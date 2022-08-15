Read full article on original website
wrtv.com
Woman slips out of handcuffs, steals and fires deputy's rifle
A woman detained inside an Oklahoma police car is accused of slipping out of her handcuffs, stealing an assault rifle, and firing at a deputy. Police released a video of the incident earlier this week. According to the Grady County Sheriff's Department, Rachel Clay used the rifle and grazed a...
Man arrested after family feud turns deadly
A Pottawatomie County man is facing first degree murder charges after allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend outside of a Prague home.
kswo.com
OHP identifies victim in deadly Cotton Co. crash
DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a car crash in Cotton County Thursday morning. 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza was heading east on US 70 when her vehicle left the road, hitting a concrete culvert. She was thrown from the vehicle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened...
Suspect, Victims Identified Following Pursuit, Crash In Cleveland County
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety identified the people involved in a pursuit that led to a crash Monday night in Cleveland County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, officers were trying to stop a stolen truck driven by 30-year-old Alex Aaron Carpenter in southeast Oklahoma City. The truck got...
KOCO
Body cameras capture moments women opened fire on Grady County deputies, bystander
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — The Grady County Sheriff's Office released body camera video showing the intense moments leading up to a six-hour standoff Friday after a woman shot a deputy and a bystander. Grady County deputies were called to the scene Friday morning near County Street 2960 and Quail...
KOCO
Law enforcement arrests man in Missouri in connection with deadly OKC road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested a man in connection with a road-rage shooting that killed a 19-year-old woman and injured a 16-year-old boy earlier this month in Oklahoma City. On Aug 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken...
One killed after high-speed chase with troopers
Officials say one person was killed in a crash after leading troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase through the metro.
thechronicle.news
Courthouse closed after worker publicity to chemical
LAWTON – The Comanche County Courthouse closed to the general public Thursday after an worker working within the basement was uncovered to an unknown chemical that triggered a medical response. The worker was despatched to the emergency room, and the courthouse was evacuated till the Lawton Fireplace Division’s hazmat...
KOCO
El Reno police K-9 finds about 13.5 pounds of fentanyl during recent bust
EL RENO, Okla. — An El Reno police K-9 found about 60,000 pills of fentanyl during a recent bust in central Oklahoma. Authorities said El Reno police K-9 Handler Sandy Dowdle and partner Rocco helped the Canadian County Sheriff's Office during a recent investigation. Rocco found about 13.5 pounds of fentanyl.
New details: Hostage situation ends in officer-involved shooting
Authorities are releasing more information about a hostage situation that ended with an officer-involved shooting.
KOCO
Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Oklahoma City neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was rushed to a hospital after being shot overnight in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. Police said the man was shot in the leg shortly after midnight Wednesday in the 2200 block of Southwest 55th Street. First responders took him to an area hospital, where authorities said he went into surgery.
Court docs, video give further details on shooting of civilian, deputy in Grady County
Grady County court documents are revealing the moments leading up to a woman's arrest for shooting a deputy and a civilian and barricading herself inside a patrol unit Friday.
Caught on camera: Alleged Two-time thief stealing thousands of frames from local eyecare center
A local eyecare center is out thousands of dollars after someone was caught on camera stealing expensive frames.
Edmond Police Investigating Stolen Car Submerged In Shallow Pond
Some Edmond residents not only noticed their neighborhood pond was low but saw an SUV poking out of the shallow water. The lack of rain is exposing what lies beyond the surface. “It's like we have our own Lake Mead situation here as the drought continues and the water levels...
KOCO
Grady County officials consider changes after woman shoots deputy with his own gun
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — The Grady County Sheriff’s Office said they’re considering changes after a woman shot a deputy with his own gun. Officials are looking to change security measures inside their patrol cars. "Whenever you have a switch that says gun everybody knows what it is....
One dead following a stolen vehicle chase in Norman
Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman. OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they […]
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
A man was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon.
Oklahoma City activist facing allegations of neglect
A well-known Oklahoma City community activist is facing accusations of abuse by caretaker and exploitation of an elderly person.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police respond to car crash into building
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a car that had crashed into a building. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oklahoma City police responded to a scene on North May Avenue where a car had crashed into a building. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
KOCO
Bond increased for man charged with causing crash that killed Edmond police officer
EDMOND, Okla. — The man charged with causing a crash that killed an Edmond police officer in July had his bond increased. Jay Fite is now being held on a $750,000 bond. He’s charged with second-degree murder, or first-degree manslaughter in the alternative, in Sergeant C.J. Nelson’s death.
