Grady County, OK

wrtv.com

Woman slips out of handcuffs, steals and fires deputy's rifle

A woman detained inside an Oklahoma police car is accused of slipping out of her handcuffs, stealing an assault rifle, and firing at a deputy. Police released a video of the incident earlier this week. According to the Grady County Sheriff's Department, Rachel Clay used the rifle and grazed a...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

OHP identifies victim in deadly Cotton Co. crash

DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a car crash in Cotton County Thursday morning. 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza was heading east on US 70 when her vehicle left the road, hitting a concrete culvert. She was thrown from the vehicle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
Grady County, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Grady County, OK
thechronicle.news

Courthouse closed after worker publicity to chemical

LAWTON – The Comanche County Courthouse closed to the general public Thursday after an worker working within the basement was uncovered to an unknown chemical that triggered a medical response. The worker was despatched to the emergency room, and the courthouse was evacuated till the Lawton Fireplace Division’s hazmat...
LAWTON, OK
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Koco 5
KOCO

El Reno police K-9 finds about 13.5 pounds of fentanyl during recent bust

EL RENO, Okla. — An El Reno police K-9 found about 60,000 pills of fentanyl during a recent bust in central Oklahoma. Authorities said El Reno police K-9 Handler Sandy Dowdle and partner Rocco helped the Canadian County Sheriff's Office during a recent investigation. Rocco found about 13.5 pounds of fentanyl.
EL RENO, OK
KOCO

Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Oklahoma City neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was rushed to a hospital after being shot overnight in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. Police said the man was shot in the leg shortly after midnight Wednesday in the 2200 block of Southwest 55th Street. First responders took him to an area hospital, where authorities said he went into surgery.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

One dead following a stolen vehicle chase in Norman

Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman. OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they […]
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police respond to car crash into building

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a car that had crashed into a building. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oklahoma City police responded to a scene on North May Avenue where a car had crashed into a building. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

