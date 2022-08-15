ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

PC Magazine

How to Record the Screen (With Sound) on Your iPhone or iPad

If you want to capture video of your iPhone or iPad screen, you don't even need to download an app to complete the task. The ability to record activity on your screen is built right in to iOS and iPadOS through a feature called Screen Recording. With this tool, you...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iOS update: Apple releases urgent new versions of iPhone, Mac and iPad operating system to fix security bug

Owners of iPhones, Macs and iPads have been urged to update their devices as soon as possible, after Apple released a new security update.The three operating system updates – iPad and iOS 15.6.1, and macOS 12.5.1 – fix a pair of major bugs that could allow hackers into a system.What’s more, Apple says the vulnerabilities “may have been actively exploited”, meaning that any devices that have not been updated could be running the risk of attack.The three updates all fix the pair of bugs, both of which could be used by hackers. Both allow hackers to run code without permission, getting...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about

The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Apple Watch Series 8: Everything we know so far

The Apple Watch Series 8 appears to be on track for its typical fall release this year and while it will no doubt once again only cater to iPhone owners, that is unlikely to stop it from repeating as the most popular smartwatch on the market. While Apple won't have...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple employee’s viral TikTok highlights a key iPhone feature you need to know

An Apple employee went viral on TikTok a few days ago by explaining an essential iPhone security feature that every user should be aware of. Paris Campbell was answering a message from an iPhone user whose iPhone had been stolen. The thieves tried to convince the victim to remove the Activation Lock feature that made her iPhone unusable and unsellable. They tried to scare the victim into thinking her data was at risk.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
knowtechie.com

WhatsApp just released a dedicated Windows app

Previously in beta, WhatsApp has officially released the native Windows version of its popular app. The new WhatsApp for Windows will replace WhatsApp Desktop. Released in 2016, WhatsApp Desktop is a standalone app built on the old web-based Electron technology. It allows users to use WhatsApp on their computers after...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

25% Android users considering switching to iPhone, largely thanks to iOS 16: survey

Update: An earlier version of this article implied that 49 percent of Android users want to switch to iOS. The article has been updated for clarity. The Android space has a new player, Google, and it has been well received by North America, while Samsung is claiming that its new foldable phones are making people ditch other companies (Could it be hinting at Apple?). Late last year J.P.Morgan had said that the budget iPhone SE could help attract more than a billion Android users. So, what's the current sentiment? Security company Beyond Identity surveyed 1,003 Americans to find out.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 🍳 The Google account nightmare

Google account warnings, keeping old tech boxes, our Xiaomi Mi Band 7 review, and more in today's Daily Authority. 🥶 Greetings and welcome back to the Daily Authority. We hope you had a great weekend! Unlike my colleagues in the global north (and like many of you, dear readers), I just experienced one of the coldest nights of the year. But don’t worry, soon I’ll be the one complaining about excessive heat. And no, I’m not looking forward to it.
INTERNET
The Verge

Apple’s next iPhone might be more expensive

Apple could make the upcoming iPhone 14 more expensive than the iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo believes that the average selling price (ASP) of the combined iPhone 14 lineup may increase by 15 percent when compared to the iPhone 13 lineup. For reference, the standard iPhone...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Brings Back the Battery Percentage on iPhone. What to Know

IPhone owners, listen up. A highly missed feature is coming back with the release of Apple's latest software, iOS 16, this fall. You'll once again be able to see your iPhone's battery percentage right in the status bar. After the release of the iPhone X, which introduced the notch --...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

How to update all of your Apple devices

Here's a quick, simple, and no-nonsense way to update your Apple devices. It is recommended to be on a stable Wi-Fi connection to update, and note that some updates are not available over a cellular connection. Also, make sure that devices are on charge, or you have a charger handy...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Apple releases iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 6

Apple has released iOS 16 beta 6 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16 beta 6 for the iPad to developers, these new betas come a week after the previous one. The new betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, they also come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Several iCloud services were down for two hours on Tuesday

Some of Apple's iCloud-related services were experiencing an outage that could cause problems for users trying to access them. According to Apple's system status page, there was an issue with various iCloud services that could cause them to be slow -- or completely unavailable. The following services were affected:. iCloud...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

WhatsApp launches native Windows app, and new macOS version is on the way

WhatsApp on Tuesday launched a completely new app for Windows users. This time, instead of using the old Electron technology (which is web-based), the app has been completely rebuilt using native Windows technologies, which should result in better performance overall. The new WhatsApp for Windows was previously available as a...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Daily: August 18, 2022 – Apple event rumor, iOS 15.6.1

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team...
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

iOS 15.6.1 now available with bug fixes and performance improvements

As iOS 16 beta testing continues ahead a public release next month, Apple is still refining iOS 15. The company has now released iOS 15.6.1. The update includes bug fixes and performance improvements, and Apple has not provided any more specific information on the exact changes. Update: Here are the...
CELL PHONES

