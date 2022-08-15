Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
iOS 15.6.1 fixes two security vulnerabilities that were actively exploited in the wild
Apple released iOS 15.6.1 to iPhone and iPad users this afternoon. The initial release notes did not specify what exactly had changed, other than Apple saying the update “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”. Apple has now updated its security updates webpage with the full...
PC Magazine
How to Record the Screen (With Sound) on Your iPhone or iPad
If you want to capture video of your iPhone or iPad screen, you don't even need to download an app to complete the task. The ability to record activity on your screen is built right in to iOS and iPadOS through a feature called Screen Recording. With this tool, you...
iOS update: Apple releases urgent new versions of iPhone, Mac and iPad operating system to fix security bug
Owners of iPhones, Macs and iPads have been urged to update their devices as soon as possible, after Apple released a new security update.The three operating system updates – iPad and iOS 15.6.1, and macOS 12.5.1 – fix a pair of major bugs that could allow hackers into a system.What’s more, Apple says the vulnerabilities “may have been actively exploited”, meaning that any devices that have not been updated could be running the risk of attack.The three updates all fix the pair of bugs, both of which could be used by hackers. Both allow hackers to run code without permission, getting...
8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about
The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
laptopmag.com
Apple Watch Series 8: Everything we know so far
The Apple Watch Series 8 appears to be on track for its typical fall release this year and while it will no doubt once again only cater to iPhone owners, that is unlikely to stop it from repeating as the most popular smartwatch on the market. While Apple won't have...
Apple employee’s viral TikTok highlights a key iPhone feature you need to know
An Apple employee went viral on TikTok a few days ago by explaining an essential iPhone security feature that every user should be aware of. Paris Campbell was answering a message from an iPhone user whose iPhone had been stolen. The thieves tried to convince the victim to remove the Activation Lock feature that made her iPhone unusable and unsellable. They tried to scare the victim into thinking her data was at risk.
knowtechie.com
WhatsApp just released a dedicated Windows app
Previously in beta, WhatsApp has officially released the native Windows version of its popular app. The new WhatsApp for Windows will replace WhatsApp Desktop. Released in 2016, WhatsApp Desktop is a standalone app built on the old web-based Electron technology. It allows users to use WhatsApp on their computers after...
Phone Arena
25% Android users considering switching to iPhone, largely thanks to iOS 16: survey
Update: An earlier version of this article implied that 49 percent of Android users want to switch to iOS. The article has been updated for clarity. The Android space has a new player, Google, and it has been well received by North America, while Samsung is claiming that its new foldable phones are making people ditch other companies (Could it be hinting at Apple?). Late last year J.P.Morgan had said that the budget iPhone SE could help attract more than a billion Android users. So, what's the current sentiment? Security company Beyond Identity surveyed 1,003 Americans to find out.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🍳 The Google account nightmare
Google account warnings, keeping old tech boxes, our Xiaomi Mi Band 7 review, and more in today's Daily Authority. 🥶 Greetings and welcome back to the Daily Authority. We hope you had a great weekend! Unlike my colleagues in the global north (and like many of you, dear readers), I just experienced one of the coldest nights of the year. But don’t worry, soon I’ll be the one complaining about excessive heat. And no, I’m not looking forward to it.
The Verge
Apple’s next iPhone might be more expensive
Apple could make the upcoming iPhone 14 more expensive than the iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo believes that the average selling price (ASP) of the combined iPhone 14 lineup may increase by 15 percent when compared to the iPhone 13 lineup. For reference, the standard iPhone...
CNET
iOS 16 Brings Back the Battery Percentage on iPhone. What to Know
IPhone owners, listen up. A highly missed feature is coming back with the release of Apple's latest software, iOS 16, this fall. You'll once again be able to see your iPhone's battery percentage right in the status bar. After the release of the iPhone X, which introduced the notch --...
ZDNet
How to update all of your Apple devices
Here's a quick, simple, and no-nonsense way to update your Apple devices. It is recommended to be on a stable Wi-Fi connection to update, and note that some updates are not available over a cellular connection. Also, make sure that devices are on charge, or you have a charger handy...
Apple releases iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 6
Apple has released iOS 16 beta 6 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16 beta 6 for the iPad to developers, these new betas come a week after the previous one. The new betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, they also come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.
Advertisements Could Be All Over Your iPhone Soon
It would appear that Apple is preparing to deliver more advertisements on iPhone, iPad, and desktop machines. How much will we take before we break?
laptopmag.com
Apple reportedly plans to plaster your iPhone with ads — including Apple Maps
Apple plans to bring in more ad revenue in different iPhone and iPad apps by expanding the scope of advertisements seen in the App Store and in Apple Maps, Apple Books, and more, according to a new report. In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated Apple will...
Apple Insider
Several iCloud services were down for two hours on Tuesday
Some of Apple's iCloud-related services were experiencing an outage that could cause problems for users trying to access them. According to Apple's system status page, there was an issue with various iCloud services that could cause them to be slow -- or completely unavailable. The following services were affected:. iCloud...
9to5Mac
iOS 16 Lock Screen concept shows how music player could work well with notifications
The iOS 16 Lock Screen sees a new user-interface for the music player, most notably letting you see full width album art, like the gods intended. But things get messy when notifications are shown, something a design student set out to correct …. Dutch UI design student Hidde Collee welcomed...
9to5Mac
WhatsApp launches native Windows app, and new macOS version is on the way
WhatsApp on Tuesday launched a completely new app for Windows users. This time, instead of using the old Electron technology (which is web-based), the app has been completely rebuilt using native Windows technologies, which should result in better performance overall. The new WhatsApp for Windows was previously available as a...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: August 18, 2022 – Apple event rumor, iOS 15.6.1
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team...
9to5Mac
iOS 15.6.1 now available with bug fixes and performance improvements
As iOS 16 beta testing continues ahead a public release next month, Apple is still refining iOS 15. The company has now released iOS 15.6.1. The update includes bug fixes and performance improvements, and Apple has not provided any more specific information on the exact changes. Update: Here are the...
