ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

LLWS Grand Slam Parade steps off at 6:00 p.m.

By Tim Haberski
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0q2i_0hIItzJa00

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE.WYOU) — The Little League World Series 16th Grand Slam Parade will kick off Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. in Williamsport with baseball players from all over the world, and you can watch all the action right here on Eyewitness News.

More Little League World Series Stories

The parade is back in full swing after being canceled for the last two years due to coronavirus restrictions .

Eyewitness News morning anchors Kelly Byrne and Sean Coffey will host the parade, along with 102.7 KISS-FM radio personalities Gary Chrisman and WILQ-FM ‘s Ted Minier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLBi2_0hIItzJa00

The parade will begin at the intersection of Susquehanna and West Fourth Streets, and will head east to the intersection of West Fourth and Market Streets.

You can watch the parade live on WYOU from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The parade will also be live streamed at the same time in this article.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

LLWS underway in Williamsport/Hollidaysburg team plays tonight

The Little League World Series began yesterday in Williamsport. In the United States bracket -Tennessee defeated Massachusetts 5-3. Hawaii defeated Washington 11-1. The opening game of the day saw Curacao defeat Nicaragua 2-0 in the International Bracket. Canada defeated Australia 7-0. Among the games today will be the team from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania facing the team from Texas at 7pm. The games are being televised on ESPN.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Little League names Coach of the Year Award winners

Little League has announced 2022 Coach of the Year Award winners—the coaches to watch for this World Series. The recognitions are made possible through a partnership between Little League and Lance, the snack brand known for its sandwich crackers. The winners will be honored on-site at this year’s Little League World Series and awarded a $5,000 prize toward future programming for their league. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

Mifflinburg Class of 1957 Celebrates 65th Class Reunion

MIFFLINBURG – The Class of 1957 at Mifflinburg High School celebrated a milestone class reunion this past weekend. The class held is 65th reunion last Saturday at La Primavera Restaurant in Lewisburg, with 23 classmates in attendance. You can see a photo from the reunion at WKOK.com. Photo courtesy...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susquehanna, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Lycoming County, PA
Government
Lycoming County, PA
Sports
Williamsport, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Williamsport, PA
County
Lycoming County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Williamsport, PA
Government
pct.edu

Students assist with health, safety at Little League World Series

Nine students in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s paramedic program will be part of the health care team at the 2022 Little League Baseball® World Series, scheduled for Aug. 17-28. In addition, a student in Penn College’s emergency management & homeland security major is helping to keep participants and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Fully engulfed fire closed Route 61 in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a fully involved fire on Route 61 in Shamokin, Wednesday night. According to the Northumberland County 911 Center, it is a second-alarm fire and multiple fire departments and police departments were on scene. There were no reported injuries. Route 61 has reopened.
SHAMOKIN, PA
Newswatch 16

Seniors in Schuylkill County finish bucket lists

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — From visiting Hollywood to riding a motorcycle, residents at the Schuylkill Center are able to live out their dreams without leaving Pottsville. “We're doing a whole week called 'A dream is a wish your heart makes.' So, we're trying to make wishes come true for some of our residents. My staff went around and talked to everyone and asked them what their wishes were,” said Helen Kimmel, activities director at the Schuylkill Center.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Llws#Grand Slam#Eyewitness News#Wilq Fm#West Fourth#Wyou#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
therecord-online.com

Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield as Commonwealth University signs agreement with Central Columbia School District

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield, together as Commonwealth University and the Central Columbia School District (Columbia County), have signed an agreement guaranteeing admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. The agreement guarantees admission for Central graduates who enroll in...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
FOX43.com

DJs at fundraiser in Berwick recall moments of chaos

BERWICK, Pa. — Brent Beckley and his wife Ashley were DJs at the fundraising event at the Intoxicology Department bar and restaurant on Saturday when they heard thuds and a lot of commotion. Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, drove through the event on Saturday, killing one person and injuring more...
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Moving Sale in South Williamsport, Pa. - Aug 19-20 beginning at 9am

This sale is located at 440 Sylvan Dell Park Road in South WIlliamsport, Armstrong Township, PA. It will be held on Friday and Saturday only (August 19-20). Friday will be from 9am-4pm and Saturday will be from 9am to 1pm. There will be no Thursday hours at this sale. First day will be Friday and discounted sale prices on Saturday. This sale is not an entire house, but there are still some great things in the bottom floor of the home as well as the garage and exterior shed! ...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBRE

Active homicide investigation underway in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lycoming County Coroner told Eyewitness News a homicide investigation began in Lycoming County around 2:00 a.m. on August 17. Officials said they were dispatched to the 600 block of Hepburn Street for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound inside an apartment. Investigators said they arrived on the […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Biden reschedules visit to Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Joe Biden announced he has rescheduled his visit to Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County after his previous visit was canceled. A representative from Biden’s office told Eyewitness News that Biden will be going to the Marts Center at Wilkes University on August 30 to talk about his “Safer America Plan” to […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg landmark business closing its doors by end of summer

Lewisburg, Pa. — After more than 30 years of serving the Lewisburg area, the owners of the Lewisburg Freez announced Wednesday on Facebook that the business will soon close permanently. In the post, the owners explained that they "have met a challenge that we cannot overcome. We have always believed that we wanted to make great product that was affordable for our customers. With rent increases, this would no longer be possible. Because of this, the land owners have decided that they want to move...
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

Motorized recreation area to be developed in Schuylkill and Luzerne Counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A 5,600-acre area of land in Wiesner State Forest will become a motorized recreation area called the Catawissa Recreation Area, says Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. Governor Tom Wolfe allocated $700 million in the 2022-2023 budget for conservation, preservation, and recreation throughout the commonwealth, allowing for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man gunned down in Williamsport apartments

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man is dead, and a gunman is on the loose after a deadly shooting overnight in Williamsport. Police were called to the Victoria Gardens apartments in the 600 block of Hepburn Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The Lycoming County coroner said Ziar Young, 20, died...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Nescopeck fire clean up process begins

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As state police continue their investigation into a fire that killed 10 people in Nescopeck on Friday, August 5, crews have begun removing the debris from the fire. Eyewitness News stood where 10 people lost their lives, neighbors saying that even though the debris is gone. It will stay in […]
NESCOPECK, PA
ocscanner.news

OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH BERWICK PA TONIGHT

Ocean County Scanner News extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the victims and their families as well as the first responders, hospital staff, medivac staff and all the heroes working hard to save the lives of those impacted by today’s events. Our team is in a feeling of disbelief as we are watching and reading as developments continue to come in. We are waiting for an official press conference and as soon as that is available we will bring it to you.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy