Former Sevier County clerk pleas guilty to 2021 conspiracy charge

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The second former Sevier County clerk accused of providing car titles for stolen vehicles in exchange for cash and food has agreed to plead guilty.

Brandy M. Thorton agreed with the plea agreement of one count of conspiracy to obtain property not due to an official and her office, under color of official right.

Thornton, along with Roberta Lynn Webb Allen , was employed as deputy clerks at the Sevier County Courthouse. In their jobs, they had “the authority and ability to register and title vehicles with the State of Tennessee,” according to a federal indictment.

Thorton and Allen were arrested for obtaining illegal cash payments and food from Juan Lopez Gallardo in July 2020 . According to the court document, she was receiving those cash payments and food items and then providing Gallardo with motor vehicle registration and titles with the State of Tennessee. The document added that Gallardo received multiple transactions from Thorton.

Gallardo is one of the 11 people who were arrested after an investigation into a 2020 drug trafficking ring between Florida to Tennessee. The investigation found that Gallardo may have been a part of the cocaine shipment from Miami to Kodak.

Allen signed an agreement on Feb. 22 pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge. Her plea agreement granted her the option to have the original indictment dismissed. Allen was seen by the court as a “minimal participant” in the crime.

Both were indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 6, 2021, conducting “law enforcement actions” at the Sevier County Courthouse.

According to the court document, Thorton could face up to a minimum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Allen also agreed to her plea agreement to the charges on Feb. 25 and is facing up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

