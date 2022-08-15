ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall for the Book Festival announces headliners for 2022

After two years of offering the festival virtually, Fall for the Book is thrilled to be back with both in-person and online events for the 24th year. From October 11-15, the festival will be headlined by bestselling novelist Emily St. John Mandel, graphic novelist Gene Luen Yang, comic book heavy-weight Alan Moore, and champion goalkeeper Briana Scurry.
