters to be capable of mind-boggling acceleration and speed.
CarBuzz.com

Ford's New Lights Are So Good They Might Replace The Head-Up Display

The automotive tech space is like fluid flowing around obstacles and finding a path until it eventually settles on an application. The head-up display (HUD) is a prime example. Automakers have been working at it for ages, with several brands pushing the tech downstream into more accessible models. Plenty of brands offer their take on the technology, including colors and funky displays, but Ford has now taken it a step beyond.
