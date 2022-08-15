Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Related
ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features jobs you can land in hours in Cypress and surrounding areas
Cypress residents, this one is for you! In addition to featuring jobs that pay over $15/hour, we're talking to economic and education experts about how you can land a job.
What is 'quiet quitting'? As burned-out workers scale back, job fairs happening around Houston
While some burned-out employees are scaling back on the effort they put into their jobs, it could just be time to find a new one. Here's where you can meet up with recruiters on the spot.
Click2Houston.com
Houston ISD offering new accelerated diploma program for students
HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District, in partnership with Eight Million Stories, Inc., announced Wednesday that it will be offering a new education option called HISD REAL. The district said the primary goal of HISD REAL is to support disconnected students in earning their high school diplomas through re-engagement...
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Company expected to bring 1,200 jobs to area
Construction is underway for a massive medical glove manufacturing facility that will have a huge impact on the economy of Brazoria County. Maxter Healtcare Inc. is building a $500 million facility on 215 acres in Rosharon, and expects to create up to 1,200 direct jobs once the facility is completed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
forwardtimes.com
“STEAMtheBLOCK in Sunnyside”Announces STEAM Engagement for the Sunnyside Community
Fundraiser, Project Reveal, Art Expo Presented by The South Union CDC. (Houston, TX) – The South Union Community Development Corporation (SUCDC) presents “STEAMtheBLOCK in Sunnyside”, a fundraiser, project reveal, art expo and block party for Houston’s Sunnyside community and surrounding areas. Saturday, August 20, 2022 starting at 9AM at 3408 Reed Road, Houston, TX 77051. (Full schedule below)
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates missing money from a now-closed bank
Losing a jacket or your phone is frustrating and inconvenient but you can usually retrace your steps to find out where you left them. But one Houston man has hit a dead end trying to find money his mother invested in a certificate of deposit nearly 30 years ago. He asked our Investigates team for help.
cw39.com
New service from METRO coming to Hiram Clarke community
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Metro’s curb2curb service is making its way into the Hiram Clark Community this week!. The service allows passengers to schedule pick up at specific locations and be dropped off at their destination all within a specified zone. Booking a trip is easy using the curb2curb app.
forwardtimes.com
City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative
UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inforney.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives from Waco, Houston and El Paso captured
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested Aug. 9 in Waco. Texas 10 Most...
One of The Luckiest Stores in the State is in Rosenberg
If you are a person that believes that stores can be lucky for lottery tickets you might want to make a trip up to Rosenberg, Texas. Lucky Rudy's is considered one of the luckiest stores in Texas, and the number prove it. Oh yeah, this place has an epic lottery drive-thru.
Click2Houston.com
Buy groceries, get a physical: This Houston H-E-B location has a fully-functioning primary care clinic
HOUSTON – Snacks, check. Lunch, check. Physicals? Check!. Many Houston-area students are either already back in school or will head back to school this week. With this comes shopping and possibly an annual trip to the doctor for a physical. This year, students 12 and older will have a...
KHOU
These Houston-area school districts still haven't spent state's grant money for security upgrades
HOUSTON — As students return to class this fall, school safety is top of mind. Houston Independent School District's Police Chief Pedro Lopez Jr. sat down to talk to KHOU 11 News about the security upgrades the district has made and he shared the question he gets the most from parents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dickinson ISD Board of Trustees recently approved an increase in starting pay for DISD bus drivers
. Starting pay will be $21.50 per hour. Bus drivers who are new to DISD this year will also receive a $1,200 sign-on bonus. Pay increases with experience. We are looking to fill 9 open positions in our transportation department for the 2022-2023 school year.
First-Of-Its-Kind Convenience Store Coming To This Texas City
Texas is now home to the country's first Allsup's Express.
howafrica.com
Single Mom of 2 Opens First Black-Owned Pediatric Practice in Galveston County, Texas
Meet La Tosha Holmes, CPNP-PC, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from Webster, Texas, who at 42 years old has launched iCare Pediatrics, the first ever Black-owned pediatric practice in Galveston County which is just 30 minutes away from Houston. La Tosha, who graduated from the University of Texas School of Nursing...
MySanAntonio
Saulsbury Industries opens engineering hub in Houston
Odessa’s Saulsbury Industries has long had an office in Houston for its engineering, procurement and construction services. But the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic – during which the company allowed most of its staff to work remotely for a period of time – prompted the company to expand its presence there, opening an engineering and operations hub.
Click2Houston.com
‘Hey girl, do you feel unsafe?’ You might notice this sign in bathrooms in the Houston area
HOUSTON – Enjoying a cold one, without any worries. Karbach Brewing Company is implementing mandatory to ensure its patrons can have fun, safely. It’s called bystander intervention training. “We think it is great that beer brings people together, but we want to make sure when they are together,...
Click2Houston.com
‘A unique campus’: New all-boys school opens doors at Aldine ISD
HOUSTON – Aldine ISD welcomed students Wednesday morning to its new all-boys school, Impact Leadership Academy. “It’s the first all-boys school in Aldine ISD, created to give boys choices and opportunities,” said Principal Jonathan Kegler. This year, they’re starting with 1st, 2nd and 6th grades for a...
Click2Houston.com
SE Houston back-to-school drive to provide free haircuts & styles, school uniforms, supplies, immunizations and more!
HOUSTON – Students can get fresh haircuts, much-needed supplies, health screenings and more at a back-to-school drive hosted by several businesses and business leaders on Wednesday. The 8th Annual Back-2-School Drive &Free Haircuts event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Evan E. Worthing High School...
uhd.edu
From: Cynthia Vargas, Director of Emergency Management
I want to provide an update on UHD’s COVID-19 protocols. As you may be aware, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has been relaxing requirements and recommendations for COVID-19 safety over the past year as the population has shown greater immunity as a whole. Among public universities in Texas,...
Comments / 0