Fort Morgan sailboat remains on the beach

By Debbie Williams
 3 days ago

FORT MORGAN, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Almost a week after a sailboat came ashore on a beach in Fort Morgan with no one on it, it’s still there. The couple that abandoned ship during the storm are doing fine, physically.

Turns out the boat is their home which they have lived on for the last couple of years moored at Fairhope Pier. When they were told they would have to leave because the pier had been sold they secured another slip in Panama City, and that’s where they were head last week when they had engine trouble and a storm.

Gulf Shores plans to expand roadways as more people move to city

According to the couple, they are bruised but otherwise unhurt and are burdened with raising the money needed to remove the boat from the beach before their insurance kicks in.

Meanwhile, the boat remains on the beach. The couple says they are devastated.

FORT MORGAN, CO
