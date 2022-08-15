ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Houston ISD offering new accelerated diploma program for students

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District, in partnership with Eight Million Stories, Inc., announced Wednesday that it will be offering a new education option called HISD REAL. The district said the primary goal of HISD REAL is to support disconnected students in earning their high school diplomas through re-engagement...
HOUSTON, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Company expected to bring 1,200 jobs to area

Construction is underway for a massive medical glove manufacturing facility that will have a huge impact on the economy of Brazoria County. Maxter Healtcare Inc. is building a $500 million facility on 215 acres in Rosharon, and expects to create up to 1,200 direct jobs once the facility is completed.
forwardtimes.com

“STEAMtheBLOCK in Sunnyside”Announces STEAM Engagement for the Sunnyside Community

Fundraiser, Project Reveal, Art Expo Presented by The South Union CDC. (Houston, TX) – The South Union Community Development Corporation (SUCDC) presents “STEAMtheBLOCK in Sunnyside”, a fundraiser, project reveal, art expo and block party for Houston’s Sunnyside community and surrounding areas. Saturday, August 20, 2022 starting at 9AM at 3408 Reed Road, Houston, TX 77051. (Full schedule below)
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates missing money from a now-closed bank

Losing a jacket or your phone is frustrating and inconvenient but you can usually retrace your steps to find out where you left them. But one Houston man has hit a dead end trying to find money his mother invested in a certificate of deposit nearly 30 years ago. He asked our Investigates team for help.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

New service from METRO coming to Hiram Clarke community

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Metro’s curb2curb service is making its way into the Hiram Clark Community this week!. The service allows passengers to schedule pick up at specific locations and be dropped off at their destination all within a specified zone. Booking a trip is easy using the curb2curb app.
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative

UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
HOUSTON, TX
inforney.com

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives from Waco, Houston and El Paso captured

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested Aug. 9 in Waco. Texas 10 Most...
WACO, TX
MySanAntonio

Saulsbury Industries opens engineering hub in Houston

Odessa’s Saulsbury Industries has long had an office in Houston for its engineering, procurement and construction services. But the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic – during which the company allowed most of its staff to work remotely for a period of time – prompted the company to expand its presence there, opening an engineering and operations hub.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘A unique campus’: New all-boys school opens doors at Aldine ISD

HOUSTON – Aldine ISD welcomed students Wednesday morning to its new all-boys school, Impact Leadership Academy. “It’s the first all-boys school in Aldine ISD, created to give boys choices and opportunities,” said Principal Jonathan Kegler. This year, they’re starting with 1st, 2nd and 6th grades for a...
HOUSTON, TX
uhd.edu

From: Cynthia Vargas, Director of Emergency Management

I want to provide an update on UHD’s COVID-19 protocols. As you may be aware, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has been relaxing requirements and recommendations for COVID-19 safety over the past year as the population has shown greater immunity as a whole. Among public universities in Texas,...
HOUSTON, TX

