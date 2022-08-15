Read full article on original website
Crosstown Hwy. 62 reopens as footage emerges of truck hitting bridge
Westbound Crosstown Highway 62 has reopened in Edina after being closed for more than 24 hours due to damage caused to a pedestrian bridge. The westbound lanes were reopened by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, after construction crews removed half of the pedestrian bridge that connected Rosland Park to Rose Court.
Flash flooding strikes parts of the Twin Cities
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Rising water swept through parts of the Twin Cities Wednesday evening, leaving drivers stranded, streets flooded and buildings damaged.Families in Cambridge have a lot of cleaning up to do after Wednesday night's flooding, with water running into homes and businesses along Main Street near 2nd Avenue.It was mostly drained by the time our WCCO crew arrived, but public works crews still had to turn vehicles away that were trying to drive through.People described the rain as relentless. Homeowner Jeff Nyquist had flood waters rushing into his basement. We looked downstairs and saw a water heater floating nearby, as...
Bridge damage closes westbound Hwy. 62 between Richfield, Edina
The Crosstown Highway is closed westbound between Richfield and Edina due to a damaged pedestrian bridge. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of Hwy. 62 is closed between I-35W and Hwy. 100. The lanes will be closed until workers can fix the damage caused to a pedestrian...
fox9.com
Stalled storms drop inches of rain on parts of Twin Cities metro
(FOX 9) - Parts of the north and east Twin Cities metro were hit hard on Wednesday by storms that dropped a lot of rain in a short period of time creating flash flooding. The heavy rains stalled over areas like St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights in the east and Cambridge and Isanti in the north, dropping inches of rain in a brief period of time.
millcitytimes.com
Tour the Hennepin Energy Recovery Center!
After a hiatus due to COVID-19, Hennepin County is again offering facility tours at the Hennepin County Energy Recovery Center (HERC) waste-to-energy facility. HERC is a waste-to-energy facility where waste is received and burned to generate steam for the downtown district energy system and electricity sold to Xcel Energy. Tours describe how the plant works and fits within the county’s solid waste management system to divert waste from landfills.
Building a Better Road: How MnRoad facility on I-94 is creating the road of the future
MONTICELLO, Minn. — Building roads is expensive, but what if you could build a better road? A road that lasts longer and is less harmful to the environment?. You may not realize it, but that's what researchers at MnDOT have been working on for decades now. Every day thousands of drivers head north on I-94 near Monticello, unaware that every mile they drive is being studied.
City floats misdemeanor for jumping off Stillwater Lift Bridge, hoping to end kids' so-called summer 'rite of passage'
STILLWATER, Minn. — If you live in or near Stillwater, you know jumping off the historic lift bridge into the St. Croix is a...thing. And like it or not, that's been the truth for decades. But now, the city says it's time to put that thing to bed. "Growing...
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
WEAU-TV 13
Phillips-Medisize in Hudson in process of laying off hundreds
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off hundreds of workers in its St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson. Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 and planned to permanently lay off approximately 225 more employees between July 12 and October 12.
Drought conditions are damaging some Minnesota homes
SAVAGE, Minn. -- Structures are struggling because of our dry summer.Katie Molitor has noticed small cracks in her home in Savage getting longer and deeper. There are also cracks in her back patio and on the exterior of her foundation walls.Andy Berreth with Innovative Basement Authority says these are symptoms of a house on unstable soil. Drought conditions are one of the causes."What happens is the soil will actually shrink," Berreth said. "As it dries out, it shrinks and when it shrinks, voids actually will occur under the foundation itself."He says the house then twists and torques, and cracks can...
Dinkytown residents weigh in after road barriers removed
MINNEAPOLIS — Road block barriers sit off to the side of the street in one Dinkytown neighborhood. They've been in place near 5th Street Southeast between 13th and 14th Avenue for the past three weeks as a part of the Dinkytown Safety and Pedestrian Access Pilot Program, implemented by the University of Minnesota, and were removed Sunday morning.
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
How does Minnesota enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Thousands of Minnesota drivers are breaking a rule of the road every day to avoid traffic on Twin Cities interstates. We wanted to know: How does the state enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes? On four stretches of metro interstates spanning 90 miles, E-ZPass/carpool lanes help alleviate traffic for the benefit of certain drivers.According to MNDOT, in 2021 an average of more than 24,331 vehicles used the lanes during peak hours (6 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.) per day.The majority were carpools vehicles at 63 percent. Buses made up 2 percent. Another 18 percent were...
minnesotamonthly.com
Eight Record Stores to Explore in the Twin Cities
In the Twin Cities, there’s a record store for any musical mood you might be looking for—from vintage punk rock to trendy new arrivals. Spend an afternoon (or several) looking through the selections at any one of these treasured stores. With any luck, you’ll find excellent tunes and great company among the avid music lovers, curious shoppers, and fans of vintage vinyl. Here are eight stores to visit in the area.
fox9.com
Minnesota rain totals: Rain soaked Twin Cities, more wet weather possible
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a deluge in some areas of the Twin Cities Wednesday night, more rain is possible on Thursday. Today will be warm and humid again, with highs around 80 degrees, as things stay unsettled with pockets of heavy downpours possible at times. The chance for rumbles...
bulletin-news.com
Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident
In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Shooting At Norwood Park
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning at Norwood Park. According to police, a man was meeting a friend at the park and trying to leave when two cars blocked the entrance. Shortly afterward, gunfire erupted. “An individual stepped out from one of those cars and began...
ccxmedia.org
Now Hiring in Brooklyn Center
The City of Brooklyn Center is hiring! Brooklyn Center has a wide variety of positions open at any time. Full-time, part-time, or seasonal job, there’s probably something for you, and they make it easy for you to see what jobs are open. Cards are available at City Hall that have a QR code on the back that can be scanned, and will then show what jobs you can apply for. You can also find out about job opportunities in Brooklyn Center by going to http://www.ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us, and under Our City, clicking Employment.
SWAT presence in Eagan neighborhood Tuesday morning
Law enforcement personnel with South Metro SWAT at Willow Way and Silver Bell Road in Eagan on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Submitted photo. Law enforcement with the multi-agency South Metro SWAT stationed in an Eagan neighborhood Tuesday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, witnesses said an armored vehicle and squad cars could...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Italian Restaurants in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN is known for its comfort food. One of those types of comfort foods it has plenty of is Italian cuisine. If you’re visiting the Minneapolis area and you have a serious taste for some Italian, you’ll have plenty to choose from. Here are the 15 Best Italian Restaurants in Minneapolis.
