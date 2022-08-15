Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Charlotte neighborhood unsettled after squatters take over vacant home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in a Ballantyne neighborhood are calling for a rental company to up its security measures after they say squatters took over a rental property next door. WCNC Charlotte recently reported on a mother getting scammed by a fake landlord that claimed to own a house...
Fixing the 'hole' in Charlotte's weather radar
The Charlotte area does not have a dedicated National Weather Service radar unit. The nearest one is in Greer, South Carolina almost 100 miles away. That’s led to long-running concern over whether Charlotte is at risk of having too little warning before storms because of inadequate radar coverage. Now one TV station is trying to fill in that radar gap. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Woody Cain talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
Charlotte staple Comet Grill to change hands
CHARLOTTE — Dilworth’s Comet Grill will soon be under new management. Owner Tommy Noblett confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal the neighborhood bar and grill has been privately listed for sale. One of his longtime employees is set to take ownership, with the deal slated to close by early December.
fox46.com
Charlotte Knights Week of Giving
The Charlotte Knights’ 6th Annual Week of Giving begins Tuesday. Tommy Viola with the Knights joined Queen City News Now to talk about what players and staff are doing to help the Charlotte Rescue Mission. Representatives from the Knights will be at six locations in the community:. Tuesday, August...
WCNC
York Summerfest is here!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The end of August is just around the corner and that can only mean one thing in the city of York....It's time for Summerfest presented by Comporium.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte neighborhood receives historic designation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, the Charlotte City Council approved making McCrorey Heights a local historic district. The designation makes it difficult to build or remodel homes that don’t meet design standards. Before starting any project involving changes to exterior of a building or property, residents submit proposals to the Charlotte Historic District Commission. The group then reviews the plans to ensure changes meet design standards.
Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte
This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent. On the job hunt? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Lifestyle Reporter, Axios Local at Axios. Details. Fall Internship at Social Ape. Details. Property Accountant at Northwood Office. Details. Architect/Project Manager at Meyer Greeson Paullin Benson Architecture and Interior Design […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com
National Thrift Shop Day
CHARLOTTE N.C.- Today is National Thrift Shop Day. Thrift stores are an easy way to shop without spending a lot of money. The Goodwill Boutique on South Boulevard offers an upscale thrifting experience. And the price is just right!
South Charlotte has one of the hottest ZIP codes for homebuying
The affluent enclave in south Charlotte that includes Ballantyne, Piper Glen and Providence Crossing is among the hottest spots in the nation for homebuying, according to an analysis by Realtor.com. To determine its rankings, Realtor.com analyzed listings data for more than 29,000 ZIP codes across the U.S. from January through...
13newsnow.com
Is dining out cheaper than buying groceries?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising prices are impacting pretty much every part of our lives, but could it actually be cheaper to enjoy a night out at a restaurant than take a trip to the grocery store?. Many people are looking to save a few bucks any way they can...
Road test waivers are ending next month
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the summer peak season winds down, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will be making some changes to office hours at several driver license offices across the state. Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21, will end at the close...
Pit bulls stolen from Lancaster home may be in Chesterfield County: Sheriff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two pit bulls were stolen from a home in Lancaster County sometime Wednesday, the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the two dogs may be in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County. If you have any information, Sheriff James Dixon asks that you call...
fox46.com
South End Light Rail safety is a growing concern
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it comes to getting from A to B, some will choose the path of least resistance. For Laura Millard, that’s driving to a grocery store just a couple hundred feet from her apartment complex in South End. “If I have to...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In North Carolina
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
WBTV
Should we be concerned about polio?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Polio is seeing a resurgence. Earlier this month, the virus that causes polio was found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, the Associated Press reported.
It’s Apple Season! Here are Some Places to Pick Apples Near Charlotte
Here are some locations to pick apples near the Charlotte area.
lakenormanpublications.com
Townhomes approved for downtown Huntersville, Bryton
HUNTERSVILLE – The Huntersville town board approved plans for two separate townhome projects Monday. The 35 Maxwell Avenue Townhomes are planned on 2.79 acres – a combination of six lots creating a triangular parcel – at the northern end of Maxwell Avenue with frontage on Maxwell, N.C. 115 and an interior alley. The land use is for single-family homes, and it’s zoned for Town Center.
Charlotte Stories
NeuroStar Opening America’s First Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Training Facility in Uptown Charlotte
To celebrate this milestone, Neuronetics is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening on the afternoon of September 13th, with special appearance from NeuroStar patient advocate, U.S. Veteran Daniel Cooke. Daniel found relief from his debilitating symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD) using the FDA-cleared, non-drug treatment after trying multiple prescription medications and several suicide attempts. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Daniel will share his story and how Terry Wise, co-founder of TMS of the Carolinas helped him find treatment for his MDD with NeuroStar, giving him hope and energy to help other Charlotte-area veterans in similar situations.
WBTV
North Carolina temperatures will feel like 125°F by 2053, study shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - More than a third of North Carolina’s counties, most of them in the Coastal Plain, will have days where it feels like 125°F by 2053. And nearly all 100 counties can expect more days when the air temperature alone hits 100 degrees — in some places they’ll see two additional weeks of 100-degree days each year.
1 dead in crash involving bus in Steele Creek: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Charlotte's Steele Creek area that shut down South Tryon Street for several hours Wednesday morning, officials said. Charlotte firefighters responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. It happened on South Tryon Street at...
