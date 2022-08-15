ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laconiadailysun.com

Leavitt Park Carnival set for Aug. 20

LACONIA — The 99th annual Leavitt Park Carnival will be held Saturday, Aug. 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. In case of rain, the event will be held inside). New games, dunking booth, face painting, BINGO, food, raffle and more.
LACONIA, NH
933thewolf.com

Win a Family 4-Pack of Tickets to the Hopkinton State Fair!

Fill out the form below for a chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Hopkinton State Fair – a Labor Day Weekend tradition, running September 1st – 5th. Hopkinton State fair has been a Labor Day weekend tradition in New Hampshire for over 100 years. The fair has a huge midway, tons, of great fair food, agricultural events, Charmingfare Farm petting zoo for the kids, dock dogs, AXE women from Maine, and tons of more stuff to do.
HOPKINTON, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best farm stands

What are the best farm stands in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Viewers say they love the family-friendly environment at Devriendt Farm. Fans of Pelloni's Farm Market say they love the corn at this Hinsdale farm stand. 3. McQuesten Farm in Litchfield. Many viewers say McQuesten Farm has great...
HOOKSETT, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laconia, NH
Entertainment
City
Laconia, NH
Z107.3

Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend

Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
BAR HARBOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quilts#Mysterious Quilt Journey
laconiadailysun.com

Hazardous waste collection in Wolfeboro for residents of any town

WOLFEBORO — The Lakes Region Household Hazardous Product Facility (commonly known as LRHHPF) is a permanent program located at 404 Beach Pond Road, for the member communities of Alton and Wolfeboro, open the 3rd Saturday of the month from May thru October. However, there is a means for folks...
WOLFEBORO, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Carole J. Johnson, 82

GILFORD — Carole Jean Hunt Johnson, daughter of the late Stanley Hunt and Natalie Harvey Hunt, passed away suddenly at home, on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was 82 years of beloved wisdom, faith, and delightful character. Carole was the dear heart of her family in a classic New Hampshire way.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Michael R. McCutcheon, 75

CENTER HARBOR — Rev. Michael R. McCutcheon, 75, of Center Harbor, died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at home under hospice care. Mike was born in Boston and grew up in Waban, MA, graduating from Newton South High School. He came to New Hampshire to attend Belknap College in Center Harbor. After a brief Naval service, he returned to finish college and settled in Meredith.
CENTER HARBOR, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
weirs.com

So, What’s New At The Farm?

PHOTO: Happy, healthy and waiting for a forever home at Live and Let Live Farm in Chichester. The rescue farm has seen a plethora of kittens lately but adoptions are keeping up with the numbers. Covid has put a damper on the spay and neuter surgeries. Live & Live Live...
CHICHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Keep Your Eyes Peeled for This Injured Seal in Coastal New Hampshire and Massachusetts

An injured seal last seen in Hampton, New Hampshire, has the SSC Marine Mammal Rescue asking people to be on the lookout. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, has a Marine Mammal Rescue program that helps protect animals by "enhancing wildlife conservation through stranded marine mammal response, care, and community outreach in New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts," according to their website. They selflessly serve the New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts area by responding to calls about seals, whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals who are sick, injured, deceased, or otherwise spark some cause for concern.
HAMPTON, NH
WMTW

Graves trampled, veterans’ flags pulled at New Hampshire cemetery

Canterbury, New Hampshire police are trying to figure out who caused damage at the Maple Grove Cemetery. Police say graves were trampled and veteran flags were pulled out of the ground sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14. Investigators said some type of all-terrain vehicle also left tire marks in...
CANTERBURY, NH
Seacoast Current

These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”
PORTSMOUTH, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Hassan announces endorsements from six dozen NH small business leaders

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In advance of the “Small Businesses for Maggie” tour beginning on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan’s campaign announced 144 small business leaders from across the state who are supporting her campaign for re-election. “New Hampshire’s small businesses strengthen our economy and expand opportunity,”...
MANCHESTER, NH
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

Lakes Region Community Developers and Pemi Valley Habitat for Humanity have launched a new collaboration aimed at helping both organizations bring more affordable, single-family homes to communities in their areas. Through the agreement, LRCD will work to incorporate single-family home lots into their site plans when planning a new rental...
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy