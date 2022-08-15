ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inquest into death of baby boy who died at 26 days old in his Moses basket is left with 'unanswered questions' as police raise concerns about 'untidy' home

An inquest into the death of a baby boy who died at just 26 days old has been left with 'unanswered questions' after he was found 'cold and unresponsive' in his Moses basket. Fiona Tissington called an ambulance as her husband Philip performed CPR on their son Joseph when he stopped breathing at his home in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire on July 27, 2021.
Kids 'Devastated' After Their 'Devoted' Mom Dies in Her Sleep on Flight: 'This Loss Is Unimaginable'

A mother traveling to the United Kingdom from Hong Kong with her husband and two young children died "in her sleep" during the flight, friends say. According to a GoFundMe campaign, Helen Rhodes, a midwife, was found unresponsive during the flight and was unable to be resuscitated. Rhodes' body remained in her seat next to the family until the plane landed in Germany.
NBC News

Man in Montana drives into family, fatally shoots toddler and her father

Authorities say Derick Madden drove his vehicle into a New York family visiting Montana then got out of his car and began to open fire with a shotgun, killing 39-year-old David Siau and his one-year-old daughter and critically injuring Siau's wife. Siou’s sister fatally stabbed Madden after he attacked her with a knife. WSTM’s Amanda Hull reports.July 21, 2022.
Daily Mail

Heartbroken mother demands answers after her little girl died in hospital of the flu when nurses 'didn't take them seriously' for hours - and only offered her Panadol

The devastated family of a little girl who died after being admitted to hospital with the flu are demanding answers, as authorities reveal the case will be investigated. Rozella Spadafora was taken to Canberra Hospital emergency department by her mother Katrina on July 4 this year - her fifth birthday.
