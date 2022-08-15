Read full article on original website
Good News Network
25-Year-Old Runs into Burning Home and Saves 5 Kids–Gets Rewarded With $500K and ‘New Lease on Life’
A man is being honored by a city as a hero after he charged into a house that had turned into a raging inferno to rescue a young girl. A late-night argument was his girlfriend had a disgruntled 25-year-old Nicholas Bostic out driving aimlessly around his town when he saw the house completely engulfed in flames.
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Inquest into death of baby boy who died at 26 days old in his Moses basket is left with 'unanswered questions' as police raise concerns about 'untidy' home
An inquest into the death of a baby boy who died at just 26 days old has been left with 'unanswered questions' after he was found 'cold and unresponsive' in his Moses basket. Fiona Tissington called an ambulance as her husband Philip performed CPR on their son Joseph when he stopped breathing at his home in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire on July 27, 2021.
Kids 'Devastated' After Their 'Devoted' Mom Dies in Her Sleep on Flight: 'This Loss Is Unimaginable'
A mother traveling to the United Kingdom from Hong Kong with her husband and two young children died "in her sleep" during the flight, friends say. According to a GoFundMe campaign, Helen Rhodes, a midwife, was found unresponsive during the flight and was unable to be resuscitated. Rhodes' body remained in her seat next to the family until the plane landed in Germany.
Man in Montana drives into family, fatally shoots toddler and her father
Authorities say Derick Madden drove his vehicle into a New York family visiting Montana then got out of his car and began to open fire with a shotgun, killing 39-year-old David Siau and his one-year-old daughter and critically injuring Siau's wife. Siou’s sister fatally stabbed Madden after he attacked her with a knife. WSTM’s Amanda Hull reports.July 21, 2022.
Heartbroken mother demands answers after her little girl died in hospital of the flu when nurses 'didn't take them seriously' for hours - and only offered her Panadol
The devastated family of a little girl who died after being admitted to hospital with the flu are demanding answers, as authorities reveal the case will be investigated. Rozella Spadafora was taken to Canberra Hospital emergency department by her mother Katrina on July 4 this year - her fifth birthday.
A toddler has refused to eat food since he was 14 months, baffling doctors. He is now tube-fed and finally gaining weight.
Toddler Harley Paige, who is 2 and a half, began refusing food at 14 months old. He is now being fed through a feeding tube after he lost an alarming amount of weight. Doctors have so far been unable to come up with a diagnosis.
Police Investigate Toddler’s Tragic Death On Father’s Farm
A toddler died of a head injury after being hit by a tractor on his father’s farm, an inquest opening has heard. Police are still investigating the death of Albie Speakman, three, who died after he was hit by the farm vehicle in Bury, a town near Manchester, England, in the United Kingdom, on Saturday, July 16.
