ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Former Sevier County clerk pleas guilty to 2021 conspiracy charge

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUgEB_0hIIte1Z00

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The second former Sevier County clerk accused of providing car titles for stolen vehicles in exchange for cash and food has agreed to plead guilty.

Brandy M. Thorton agreed with the plea agreement of one count of conspiracy to obtain property not due to an official and her office, under color of official right.

Thornton, along with Roberta Lynn Webb Allen , was employed as deputy clerks at the Sevier County Courthouse. In their jobs, they had “the authority and ability to register and title vehicles with the State of Tennessee,” according to a federal indictment.

Thorton and Allen were arrested for obtaining illegal cash payments and food from Juan Lopez Gallardo in July 2020 . According to the court document, she was receiving those cash payments and food items and then providing Gallardo with motor vehicle registration and titles with the State of Tennessee. The document added that Gallardo received multiple transactions from Thorton.

Gallardo is one of the 11 people who were arrested after an investigation into a 2020 drug trafficking ring between Florida to Tennessee. The investigation found that Gallardo may have been a part of the cocaine shipment from Miami to Kodak.

Knoxville police officer arrested on aggravated domestic assault warrant

Allen signed an agreement on Feb. 22 pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge. Her plea agreement granted her the option to have the original indictment dismissed. Allen was seen by the court as a “minimal participant” in the crime.

Both were indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 6, 2021, conducting “law enforcement actions” at the Sevier County Courthouse.

According to the court document, Thorton could face up to a minimum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Allen also agreed to her plea agreement to the charges on Feb. 25 and is facing up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Sevier County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Florida State
City
Kodak, TN
County
Sevier County, TN
Claiborne Progress

Assaults, burglaries, DUIs – pleas entered in Claiborne Criminal Court

Pleas ranging from assaults to DUIs were entered recently during sessions in Claiborne Criminal Court, including one for Scott Allen Earls. Earls, 35, charged with one count of aggravated assault, was sentenced to five years of TDOC supervised probation. He must pay court costs and restitution in the amount of $633 and is barred from any contact with his victim.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clerks#Domestic Violence#Prison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wvlt.tv

Fallen Loudon Co. Sgt. Jenkins’ daughter to raise money for injured Anderson Co. deputies

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Chloe Jenkins, the daughter of fallen Loudon Co. Sgt. Chris Jenkins, organized a fundraiser for the Shoffner family. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner were fixing a chain on their motorbike on 333 Clover Circle when off-duty Campbell Co. deputy, Raymund C. Surber, hit them both as well as the motorbike on Aug. 1, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol obtained by WVLT News.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

THP: 3 injured in 11-W crash

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three people were injured in a crash on Highway 11-W Wednesday night, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). In a preliminary crash report released by THP, investigators say that a Jeep carrying a driver and one passenger was traveling south along 11-W when a Ford Edge traveling along State Route […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WATE

Victim identified after fatal house fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim who died in a residential structure fire on Highway 92 in Jefferson City. Richard Douglas Lowery, 62, died after a house was on fire on Highway 92 between Lakemoore Drive and Fielden Store Road late at night on Aug. 6.
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

Police pursuing leads in cafe shooting

At least two people are believed to have opened fire in a crowded restaurant parking lot in West Knoxville over the weekend, killing one man and wounding another. No one had been arrested in connection with the shooting as of Monday, but a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit were pursuing several leads.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

14 indicted for marijuana, money laundering, firearms charges in Knoxville

The ABLE Project is aimed at improving personal and professional accountability among law enforcement. Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation. The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Etowah City School went on soft lockdown. Updated: 2 hours...
WATE

WATE

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy