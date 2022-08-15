ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 18

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The summer days keep rolling along – be sure to enjoy what time we have now with kids before they are back to school. Soon it will be September, exciting times for anglers as water temperatures cool and fishing kicks into high gear. But until then, remember that hot weather creates tough conditions for undersized striped bass that are caught and released. Be sure to check the striped bass fishing advisory forecast to plan your trip and help save the smaller fish for future seasons.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Christian Shelter in need of donations to support the demand of people they’re seeing

SALISBURY, MD.- The Christian Shelter, in Salisbury, needs your help to continue their mission of supporting the homeless as they are seeing more people asking for help. Right now, we’re told they are experiencing a shortage of donations. On top of that, they need to repair their fridge and the infrastructure surrounding it, which they said is going to cost them around $170,000.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Local breweries react to threat of C02 shortage

SALISBURY, Md- A nationwide shortage of Carbon Dioxide is leaving breweries across the country on edge, even as local breweries on Delmarva say they have yet to experience any major disruptions. The gas is used to carbonate beverages, purge beer cans to prevent oxidation during storage and to keep liquid...
SALISBURY, MD
WTOP

2022’s Maryland State Fair shifts to weekends only

One of Maryland’s most popular traditions is back for another installment this August, but its schedule will play out differently in 2022 than Marylanders are used to. The 141st edition of the Maryland State Fair will be spread out across three four-day weekends from late August to mid-September, marking a big shift from the single 11-day stretch done in prior years.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 5: Fantastic Frederick at Dutch’s Daughter, Idiom and Brewer’s Alley

The fifth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was an after work trip to the place we felt we needed to explore more after last year’s tour: Frederick. This time, we started at Dutch’s Daughter (we visited Dutch’s Silvertree on the 2021 tour) and found two downtown breweries in Idiom and Brewer’s Alley to explore life after dark in Frederick. P.S. That medium rare prime rib you see below was the best prime rib Nestor’s ever tasted! We’ll be talking about it until we return! It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
FREDERICK, MD
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Free tire disposal event to be held in Wicomico Co.

WICOMICO CO., Md. – If you need to do some end of summer cleaning, this event is for you. The Maryland Environmental Service and Wicomico County will host a free tire disposal event at the Newland Park Landfill on September 17th. We want to hear your good news, just...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Ocean City officials host meeting to prepare for hurricane season

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Hurricane season is slowly approaching and Ocean City officials are hosting a meeting to help you get prepared in the event one happens here on Delmarva. The meeting will discuss all hazardous events including hurricane season, terrorism, and flooding. This comes especially during the summertime as the resort town becomes heavily populated. They say its best to learn how to take care of yourself for at least 96 hours without power, utilities, water, and even food.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Delmar Parents Angered by Old Law on Basketball Hoops

DELMAR, Md.- The town of Delmar has received complaints from drivers about kids playing basketball in the street. So the town posted a reminder of an ordnance on Facebook, made in the 80's. The ordinance says basketball hoops should not be in the street, sidewalk, edge of lawn or driveway. It also forbids anyone from playing basketball in the street. Father Aaron Mumford put up a basketball hoop for his two kids to play with. Mumford said he never even heard of the ordinance until the town posted the reminder on Facebook.
DELMAR, MD
WMDT.com

Pocomoke radio station destroyed in fire

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. – A Pocomoke-based radio station was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. During the late morning hours, the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding volunteer fire departments in both Maryland and Virginia were alerted of a fire at the WGOP radio station, formerly WDMV. Roughly 50 firefighters were on the scene for a total of three hours, bringing the fire to control.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Trimpers Ride’s Carousel Switches to LED lights to save on power

OCEAN CITY, Md- A classic staple of ocean city is getting recognition and a big check after an upgrade helped cut costs and be more sustainable. The over 100-year-old carousel at Trimper’s rides in Ocean city swapped all the lights to LED, slashing power consumption and electricity costs. As...
OCEAN CITY, MD

