El Paso, TX

First Light Federal Credit Union to launch YouTube show

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — First Light Federal Credit Union will launch a new bilingual, economic show to help the Borderland with financial wellness. The show called, 'Get Lit with First Light' will debut on YouTube at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 19. Paulette Murguia is one of the...
93.1 KISS FM

¡Órale! Charlie Clark Pays For Customers Meals At Amar Restaurant & Leaves $2,000 Tip

A few lucky customers at Amar Restaurant in west El Paso got a pleasant surprise in the form of a free meal this past Monday. In a video shared on FitFam of El Paso, customers and employees at Amar Restaurant can be seen cheering and celebrating after finding out that Mr. Charlie Clark of Charlie Clark Nissan, had picked up the tab for every customer AND he even paid for the employees meals as well.
SUV crashes into home in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An SUV crashed into a home in west El Paso Wednesday just after 8:00 p.m. The crash happened at 7025 Ramada Drive which is on the corner of Resler Drive. The homeowner, Craig Russell, said he and his wife were both in the home...
Pizza eating contest winner will earn free pizza for a year

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pizza lovers can take a try at winning free pizza for a year from The Pizza Joint. The Pizza Joint is hosting its 5th annual pizza eating contest Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Contestants can eat as much pizza as they want in 5 minutes.
San Angelo LIVE!

Money Sniffing K9 Catches Cartel Curriers with Cash in El Paso

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Stanton Street bridge in the 'safest city in America' intercepted $89,031 in unreported currency headed for Mexico. “CBP officers routinely conduct outbound inspections on traffic headed into Mexico,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “The outbound inspections are designed to identify and stop a variety of items including weapons, ammunition, and unreported currency.”
Earl of Sandwich to open first restaurant in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new sandwich restaurant is opening in far east El Paso. Earl of Sandwich, which is known for hot sandwiches, hand-tossed salads, wraps, pizza breads, soups opens Friday at 3581 Zaragoza Road. Owner Kenji Shigematsu is responsible for opening the first Earl of Sandwich...
cbs4local.com

Report: El Paso among top 20 cities to buy 'Fixer-Upper'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Challenged by the unrelentingly hot U.S. market, first-time and experienced buyers alike may find that the effort of fixing up a home can certainly pay off. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can in fact fetch a handsome discount, but it depends a...
El Paso News

End of an era approaches for the Dodge challenger and Charger

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dodge is discontinuing their popular gas-powered Challenger and Charger muscle cars at the end of 2023. The decision marks the end of an era for the brand as it begins its transition to electric vehicles. After being resurrected in the mid 2000’s the Charger...
El Paso residents to save millions with electric settlement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council has approved a settlement in the El Paso Electric Advanced Metering System that will save residents $15.6 million dollars. The settlement will also replace outdated electric meters with smart meters. The original proposal included an advanced metering system surcharge of $2.65 per month for the first […]
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives from Waco, Houston and El Paso captured

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested Aug. 9 in Waco. Texas 10 Most...
Four-building industrial portfolio in the El Paso MSA sells

JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of a four-building industrial portfolio totaling 326,166 square feet in El Paso, Texas and Santa Teresa, New Mexico. JLL marketed the portfolio on behalf of Blue Road Investments. STAG Industrial acquired the portfolio. The portfolio comprises four-buildings of infill distribution space that is...
Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
