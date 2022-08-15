LLWS Grand Slam Parade steps off at 6:00 p.m.

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE.WYOU) — The Little League World Series 16th Grand Slam Parade will kick off Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. in Williamsport with baseball players from all over the world, and you can watch all the action right here on Eyewitness News.

The parade is back in full swing after being canceled for the last two years due to coronavirus restrictions .

Eyewitness News morning anchors Kelly Byrne and Sean Coffey will host the parade, along with 102.7 KISS-FM radio personalities Gary Chrisman and WILQ-FM ‘s Ted Minier.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Susquehanna and West Fourth Streets, and will head east to the intersection of West Fourth and Market Streets.

You can watch the parade live on WYOU from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The parade will also be live streamed at the same time in this article.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.