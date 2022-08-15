ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 14

Donna Sailer
2d ago

Mr. Ricketts wants more transparency from the government about what they were looking for, but they said from the beginning that they wanted the documents that were in the MANY boxes that the Trumps removed from the WH on their last days there. What isn't transparent?

Reply
26
Holly Donuts
3d ago

He was supposed to give them back the first time they asked for them. What doesn't he understand? Give the nation's property back. They have to now assume that those documents have been compromised and all the money, work and risk of life, was for naught. Do our enemies have the information on those documents? Probably. Do they want the information on those documents? 100%

Reply(2)
29
Linda E. Willford
2d ago

can you imagine what would happen if a Democrat did this, I guess they don't care about National security in the opposing party.

Reply
24
Related
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Florida State
State
Nebraska State
Fox News

After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Donald Trump
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Politics State#The Department Of Justice#Fbi
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to latest shady Donald Trump story

Another day, another shady story involving former President Donald Trump. This time it comes courtesy of the Wall Street Journal, which reported Wednesday that WWE’s board uncovered that Vince McMahon gave $5 million to Trump’s charity, the Donald J. Trump Foundation, in 2007 and 2009, without reporting it as a company expense.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Trump demands FBI return documents to Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump is calling on the Justice Department to hand over some of the documents seized on Monday in a raid of his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence in Florida.In a Truth Social post, the former president reacted to a Fox News report which stated on Saturday that the FBI had informed Mr Trump’s team following the raid that some of the documents they seized were protected under attorney-client privilige.The Justice Department has not confirmed that publicly, and has not commented on the investigation beyond a brief statement delivered to reporters by Attorney General Merrick Garland last week. The agency...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy