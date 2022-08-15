Read full article on original website
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
First Light Federal Credit Union to launch YouTube show
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — First Light Federal Credit Union will launch a new bilingual, economic show to help the Borderland with financial wellness. The show called, 'Get Lit with First Light' will debut on YouTube at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 19. Paulette Murguia is one of the...
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new study
The real estate market in El Paso is officially hot. That's according to the latest study released by the website realtor.com which listed the 50 hottest zip codes in the United States.
¡Órale! Charlie Clark Pays For Customers Meals At Amar Restaurant & Leaves $2,000 Tip
A few lucky customers at Amar Restaurant in west El Paso got a pleasant surprise in the form of a free meal this past Monday. In a video shared on FitFam of El Paso, customers and employees at Amar Restaurant can be seen cheering and celebrating after finding out that Mr. Charlie Clark of Charlie Clark Nissan, had picked up the tab for every customer AND he even paid for the employees meals as well.
Fill ‘er Up, El Paso! 7-Eleven Announces Return This Month of Bring Your Own Cup Slurpee Day
Slurpee lovers mark your calendars. 7-11 is bringing back Bring Your Own Cup Day at the end of this month. Pitchers, fish bowls, the container you use to carry out Menudo on Sundays -- as long as it meets a few requirements you can get your giant-sized brain freeze on in almost anything.
SUV crashes into home in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An SUV crashed into a home in west El Paso Wednesday just after 8:00 p.m. The crash happened at 7025 Ramada Drive which is on the corner of Resler Drive. The homeowner, Craig Russell, said he and his wife were both in the home...
cbs4local.com
Pizza eating contest winner will earn free pizza for a year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pizza lovers can take a try at winning free pizza for a year from The Pizza Joint. The Pizza Joint is hosting its 5th annual pizza eating contest Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Contestants can eat as much pizza as they want in 5 minutes.
West El Paso Is Getting a TikTok Famous Crumbl Cookies Location
There’s going to be a third Crumbl Cookies location in El Paso. The TikTok-famous sweets are coming to the west side. The cookie shop that has taken the nation by storm with its warm, gooey gourmet cookies already has a location in the Eastlake Marketplace and at The Market at Pebble Hills.
The Largest & Coolest 3-Story Go-Kart Attraction Is Here In Texas
For those who love to ride go-karts, there is a place to enjoy a unique track in Texas. We know of the places to ride go-karts in El Paso but aren't built the way one track is in Texas. When you or your kids want to ride go-karts in El...
Money Sniffing K9 Catches Cartel Curriers with Cash in El Paso
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Stanton Street bridge in the 'safest city in America' intercepted $89,031 in unreported currency headed for Mexico. “CBP officers routinely conduct outbound inspections on traffic headed into Mexico,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “The outbound inspections are designed to identify and stop a variety of items including weapons, ammunition, and unreported currency.”
cbs4local.com
Earl of Sandwich to open first restaurant in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new sandwich restaurant is opening in far east El Paso. Earl of Sandwich, which is known for hot sandwiches, hand-tossed salads, wraps, pizza breads, soups opens Friday at 3581 Zaragoza Road. Owner Kenji Shigematsu is responsible for opening the first Earl of Sandwich...
cbs4local.com
Report: El Paso among top 20 cities to buy 'Fixer-Upper'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Challenged by the unrelentingly hot U.S. market, first-time and experienced buyers alike may find that the effort of fixing up a home can certainly pay off. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can in fact fetch a handsome discount, but it depends a...
El Paso News
End of an era approaches for the Dodge challenger and Charger
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dodge is discontinuing their popular gas-powered Challenger and Charger muscle cars at the end of 2023. The decision marks the end of an era for the brand as it begins its transition to electric vehicles. After being resurrected in the mid 2000’s the Charger...
Apple Festival in New Mexico Returns This Fall – See What’s in Store
Apple season has arrived in the Land of Enchantment. From now through the end of October, families looking for a fun excuse to get out of town can spend a day or the weekend picking apples at one of a handful of U-Pick orchards a short driving distance from El Paso.
Support Local Women Owned Businesses This Weekend At Mija Market Event
The local nonprofit organization, Mija, Yes You Can, is holding its first-ever Women’s Financial Conference this weekend and although tickets are sold out to attend the conference, event organizers are inviting the public to join them after the conference for their National Latina Day “Mija Market.”. “Supporting locally...
El Paso residents to save millions with electric settlement
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council has approved a settlement in the El Paso Electric Advanced Metering System that will save residents $15.6 million dollars. The settlement will also replace outdated electric meters with smart meters. The original proposal included an advanced metering system surcharge of $2.65 per month for the first […]
inforney.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives from Waco, Houston and El Paso captured
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested Aug. 9 in Waco. Texas 10 Most...
rejournals.com
Four-building industrial portfolio in the El Paso MSA sells
JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of a four-building industrial portfolio totaling 326,166 square feet in El Paso, Texas and Santa Teresa, New Mexico. JLL marketed the portfolio on behalf of Blue Road Investments. STAG Industrial acquired the portfolio. The portfolio comprises four-buildings of infill distribution space that is...
Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?
If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
Californians Are Migrating to 10 Top Texas Areas & El Paso Makes the List
Californians are on the move and they're coming to Texas. And who can blame them? Texas has an abundance of Whataburger, H-E-B, it's the home of Dr. Pepper and Big Red, and, according to this study, homes in Texas are 59% less expensive compared to California. So, that may be the big driving force as to why Californians are desperately trying to call Texas home.
KFOX 14
Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
